Crime & Legal
Police tape (CC licensed by freefotouk on Flickr)

Arrest made after Sussex cyclist injured in serious assault

Rider sustained "significant" head injuries in assault by driver who is believed to have hit him with metal bar...
by Simon_MacMichael
Wed, Apr 14, 2021 15:29
Sussex Police have arrested a man after a cyclist sustained “significant head injuries” when he was allegedly assaulted by a motorist with what is believed to be a metal pole.

The incident happened at around 4.50pm on Paddockhurst Road, Turners Hill, West Sussex.

Officers say that the driver of a black Mercedes passed the cyclist then got out of his vehicle and assaulted him.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 40s, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Police subsequently arrested a 28-year-old man from East Grinstead on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Jon Robeson said: “This is a fast-moving investigation with officers able to make a swift arrest.

“The victim has suffered significant head injuries and is currently in hospital receiving medical treatment.

“Did you witness the incident? We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the alleged assault or has dash cam footage of the incident.

“You can report information to us either online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1042 of 13/04.”

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

