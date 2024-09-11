“You can ride ten abreast if you like”: Are ‘Parkrun for cyclists’ events the future?; Mark Cavendish racing in 2025 “makes no sense”, says Astana boss; Lachlan Morton’s 460km ‘easy’ day; Bike lane manholes; Vingegaard to the Giro? + more on the live blog

Confidence on a bike is a consequence for the habitual practitioner of what is known as…

Parkride!

Or at least that awful attempt at a Blur parody is what former Scottish mountain bike champion Kerry MacPhee is hoping to achieve with her new cycling-themed take on the unbelievably popular Parkrun phenomenon (you know, the thing where people spend their Saturday mornings running around a park for fun).

Riffing on that very concept, but with bikes, MacPhee, now a gravel enthusiast and cycling development officer with Bike Trossachs, started the UK’s first ‘Parkride’ as a summer pilot scheme in Aberfoyle, Stirlingshire earlier this year, in a bid to help parents and children enjoy car-free riding gravel trails together.

And following the success of the pilot scheme, which was funded by Stirling Council’s community grants scheme, the free event will now run on the last Sunday of every month at 10am, with participants able to choose between a 10km or 20km loop in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, following the ‘Gravelfoyle’ way-markers that were introduced in 2022, making the area arguably the UK’s ultimate gravel destination.

> Want to ride some US-style gravel in the UK? Check out this guide with some epic UK gravel routes

According to MacPhee, “Parkride is for everyone” – as long as they have a suitable off-road bike and helmet – and can be used to build confidence for beginners, while also enabling children to ride with their parents or behind or beside them in trailers.

The timed (but non-competitive) rides also include a ‘sweeper’ rider – essentially a pedalling broom wagon – who will support any nervous newbies if they puncture or suffer a mechanical, and make sure they get back to base safely.

Adding to the family-friendly atmosphere, budding junior off-roaders can also take part in the concurrent Bairns on Bikes coaching sessions for five to twelve-year-olds.

“There are no cars, it’s really safe, and you can ride ten abreast if you like, and we’ve seen a huge, huge upsurge of people coming to Aberfoyle because of the way-marked trails,” MacPhee, who last year set a new women’s record for the 338km Badger Divide off-road route, told the BBC.

“One of the girls’ mums said her daughter had improved in confidence over the last few weeks just from coming along to this and you can kind of watch them coming out of their shells... and again that fitness thing becoming routine,” coach Sarah Cairns added.

One of the parents who attended the summer pilot scheme, Judith McVinnie, also described her experience getting to grips with the gravel trails in the Parkride environment as “absolutely brilliant”.

“Over the last three weeks I’ve seen my time get faster, which is really encouraging,” she said.

“I am definitely not an expert cyclist or anything like that, but half of it is just showing up with your stuff on and doing your best. The bacon roll afterwards has been the best thing of my week.”

Bacon rolls? Where do I sign up? Oh here, this is where you sign up, as registration is mandatory.

Because after all, it appears that all the people, so many people are already really enjoying Parkride.

I’ll get my coat…