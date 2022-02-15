Cav blocked by UAE lead-out in Oman – and he isn’t happy; Two-thirds of drivers experience road rage, says new study; Vino Attacks: The Next Generation + more on the live blog

Yesterday we reported that Bristol came out on top (or should that be bottom?) in a new study which surveyed motorists’ attitudes towards road rage.

The study, undertaken by car finance company Zuto, found that 43 per cent of Bristolians surveyed admitted to having road rage occasionally when driving.

Well, the drivers of Bristol can silence their horns and lower their pointed fingers, as another new road rage study (there must have been a funding surplus somewhere) has found that Belfast is actually the road rage capital of the UK.

According to comparison site Compare the Market, and based on a survey of 2,154 UK drivers which took place in January 2022, a frightening 71% of motorists in Belfast experience anger while driving (way to play up to the stereotypes of Northern Irish people, thanks drivers!).

Belfast was followed by Sheffield (68%), Birmingham and Nottingham (both 66%) in the table of shame, while Edinburgh and Newcastle are apparently the places where you’re least likely to encounter a driver frothing at the mouth.

According to the survey, almost two in three drivers experience road rage, with almost one in three (30%) reporting that they had experienced a face-to-face confrontation with another motorist.

Like the Zuto survey, Compare the Market focused on sources of road rage such as tailgating, lack of indicating, and witnessing another driver using their phone, with no reference to cyclists or other road users.

While these surveys didn’t mention cyclists specifically, it’s worth pointing out that Belfast currently has a pitiful lack of decent cycling infrastructure.

Maybe the cure for road rage is – dare I say it – more cyclists?