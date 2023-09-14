HGV driver assisting police with enquiries as 13-year-old boy cycling to school tragically killed in collision

A 13-year-old boy who was cycling to school in Burton-on-Trent has died having suffering multiple injuries after he was hit by a lorry driver, with paramedics confirming his death at the scene by the time they arrived.

The teenager was riding his bike yesterday morning on his way to the school, when he was hit by the driver of a white Renault lorry on the junction of Shobnall Road and Wellington Street in Burton just before 8.30am. Police and ambulance crew arrived shortly after.

Birmingham Live reports that West Midlands Ambulance Service sent an ambulance, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car. A spokesman said: "We were called to the junction of Shobnall Road and Wellington Street in Burton at 8.27am.

"On arrival crews discovered the cyclist, a teenage male, had suffered multiple serious injuries in the collision. Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

The spokesperson added that the lorry driver was assessed for the effects of shock before being discharged at the scene.

A friend of the boy's mother has set up a GoFundMe appeal, to raise money to cover costs of his funeral arrangements. She said that her friend, a mother of four, has now lost two of her children.

She wrote: "He was a young, smart and bright boy. No mother should have to bury their child. Never mind two. So I just thought maybe the community could work together and help her give her son the best send off as he could have.

"No funeral date has been set yet but I would like to see if we could make her load a little lighter without having to worry about funeral costs too. I know we have some good charity's in Burton. Anything to help would be so appreciated. Rest in eternal peace Hussain."

A Staffordshire police spokesman said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy sadly died in a collision in Burton. Just before 8.30am on Wednesday, September 13, a white Renault lorry and a bicycle collided on Shobnall Road, next to the junction of Wellington Road.

"We went to the scene with paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service and Midlands Air Ambulance. The cyclist, a 13-year-old boy, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specially-trained officers at this difficult time.

"We understand the distress this incident has caused amongst those who saw what happened and within the local community. Our thoughts and condolences are very much with the boy’s friends and family at this deeply traumatic time.

"Collision investigators are working hard to establish the events leading up to the collision and have been speaking to witnesses as part of their enquiries, including the driver of the lorry who stayed at the scene. We are particularly keen to speak to witnesses or those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time."

Anyone with any dashcam footage or who witnessed the incident can contact Staffordshire police by calling 101, quoting incident 140 of September 13, or message the police using live chat on the force's website. You can also get in touch with collision investigators directly by emailing ciu [at] staffordshire.police.uk.

