Fulcrum releases "versatile and comfortable" Wind 42 and 57 carbon wheels for "road and light off-road riding"

Campagnolo’s Fulcrum brand has introduced new Wind 42 and 57 wheels that "guarantee fluid handling and versatility" and are best suited to road and light off-road riding. Thre are claimed improvements to handling and "reactivity" compared to the previous generation, and other notable changes include deeper rim profiles and a 23mm internal rim.

Fulcrum says that the Wind 42 and 57 wheels can be used for light off-road riding as well as on the road and that "handling has been improved by 22% and reactivity by +10%".

As well as having deeper and wider rim profiles than the previous Fulcrum Wind 40 and 55 wheels, the new models are said to be around 100g lighter too. Fulcrum claims a 1,510g weight for a pair of the Wind 42 wheels, compared with a claimed 1,620g for the existing Wind 40; and 1,585g for the Wind 57, compared with a claimed 1,680g for the current Wind 55.

New rims

The Fulcrum wheels now feature rim depths of 42mm and 57mm, marking a 2mm increase from the previous generation. Additionally, the inner rim width has been increased from 19mm to 23mm to accommodate wider tyres.

Fulcrum says, "the new Wind family allows for the broadest choice possible, from 25 mm right up to 45 mm. We recommend tyres from 28 to 30 mm for exclusive road use and between 32 and 35 for mixed surface riding."

The rim design is the same as the range-topping Speed 42 and 57 wheels, but there is a variation in the carbon fibre composition.

In the Wind range, an FF80 mix is utilised which results in an average weight reduction of 100 grams per pair when compared to the previous Wind generation, Fulcrum claims.

The nose of the rim has been widened too, to a radius of 9.5 mm, which is said to have improved the aerodynamic performance as well as overall handling.

Fulcrum uses other existing technology including an undrilled rim bed. This means the spoke holes are moulded in, which claims to maintain uniform stiffness around the rim.

The wheels also feature Fulcrum's DRSC (Directional Rim-Spoke Coupling) system where a plastic support is sunk in the carbon between the nipples and the rim to provide increased stiffness and durability.

The hubs

The wheels feature a forged hub which "ensures greater mechanical resistance to the various forces", and the freehub now features a 36-tooth ratchet system.

The wheel is available with Campagnolo N3W, Shimano HG and Sram XDR freehub bodies.

The spokes

The spokes are stainless steel butted, with self-locking aluminium nipples. They’re laced using Fulcrum’s Two-to-One system “which doubles the spokes in the areas subject to greater mechanical stresses to prevent the dispersion of energy and contrast the torsional force”.

The Fulcrum Wind 42 wheelset is available now priced at £1,249.99. The Fulcrum Wind 57 wheelset will be available from October 2023 at the same price.

