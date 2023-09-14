Support road.cc

"I just don't understand... I didn't enjoy watching that": David Millar (plus plenty more) in disbelief at Jumbo-Visma's Sepp Kuss treatment + more on the live blog

Another day, another Vuelta mountain stage... join Dan Alexander on the Thursday live blog for all of that, plus everything else that's going on in the cycling world today...
Thu, Sep 14, 2023 09:14
"I just don't understand... I didn't enjoy watching that": David Millar (plus plenty more) in disbelief at Jumbo-Visma's Sepp Kuss treatment + more on the live blogPrimož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard leave Sepp Kuss on Angliru 2023 Vuelta (Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency©2023/ASO)
A unanimous majority...

'Ooh maybe I'll check in with the poll to see how... it's... going... ah...'

"I just don't understand... I didn't enjoy watching that": David Millar (plus plenty more) in disbelief at Jumbo-Visma's Sepp Kuss treatment

The fallout from the Angliru stage rumbles on this morning, seemingly most of the cycling world despairing for Sepp Kuss' slip backwards towards, not rival teams baying for blood but instead... his own teammates... on his birthday too.

As we included in yesterday's post-stage live blog debrief, both Primoz Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard have said they want Kuss to win the Vuelta. Those comments coming not long after they had left him in the final stretches of the climb, rather than offering support like the American has to them on countless occasions. And while, yes, Kuss had told them to go, the images haven't sat well with many cycling fans and former pro riders...

David Millar said: "I just don't understand why they wouldn't wait. I've watched Sepp ride for them countless times while commentating these past years, I'm a huge fan of his. He's class. I didn't enjoy watching that today, and I love bike racing."

 "In Grand Tours the leaders rely on their team mates to get them through the days they're weak," Millar replied. "That's Sepp's job. Tables have turned here. I like the idea that sport isn't all rational number crunching, that occasionally emotional decisions win over. They're the greatest stories, and the reason sport can be so life affirming. Today was not life-affirming, it was quite miserable in fact, when it so easily could have been wonderful."

This was the post-stage discussion on GCN, Sean Kelly saying he thinks it's "unfair":

 Anyone got a case for the defence?

With another big mountain stage, the last challenging one before Madrid (after this we've got two sprints and a relentlessly punchy medium mountain 208km world champs-style stage) today could be decisive... I'd love to know what the rest of Jumbo's domestiques and staff think about the whole situation...

Anyway, get your thoughts in the comments. Are we all far too romantic? Should Jumbo-Visma let their best man win? Do you want to see Roglič and Vingegaard let one of their most reliable teammates have his day in the sun?

Tech news round-up: New bikes galore + plenty more

Loads of news and releases to keep the tech team busy this week. I'm sure you've seen most of it already, but here's a handy round-up of it all in one place just to be sure...

> All new Roubaix SL8 is the "smoothest" and fastest endurance road bike ever, claims Specialized

That release came on the same day that Wahoo unveiled its new £1,400 Kickr trainer with "the closest real-world ride-feel" thanks to the addition of fore/aft movement. In short, it makes it act a little bit like a trainer on a rocker plate. As you alter your power, get in/out of the saddle, or readjust your position, the trainer is designed to move forward and backward with you.

> Wahoo introduces £1,400 Kickr Move indoor trainer with "the closest real-world ride-feel"

Oh, and if you are tempted to take your training indoors now the evenings aren't quite as long and enticing as they were a couple of months ago, Zwift's Watopia might be your destination of choice. 

2023 Tour of Watopia Zwift

The indoor cycling giant has announced a host of new features coming to its virtual world in the upcoming months. These include an expansion to Watopia and the return of the experimental gamified racing experience Tour of Watopia, plus Climb Portal difficulty scaling and much more.

Emily has all the key details of what you can expect around Zwift's virtual roads going forward... 

Fulcrum has some new wheels out, the "versatile and comfortable" Wind 42 and 57 carbon wheels for "road and light off-road riding", if you've got £1,250 knocking about for an upgrade.

2023 Fulcrum Wind 42 and 57 wheelset

And there's a new Liv endurance bike, with the announcement last night of the fifth generation of the Avail. More aero, lighter, 38mm tyre clearance... all the good stuff. 

2023 Liv Avail Pro 0.jpg

And for a sneak peak at some of the things we're currently reviewing, check out the latest edition of 'Five cool things', this week featuring the Garmin Edge 840 Solar cycling computer, plus stuff from Suunto, DJI, Tozo and more...

Appalling, disingenuous or perhaps a subtle tactical game? Your thoughts on La Vuelta
2023 Vuelta Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard Angliru (Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency©2023/ASO)

While the poll results roll in, here are some of your thoughts...

kil0ran: "Kuss treatment is appalling. He clearly had a brief moment where he couldn't follow which subsequently he overcame because he was able to latch on to Landa's wheel. Landa did the job Primoz and Jonas should have done. Given that Bahrain Victorious were on the front for the early ramps — with Kuss right behind once Valter and Van Baarle popped — they effectively kept Sepp in red today, not Jumbo.

"It's a betrayal and brutal shameful behaviour. It's particularly hard to watch because until this race I've been a fan of Primoz and Jonas — even as a G fan I was delighted to see Primoz' redemption at the Giro. I'm not a fan of UAE as a team but I hope they flash some greenwashed green and bring Kuss in to support Pogacar next year. Revenge will be best served on the slopes of L'Alpe and Stelvio."

Tell us how you really feel!

Sepp Kuss Angliru 2023 Vuelta (Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency©2023/ASO)

henryb: "Roglič and Vingegaard saying that they 'want' Kuss to win the Vuelta is a bit disingenuous when it is in fact their choice whether they give him the support he needs (and which every Grand Tour winner needs) to win. If Kuss doesn't win the Vuelta, how hollow it will sound when Roglič or Vingegaard say: 'Well, we wanted him to win, we really did...'."

2023 Jumbo-Visma La Vuelta (Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency©2023/ASO)

A ray of hope from Rendel Harris? "I am possibly being naive here, but isn't it feasible that Jumbo Visma are playing a more subtle game than they are being given credit for, bringing their two superstars up as close to Kuss as they possibly can without overtaking him so that if he cracks today either Roglič or Vinegaard will be as far as possible ahead of potential challengers, and to keep them away from the JV podium shutout?

"If Vinegaard really had designs on the jersey why would he not have gone full gas in the final yesterday when on current form he could've easily picked up the nine seconds needed for it, especially if he had outsprinted Roglic for the ten seconds line bonus instead of the six he got?

"Like the majority of fans, I would love to see Kuss take a GT and I will be as loud as anybody in my condemnation of his teammates if they do the dirty on him, but until I see one of them deliberately seize the jersey, rather than putting more time into their rivals lower down the rankings without displacing Kuss, I'm going to withhold judgement.

"Of course, depending on what happens today, this comment may age very badly!"

POLL: Should Jumbo-Visma let Sepp Kuss win La Vuelta?

There's only one way to settle this...

Poll

