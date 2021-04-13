Traffic cops apologise for asking cyclists to avoid busy areas during rush hour + more on the live blog

Thank you. If there is concern that some drivers might be out of practice, could you promote a refresher driving lesson so the roads are safe? If your roads are too busy to be safe for cyclists pls contact the council for emergency traffic measures to be put in place. — Jo Rigby (@Jo_Earlsfield) April 12, 2021

Northumbria Police admitted they got this one wrong and apologised for the tweet, which has also been deleted, asking cyclists to avoid busy areas during rush hour and be extra careful as drivers may be out of practice after lockdown...Here it is in all its glory...

It appears that the tweet has been deleted. I’m sure I’m not the only one with a screenshot to make sure they don’t forget they tweeted it pic.twitter.com/mCWOvNm1CX — Richard S (@Stokesy1966) April 12, 2021

The post was deleted after heavy criticism from many on Twitter who said it was a ridiculous request and essentially told cyclists to get out of drivers' way. In an apology, the force's traffic cops said this wasn't intended and they were trying to keep cyclists safe. Some have said the response doesn't go far enough, with one reply calling it a "sorry if you were offended" apology...

"The roads are getting busier. Please don't drive, especially during peak hours, unless it is essential. Please walk, cycle or use public transport instead." Fixed it for you Northumbria Police. You're welcome 🚴🚴‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♂️ — Matt Barker #VoteGreen2021 (@pigovian) April 12, 2021