"I just don't understand... I didn't enjoy watching that": David Millar (plus plenty more) in disbelief at Jumbo-Visma's Sepp Kuss treatment + more on the live blog

The fallout from the Angliru stage rumbles on this morning, seemingly most of the cycling world despairing for Sepp Kuss' slip backwards towards, not rival teams baying for blood but instead... his own teammates... on his birthday too.

As we included in yesterday's post-stage live blog debrief, both Primoz Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard have said they want Kuss to win the Vuelta. Those comments coming not long after they had left him in the final stretches of the climb, rather than offering support like the American has to them on countless occasions. And while, yes, Kuss had told them to go, the images haven't sat well with many cycling fans and former pro riders...

David Millar said: "I just don't understand why they wouldn't wait. I've watched Sepp ride for them countless times while commentating these past years, I'm a huge fan of his. He's class. I didn't enjoy watching that today, and I love bike racing."

Honest question. Do you want the weakest of the three to win? Is it not elite sports? I understand the feelings behind your statement, but to me that is just turning the race into a reality show where the winner is chosen based on past merits. — FAUSTO (@Faust0w) September 13, 2023

"In Grand Tours the leaders rely on their team mates to get them through the days they're weak," Millar replied. "That's Sepp's job. Tables have turned here. I like the idea that sport isn't all rational number crunching, that occasionally emotional decisions win over. They're the greatest stories, and the reason sport can be so life affirming. Today was not life-affirming, it was quite miserable in fact, when it so easily could have been wonderful."

This was the post-stage discussion on GCN, Sean Kelly saying he thinks it's "unfair":

"I think it's unfair. The way Kuss has been so loyal to those two riders over many years." The Breakaway crew discuss a dramatic stage for Jumbo–Visma's riders 🗣#LaVuelta23 | @SportsOrla | @AdamBlythe89 | @SeanKellyCC | @daniellloyd1 pic.twitter.com/ivLAgzQjcj — Eurosport (@eurosport) September 13, 2023

Anyone got a case for the defence?

End of the day, the debate about whether Roglic or Vingegaard should win the Vuelta GC rather than Kuss comes down to whether one thinks that, in sport, winning is the only thing that matters versus how one views concepts like sportsmanship, reward, and loyalty #LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/qi6m5wsotN — Neal Rogers 🇺🇦 (@nealrogers) September 13, 2023

Unpopular take incoming: what makes Sepp such an exceptional domestique is the very reason he could lose red to a team mate. His smiles post-stage seemed genuine. It takes a ruthless hunger to win a Grand Tour. Is it the others’ fault, or even his, if he doesn’t have that? 🫣 — Orla Chennaoui (@SportsOrla) September 13, 2023

With another big mountain stage, the last challenging one before Madrid (after this we've got two sprints and a relentlessly punchy medium mountain 208km world champs-style stage) today could be decisive... I'd love to know what the rest of Jumbo's domestiques and staff think about the whole situation...

Anyway, get your thoughts in the comments. Are we all far too romantic? Should Jumbo-Visma let their best man win? Do you want to see Roglič and Vingegaard let one of their most reliable teammates have his day in the sun?