Five cool things coming soon from Garmin, Rapha, Shimano, Stolen Goat and Brompton

It may have been miserable out there at the weekend, but you don't have to be miserable on the bike if you dress for the occasion! Amongst other exciting bits, we've been trying out lots of warm and waterproof kit recently. Here's the best of our test pile this week...

£310

Looking to brave it through the cold and wet? These are the conditions in which Rapha’s Pro Team Insulated Rain Jacket is designed to help. This jacket combines Gore-Tex’s Paclite Plus membrane for waterproof protection with a synthetic inner for warmth - both of which are said to also be breathable to ensure you don’t overheat.

Zipped cuffs and a raised collar are designed to help with protection and an internal chest pocket is included for storing a phone or cards. I’ve been testing the women’s version and my full report is coming soon…

www.rapha.cc

£159.99

This hybrid watch provides wellness features but is designed to blend in throughout your day thanks to the traditional look of an analogue watch. Fitness features include body battery energy monitoring, wrist-based heart rate, respiration tracking, advanced sleep monitoring and much more.

You can connect to your smartphone’s GPS for accurate tracking during rides and with the built-in incident detection, a message with your live location can be sent to your contacts manually or - during select outdoor activities - automatically. How useful is this watch for cyclists? Nick Cox has been finding out and his verdict is on the way shortly…

www.garmin.com

£135

Despite being a step up in terms of waterproofing compared to the brand’s lighter rain capes, Stolen Goat says that this jacket is still small enough to be stored in a jersey pocket if the rain does let you off.

Waterproof to 15k/mm, the jacket also has a two-way YKK aquaguard front zip and taped seams. It’s made from 100% recycled polyester which, according to Stolen Goat, has some stretch for a close, comfortable fit. A zipped rear pocket is also included. Stuart Kerton has been testing on the not-so-pleasant rainy days and his verdict is coming soon…

www.stolengoat.com

£2,244

Weighing 1.85kg less than the equivalent all-steel model, Brompton’s folding bike P Line is all about lightweight performance for climbing up hills with ease when unfolded and easier portability when folded.

This model has titanium rear frame and forks, and comes specced with Brompton’s four-speed drivetrain and mudguards which have a new curved profile. Matt Lamy has been testing in the city and his full report is landing on the site shortly…

www.brompton.com

£139.99

Benefitting from S-Phyre trickle-down technology, the RC5s feature an upgraded upper pattern and material for improved fit and breathability, as well as BOA’s L6 dials.

The low stack height of the shoes is designed to help stabilise the foot, while the carbon reinforced nylon sole is rated a fairly respectable seven out of 12 on Shimano’s stiffness scale for efficient power transfer at a more affordable price point. George Hill has been testing and his full report is on the way…

www.freewheel.co.uk

