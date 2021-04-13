Traffic cops apologise for asking cyclists to avoid busy areas during rush hour + more on the live blog

- News
Having nearly been t-boned by a driver on a roundabout I was on, that he was joining at the weekend, and we only avoided colliding because I took...
A slight tangent, but that bike shop smell of rubber always transports me back 50+ years to standing in the Clive Stuart cycle shop in Welling,...
> This incident seems to be a tragic case where a mixture of fundimental design flaws combine with a less than ideal descision on the part of...
So its a Rapha shop with a cafe attached?
then that would require some form of manned or unmanned gate keeping or a carpark built away from the park within short walkable distance to the...
For what it's worth: spare tube, 2*tyre levers, multitool with chain tool, quick link. Mini-pump in the jersey pocket. I run tubeless. Plus will...
Planning doesn't give a stuff about residents or what they want, especially when it comes to those wishes when comparing them to developers wishes....
La Passione always use male athletes as models but clearly chose female models as models. (They don't have the physique or the 'look' of people who...
Very sad... I wonder what went wrong. He was clearly an experienced cyclist and from local news reports that was on the Marlow Rd nr Swiss Farm,...
Just for closure, I ordered the Ambrosio 12-28 shimano spline/campag spaced cassette from Spa Cycles the other day. It fits the Kickr shimano hub...