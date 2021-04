Cycling filmmaker makes final journey on bicycle-drawn hearse; Strange tweet praising pro team director guilty of harassment + more on the live blog

Three years ago Marc Bracke discovered this 16 Y old Hungarian unpolished diamond. She first raced in our development team, but quickly joined the UCI continental team. Today we’re sad to see her go, but we’re proud she’s going to the number one team in the world : Team SDWorx👊 pic.twitter.com/KVVtpO39Fb — Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport - Proximus (@DoltciniVanEyck) April 13, 2021

Doltcini-Van Eyck director Marc Bracke is currently awaiting the UCI Disciplinary Commission's ruling on his sanctions for being found guilty of violating the UCI Code of Ethics after complaints of harassment from two female riders. Marion Sicot and Sara Youmans both filed complaints after Bracke requested photos of them in "panties and bra" and "bikini."

Flanders Classics, the organiser for many of the major Belgian cobbled races, also requested Bracke didn't attend their races earlier this month. This post was put out by his team's Twitter account, leading to criticism from fans, with one asking "are you drunk?"