Traffic cops apologise for asking cyclists to avoid busy areas during rush hour + more on the live blog

It's Tuesday and Dan Alexander will be rounding up the best bits from the cycling world on the second live blog of the week...
Tue, Apr 13, 2021 09:03
07:48
Traffic cops apologise for asking cyclists to avoid busy areas during rush hour

Northumbria Police admitted they got this one wrong and apologised for the tweet, which has also been deleted, asking cyclists to avoid busy areas during rush hour and be extra careful as drivers may be out of practice after lockdown...Here it is in all its glory...

The post was deleted after heavy criticism from many on Twitter who said it was a ridiculous request and essentially told cyclists to get out of drivers' way. In an apology, the force's traffic cops said this wasn't intended and they were trying to keep cyclists safe. Some have said the response doesn't go far enough, with one reply calling it a "sorry if you were offended" apology...

