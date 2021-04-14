Mark Cavendish wins third stage in three days – but huge crash causes barriers to disintegrate (+ video)

Mark Cavendish, until Monday without a win in more than three years, has won his third stage of the Presidential Tour of Turkey in as many days to extend his overall lead in the race ahead of it heading into the mountains tomorrow. However, the Deceuninck-Quick Step rider's win was overshadowed by a huge crash in the closing few hundred metres which saw riders hit barriers on either side of the approach to the line, once again raising concerns over safety at the finish of sprint stages.
The UCI has been working on improving rider safety since Fabio Jakobsen suffered horrific injuries when he was pushed into the barriers during the sprint at the opening stage of last August’s Tour de Pologne by Jumbo-Visma’s Dylan Groenewegen, who received a nine month ban from racing.
Shortly before the crash today Jakobsen, who is making his comeback race for Deceunick-Quick Step here, had peeled off the front of the peloton after forming part of Cavendish’s lead out train.
In the sprint for the line, the 35-year-old former world champion got on the wheel of Alpecin-Fenix’s Jasper Philipsen and came round him to complete a hat-trick of victories that few would have predicted at the start of the week. Polish national champion Stanislaw Aniolkowski of Bingoal Pauwels Sauces finished third.
Aerial footage shows that behind them, Arvid De Kleijn of Rally Cycling, in the orange and who came fourth today, moved towards the left-hand barriers as he tried to find space to launch his sprint.
The manoeuvre meant that Delko’s Pierre Barbier came perilously close to hitting the barriers and it seems that in his effort to stay upright, there was a touch of wheels between the French rider and a Gazprom-Rusvelo rider behind him, which appears to be what triggered the crash.
Initially it seemed as though all riders had escaped relatively unscathed, although there have since been reports of ambulances being present at the scene as some continued to receive treatment, and we will update this story as and when we have more information.
The UCI is working on introducing new safety standards for finish line barriers for next season, but as an interim measure requires that from the start of this month, they must be continuous with no gaps between them, which TV footage suggests was not the case today.
Are you exclusively talking about hookers, or does this apply to any of the front row forwards?
You must be doing it wrong!
I've got to say that I've actually had great customer service from them in the 18 months I've owned my CGR. They've replied pretty quickly to the...
Big crash...Senechal down, and looked somewhat damaged.
They'll time penalise a rider or two for littering outside of the recycling zone
My dad (now in his late '80s) identified that he was no longer really comfortable driving, but due to not having an easy way around without the...
I thought the same when viewing on small screen, but on a big screen you can see him remove white material from covering the number plate,...
Train services disrupted by bridge strike - I must get a couple of these each week, just from South West trains. Someone must now gets the rotten...
The seatstay bridge is part of the Curana X-Trail/Kanzo Speed-specific mudguards set, and as far as I know you cannot get it separately. Here's a...
I'm not saying that nobody modelling for La Passione has ever ridden a bike, but for me they are all more "model" than "athlete".