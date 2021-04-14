Arrest made after Sussex cyclist injured in serious assault

Sussex Police have arrested a man after a cyclist sustained “significant head injuries” when he was allegedly assaulted by a motorist with what is believed to be a metal pole.

The incident happened at around 4.50pm on Paddockhurst Road, Turners Hill, West Sussex.

Officers say that the driver of a black Mercedes passed the cyclist then got out of his vehicle and assaulted him.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 40s, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Police subsequently arrested a 28-year-old man from East Grinstead on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Jon Robeson said: “This is a fast-moving investigation with officers able to make a swift arrest.

“The victim has suffered significant head injuries and is currently in hospital receiving medical treatment.

“Did you witness the incident? We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the alleged assault or has dash cam footage of the incident.

“You can report information to us either online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1042 of 13/04.”