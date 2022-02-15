Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Cav blocked by UAE lead-out in Oman – and he isn’t happy; Two-thirds of drivers experience road rage, says new study; Vino Attacks: The Next Generation + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday on the live blog! Ryan Mallon is here for another trip around the weird and wonderful world of cycling before Dan takes over for the rest of the week
Tue, Feb 15, 2022 09:41
0
Cav blocked by UAE lead-out in Oman – and he isn’t happy; Two-thirds of drivers experience road rage, says new study; Vino Attacks: The Next Generation + more on the live blog
11:27
Charlotte (Designer) and Fearghal (Smart Cities Project Lead) of See.Sense with Coca-Cola Zero Belfast Bikes.jpg
Drivers in Belfast, not Bristol, the worst for road rage, according to new study

Yesterday we reported that Bristol came out on top (or should that be bottom?) in a new study which surveyed motorists’ attitudes towards road rage. 

The study, undertaken by car finance company Zuto, found that 43 per cent of Bristolians surveyed admitted to having road rage occasionally when driving.

Well, the drivers of Bristol can silence their horns and lower their pointed fingers, as another new road rage study (there must have been a funding surplus somewhere) has found that Belfast is actually the road rage capital of the UK.

According to comparison site Compare the Market, and based on a survey of 2,154 UK drivers which took place in January 2022, a frightening 71% of motorists in Belfast experience anger while driving (way to play up to the stereotypes of Northern Irish people, thanks drivers!). 

Belfast was followed by Sheffield (68%), Birmingham and Nottingham (both 66%) in the table of shame, while Edinburgh and Newcastle are apparently the places where you’re least likely to encounter a driver frothing at the mouth.

According to the survey, almost two in three drivers experience road rage, with almost one in three (30%) reporting that they had experienced a face-to-face confrontation with another motorist.

Like the Zuto survey, Compare the Market focused on sources of road rage such as tailgating, lack of indicating, and witnessing another driver using their phone, with no reference to cyclists or other road users.

While these surveys didn’t mention cyclists specifically, it’s worth pointing out that Belfast currently has a pitiful lack of decent cycling infrastructure.

Maybe the cure for road rage is – dare I say it – more cyclists?

10:53
Cav blocked by UAE lead-out in Oman – and he isn’t happy

Mark Cavendish lost out to Fernando Gaviria in the battle for sprinting supremacy at the Tour of Oman, as the UAE Team Emirates rider took his second win of the week in this morning’s final stage – with a little help from his friends.

Cavendish, who was briefly distanced from the front of the peloton on a short climb towards the end of the stage, was attempting to emulate the last-gasp surge to the line that won him stage two in Oman.

However, as the Manx Missile launched his sprint on the right-hand side of the road, Gaviria’s lead-out man Max Richeze began to ever so slightly and incrementally drift across into Cavendish’s lane, the 38-year-old Argentine drawing on all his years of experience to effectively block his rival’s sprint.

While personally I don’t think the deviation was anything to worry the commissaires, Cavendish wasn’t happy, banging his bars and angrily remonstrating with a seemingly nonplussed Richeze before the pair had even crossed the line.

Good old Cav – and a welcome sight for any fan worried that the fire may have gone after the highs of last summer. He never really changes, does he?

Richeze’s deviation has already sparked quite the debate on Twitter:

What do you think about that sprint? Was Richeze’s move an illegal attempt to block his teammate’s most dangerous rival? Or is all fair in love and sprinting (within reason of course), and was the UAE man just being clever?

09:34
Vino Attacks: The Next Generation

For well over a decade – give or take a few doping bans – cycling fans became accustomed to the sight of Alexander Vinokourov up the road, relentlessly attacking the bunch.

Well it seems as if the attacking gene runs in the family, as the very familiar name of Alexandre Vinokourov – the 19-year-old son, that is – is currently in the day’s breakaway at the Tour of Oman.

Vino Jnr rides for the Astana Qazaqstan development team, the continental feeder squad to the WorldTour outfit run by his dad, along with his identical twin brother Nicolas, who also made the break on stage five in Oman.

It’s the Vinokourov twins’ first race as pros, and though they don’t expect to light up the road for the time being in the same way their dad did throughout the 2000s, it already appears that the Kazakh national hero’s adventurous racing instincts have been passed on to his sons.

But a little less controversy this time around, eh fellas?

And hopefully not as much rapping either… 

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments