Five cool tech things from Garmin, Suunto, DJI, Tozo and more

This week's fiive cool things are all about tech, from action cameras you can use to document your rides to solar-powered cycling computers and open-ear headphones. And if you prefer riding indoors, we're also testing the new Zwift Play controllers that promise to revolutionise your virtual cycling experience.

Whether any of this tech actually lives up to the hype, well, you'll need to wait for the full reviews that are dropping soon. In the meantime, you can always check our already completed, thorough reviews here.

Garmin Edge 840 Solar cycling computer

Garmin Edge 840 Solar is a cycling computer designed for those who want a long battery life. Featuring a 2.6" colour touchscreen display, this unit offers a wealth of features including an IPX7 water rating (which means it can be immersed in a metre of water for 30mins or, in more everyday situations, it's highly waterproof), a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that offers up to 32 hours of life and of course, as the name suggests, can power up from the sun.

As with most modern Garmin devices, you also get smart notifications, incident detection, training analysis, and compatibility with various accessories. We're all curious to see whether this one fares as well as its big sibling, the 1040 Solar, which scored an impressive 9/10 in our review.

DJI Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo

Whether you're an aspiring cycling YouTuber or just want to document your rides, DJI Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo is a camera that boasts it's a game-changer for any cyclist.

It's got a waterproof construction, can film 4K HDR video and says it's able to provide lifelike detail in high-contrast situations. The HorizonSteady technology promises stable, level footage, even during extreme rides off-road. The camera battery should last 160 minutes and be operational even in temperatures as low as -20°C.

TOZO OpenReal headphones

There are quite a few open-ear headphones (also called bone-conduction headphones) out there nowadays, and the Tozo OpenReal are one of them. These headphones connect with Bluetooth 5.3 and feature an open-ear design, which means they rest on your ears without entering the ear canal. This should allow you to hear your surroundings.

TOZO says these also provide a rich, transparent sound, akin to a live concert experience (except, we'd expect, when you're descending at 60km/h). There is a touch panel that allows for easy music control, volume adjustment, and call handling.

Zwift Play controllers

Zwift is becoming ever more game-like and these Play controllers only confirm that. These Bluetooth handlebar remotes eliminate the need for a keyboard on your Zwift session and allow you to navigate menus, control workouts, select routes, and even activate PowerUps without taking your hands off the handlebars.

In addition to those basic functions, they also enable steering and braking control, which should make racing and group rides a more realistic experience. With the indoor racing season right around the corner, we're excited to put these through their paces!

Suunto Smart heart rate monitor

Suunto Smart heart rate monitor is designed for sports that can disrupt wrist-based heart rate monitoring - such as cycling. Perhaps the most interesting feature of this monitor is that it has an R-R memory for recording data when the data receiving device isn't within Bluetooth range - although this function only works with selected Suunto watches.

