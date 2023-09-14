"I just don't understand... I didn't enjoy watching that": David Millar (plus plenty more) in disbelief at Jumbo-Visma's Sepp Kuss treatment + more on the live blog

While the poll results roll in, here are some of your thoughts...
kil0ran: "Kuss treatment is appalling. He clearly had a brief moment where he couldn't follow which subsequently he overcame because he was able to latch on to Landa's wheel. Landa did the job Primoz and Jonas should have done. Given that Bahrain Victorious were on the front for the early ramps — with Kuss right behind once Valter and Van Baarle popped — they effectively kept Sepp in red today, not Jumbo.
"It's a betrayal and brutal shameful behaviour. It's particularly hard to watch because until this race I've been a fan of Primoz and Jonas — even as a G fan I was delighted to see Primoz' redemption at the Giro. I'm not a fan of UAE as a team but I hope they flash some greenwashed green and bring Kuss in to support Pogacar next year. Revenge will be best served on the slopes of L'Alpe and Stelvio."
Tell us how you really feel!
henryb: "Roglič and Vingegaard saying that they 'want' Kuss to win the Vuelta is a bit disingenuous when it is in fact their choice whether they give him the support he needs (and which every Grand Tour winner needs) to win. If Kuss doesn't win the Vuelta, how hollow it will sound when Roglič or Vingegaard say: 'Well, we wanted him to win, we really did...'."
A ray of hope from Rendel Harris? "I am possibly being naive here, but isn't it feasible that Jumbo Visma are playing a more subtle game than they are being given credit for, bringing their two superstars up as close to Kuss as they possibly can without overtaking him so that if he cracks today either Roglič or Vinegaard will be as far as possible ahead of potential challengers, and to keep them away from the JV podium shutout?
"If Vinegaard really had designs on the jersey why would he not have gone full gas in the final yesterday when on current form he could've easily picked up the nine seconds needed for it, especially if he had outsprinted Roglic for the ten seconds line bonus instead of the six he got?
"Like the majority of fans, I would love to see Kuss take a GT and I will be as loud as anybody in my condemnation of his teammates if they do the dirty on him, but until I see one of them deliberately seize the jersey, rather than putting more time into their rivals lower down the rankings without displacing Kuss, I'm going to withhold judgement.
"Of course, depending on what happens today, this comment may age very badly!"
Yeah, now you mention it, I think they may have also appeared as "Single Issue Demagogue" and "Names Reversed". It was always obvious who they...
Let's forget Sepp Kuss and consider the business aspects here. First off, Jumbo appears to be losing the all-important PR battle. The carefully...
I remember driving round that way and seeing a sign for Hill Farm. It was essentially raised at about the height of a speed bump.
1. Yes it is illegal in UK. Not in other countries....
the police/CPS need to get their house in order!...
Preferably not Avid cyclists - we all know how unreliable those brakes are...😉
Stuff like this is why it should be easy to lose your license. You can be sure this person who doesn't give a shit about human life doesn't obey...
It looks like Bikeability offer adult/teenager courses
Some time next year my office is moving right next to a train station (instead of the current 11mile hilly cycle). I live very close to the train...
Also it can be claimed as a business expense so it is tax deductible and the true cost is likely to be in the region of £8 further marginalising...