Live blog

“You can ride ten abreast if you like”: Are ‘Parkrun for cyclists’ events the future?; Mark Cavendish racing in 2025 “makes no sense”, says Astana boss; Lachlan Morton’s 460km ‘easy’ day; Bike lane manholes; Vingegaard to the Giro? + more on the live blog

Forget Harris v Trump, the world is really interested in the latest cycling news, views, and silliness – and Ryan Mallon’s got it all covered on the Wednesday live blog
Wed, Sep 11, 2024 09:59
21

“You can ride ten abreast if you like”: Are ‘Parkrun for cyclists’ events the future?; Mark Cavendish racing in 2025 “makes no sense”, says Astana boss; Lachlan Morton’s 460km ‘easy’ day; Bike lane manholes; Vingegaard to the Giro? + more on the live blogParkride, Gravelfoyle (Andy McCandlish)
14:02
Parkride, Gravelfoyle (Andy McCandlish)
“You can ride ten abreast if you like”: Mountain bike champion creates Parkride, a “safe, car-free Parkrun for cyclists” event

Confidence on a bike is a consequence for the habitual practitioner of what is known as…

Parkride!

Or at least that awful attempt at a Blur parody is what former Scottish mountain bike champion Kerry MacPhee is hoping to achieve with her new cycling-themed take on the unbelievably popular Parkrun phenomenon (you know, the thing where people spend their Saturday mornings running around a park for fun).

Riffing on that very concept, but with bikes, MacPhee, now a gravel enthusiast and cycling development officer with Bike Trossachs, started the UK’s first ‘Parkride’ as a summer pilot scheme in Aberfoyle, Stirlingshire earlier this year, in a bid to help parents and children enjoy car-free riding gravel trails together.

And following the success of the pilot scheme, which was funded by Stirling Council’s community grants scheme, the free event will now run on the last Sunday of every month at 10am, with participants able to choose between a 10km or 20km loop in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, following the ‘Gravelfoyle’ way-markers that were introduced in 2022, making the area arguably the UK’s ultimate gravel destination.

komoot scotland route - from Neil on komoot

> Want to ride some US-style gravel in the UK? Check out this guide with some epic UK gravel routes

According to MacPhee, “Parkride is for everyone” – as long as they have a suitable off-road bike and helmet – and can be used to build confidence for beginners, while also enabling children to ride with their parents or behind or beside them in trailers.

The timed (but non-competitive) rides also include a ‘sweeper’ rider – essentially a pedalling broom wagon – who will support any nervous newbies if they puncture or suffer a mechanical, and make sure they get back to base safely.

Bairns on Bikes, Gravelfoyle (Andy McCandlish)

Adding to the family-friendly atmosphere, budding junior off-roaders can also take part in the concurrent Bairns on Bikes coaching sessions for five to twelve-year-olds.

“There are no cars, it’s really safe, and you can ride ten abreast if you like, and we’ve seen a huge, huge upsurge of people coming to Aberfoyle because of the way-marked trails,” MacPhee, who last year set a new women’s record for the 338km Badger Divide off-road route, told the BBC.

“One of the girls’ mums said her daughter had improved in confidence over the last few weeks just from coming along to this and you can kind of watch them coming out of their shells... and again that fitness thing becoming routine,” coach Sarah Cairns added.

Gravelfoyle (Andy McCandlish)

One of the parents who attended the summer pilot scheme, Judith McVinnie, also described her experience getting to grips with the gravel trails in the Parkride environment as “absolutely brilliant”.

“Over the last three weeks I’ve seen my time get faster, which is really encouraging,” she said.

“I am definitely not an expert cyclist or anything like that, but half of it is just showing up with your stuff on and doing your best. The bacon roll afterwards has been the best thing of my week.”

Bacon rolls? Where do I sign up? Oh here, this is where you sign up, as registration is mandatory.

Because after all, it appears that all the people, so many people are already really enjoying Parkride.

I’ll get my coat…

08:06
Mark Cavendish after stage 15 of Tour de France 2024 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
“It makes no sense” for Mark Cavendish to continue racing in 2025 says Astana boss, after Tour de France record breaker raises doubts about retirement plans

Just when you thought it was all over, it turns out it’s time – once again – to set your phone updates and dig out your Vino+Cav4ever t-shirt, as we settle into a third straight winter season of ‘Will Mark Cavendish continue racing next year?’

And yes, I know what you’re thinking – back in July, after finally securing that elusive 35th Tour de France stage win, Cavendish himself described the final stage of this year’s record-breaking Tour as “likely” his last race as a professional cyclist (give or take a few ASO crits in the Far East of course).

> Mark Cavendish bows out at Tour de France, admits it was "likely" his last race

But last week, a few rumblings began to emerge in the Italian press that the 39-year-old is considering signing on for another year at Astana Qazaqstan, the Kazakh squad which piloted him to that historic triumph in Saint Vulbas (though these rumours of yet another retirement U-turn for the Manx Missile, after his Tour-ending crash in 2023 also saw him reverse his plans to quit the sport last autumn, were swiftly rebuked by British cycling journalist Daniel Friebe).

Mark Cavendish wins record 35th Tour de France stage, 2024 Tour de France, stage 5 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

However, while attending a ceremony at the Tour of Britain to mark his illustrious and staggeringly successful 18 years in the peloton, Cavendish was noticeably coy about his job prospects for 2025, insisting that he doesn’t know “what happens after” the end of the season – though he did rule out ever returning to the Tour de France again.

“I’m still racing in a couple of months, and I’m definitely not finished for this year. I still don’t know what happens after,” he told ITV4 during the Tour of Britain’s final stage in Felixstowe on Sunday.

“I know that I won’t be doing the Tour de France again. I said that before the Tour, and I said it after the Tour, but I’m just taking time with my family actually and been chilling.

Mark Cavendish wins record 35th Tour de France stage, 2024 Tour de France, stage 5 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“I have actually really taken time off before getting going on the bike again, and I’m training again now. When I’ve had time to process, we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Cavendish was then asked if he could potentially return to the Tour of Britain Men in 2025, prompting the mysterious reply: “Perhaps, I don’t know.”

And while the two-time Tour de France green jersey winner was careful to leave his answers open to the kind of interpretations usually reserved for Bob Dylan fans (Is he only referring to his racing schedule for the rest of the year? Does he mean he’ll return to the Tour of Britain as a spectator, a racer, or a DS?), one man at least offered a much more definitive answer concerning Cav’s future in the sport.

Mark Cavendish Tour de France 2024 (ASO/Billy Ceusters)

(ASO/Billy Ceusters)

Astana boss Alexandre Vinokourov may be currently dealing with the fallout of one of his most promising development riders, Ilkhan Dostiyev, being suspended after testing positive for CERA (the kind of noughties throwback drug Vino himself would have been familiar with), but he took some time out to speak to journalist Daniel Benson about the Manx Missile’s plans for 2025.

And unlike Cav himself, Vino got to the point quickly.

“No, no, no. I think he’s retiring at the end of the season,” Vinokourov told Benson.

“It makes no sense. Our goal was this year, I think that was all clear for everyone. But you can call Mark and ask him directly. I don’t think he races with anyone next season but that’s just my opinion. It doesn’t make sense to ride but you can call Mark directly.”

So that’s that wrapped up then. Or maybe not… Let the Cavendish winter contract rumour saga 3.0 commence! Or should that be 4.0, considering it all started with his late move to Quick-Step from Bahrain-Victorious back in 2021…

15:55
Edoardo Affini stuns Stefan Küng to win European time trial championships

There was to be no redemption story for Stefan Küng at the European time trial championships this afternoon, as the Swiss rider – who finished the event last year bloodied and badly concussed after a horrific crash into the barriers – lost to a flying Edoardo Affini by just nine seconds.

A rampant final 10km from the Italian was enough to prevent Küng from securing his third career European TT title, while Affini’s compatriot Mattia Cattaneo pipped Daan Hoole to secure the final spot on the podium in Hasselt.

Visma-Lease a Bike rider Affini’s win marks only the second TT triumph of the 28-year-old’s career and, rather shockingly, the first victory secured by a pro cyclist wearing those stupidly large, Star Trek-style Giro time trial helmets.

Maybe they only work at European championships?

15:31
Oof… RideLondon cancelled for 2025 and refunds sent out to entrants as organisers say they’re working on “new concept” for event

Three months on from the cancellation of the 2025 RideLondon Classique – which the race’s organisers blamed on the UCI’s decision to shift its place in the calendar, making it “impossible” for it to be held in central London – the curtain has, rather inevitably, fallen on next year’s edition of the hugely popular RideLondon-Essex sportive.

Refunds are already being issued to early entrants for the 100-mile event, while organisers say they are currently working on a “new concept” to mark RideLondon’s apparent return in 2026, which will “engage more riders of all ages and abilities and inspire hundreds of thousands more people to cycle more often”.

RideLondon 2024 (Ben Queenborough for London Marathon Events)

Read more: > RideLondon to take “hiatus” in 2025 for organisers to work on “new concept”, with all entrants receiving full refunds

Cycling events in the UK just can’t catch a break, can they?

14:58
Lotte Kopecky beats three-time world TT champion Ellen van Dijk by 43 seconds to win European time trial championships

Beating time trial specialist Van Dijk by 43 seconds and everyone else, including Christina Schweinberger and Riejanne Markus, by over a minute on a 31km course?

Lotte Kopecky sure isn’t messing around at these European championships, while laying down a marker for the Zurich worlds at the end of the month – and a possible tilt at a rainbow jersey double… Well, in this form, would you bet against the flying Belgian?

14:42
Police tape (CC licensed by freefotouk on Flickr)
Cyclist killed in collision with lorry driver in west London, the fourth cycling fatality of 2024 in the capital

A cyclist in his 20s was killed this morning following a collision involving a HGV driver in west London, emergency services have confirmed.

The tragic incident took place at around 9.30am on Staines Road in Feltham, at the junction with Green Lane, and marks the fourth reported fatality of a cyclist on London’s roads this year.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are not yet clear, though the Standard has reported that the cyclist was trapped under the lorry in the wake of the crash.

“Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 09:37hrs to reports of a collision involving a lorry and cyclist on Staines Road in Feltham,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“Emergency services attended and provided first aid. Despite their efforts the cyclist, who is believed to be aged in his 20s, died at the scene.”

“We were called at 9.34am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision in Staines Road, Feltham,” a London Ambulance spokesperson added.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene including an ambulance crew, paramedics in fast response cars and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance. The first paramedic arrived in less than five minutes. Sadly, despite the efforts of our crews, a person died at the scene.”

We’ll have more on this story as we get it.

13:21
Jonas Vingegaard at 2023 Tour de France, stage 20 (Zac Williams/SWPix.com)
Jonas Vingegaard “seriously considering” riding Giro d’Italia next year – but Visma-Lease a Bike deny rumours

It’s been quite the week for rumours concerning pro cyclists’ plans for 2025, hasn’t it?

With Mark Cavendish’s future in the peloton once again up in the air, it’s now the turn of Jonas Vinegegaard to be the subject of some (probably unsubstantiated) conjecture, after reports in the Belgian and Italian press claimed that the Dane is apparently considering emulating Tadej Pogačar Giro-Tour double and making his debut at the Italian grand tour next year.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, whose owners RCS Sport organise the Giro (so they’ll want to get the ball rolling if Vingegaard lining up at their race is a possibility), the two-time Tour winner “would like to make his Giro debut and the team are seriously considering the idea”.

Jonas Vingegaard, 2024 Tirreno-Adriatico (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Vingegaard on his way to winning the Italian stage race Tirreno-Adriatico earlier this year (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Meanwhile, Het Laatste Nieuws claimed that Vingegaard “reportedly indicated internally that he would like to ride the Giro”.

However, just like Vino putting the brakes on a possible Cav 2025 campaign, Visma-Lease a Bike have been quick to quash these reports of a Giro-Tour double attempt for their star rider, whose season was derailed by his horrible crash at the Tour of the Basque Country in April, a month before Pogačar’s grand tour dominating summer kicked off.

“I really don’t know where it comes from. It certainly does not come from our team,” Visma’s communications manager Sander Kleikers told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

“We haven’t even started the evaluation of this season. I don’t know where it comes from. It is very surprising.”

Probably for the best if you want exciting racing at the Giro, if we’re honest.

12:35
“Whenever my friends show a slight interest in cycling”

Thanks DSM for supplying Cycling Twitter with this meme goldmine: 

11:59
‘Ach sure, don’t worry about doing anything about all the driving offences in these videos. It’s the red light-jumping cyclist who submitted them we have to worry about…’
Cyclist in Dublin (image by Alexander Parsalidis via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0)

> Camera cyclist fined after footage submitted to Irish police showed him riding through red light – while clips of drivers caught using phones and parking illegally ignored by officer

11:31
Lachlan Morton Lap of Australia attempt (EF Education-EasyPost)
Lachlan Morton’s idea of an easy day on the bike? 460km on long, straight roads in the baking Queensland sun

Unsurprisingly, Lachlan Morton isn’t really easing into his attempt to complete the fastest ever full lap of Australia – it is just 14,200km and five weeks of riding, after all.

On day six of his latest mammoth bike touring extravaganza, the EF Education-EasyPost pro woke up with the aim of taking an “easier” recovery day, after almost a week of slogging it out on the continent’s wide, open, flat, and unforgivingly hot and straight roads.

> Strewth! Lachlan Morton set to take on longest solo ride yet, with epic 14,200km lap of Australia record attempt

So what did he do? He ended up riding 460km, egged on apparently – according to Morton himself – by the favourable winds and a flock of birds which kept him company.

“Lachy is heading further and further inland and the heat is starting to become a factor,” EF said on their dot-watching page dedicated to the 32-year-old’s massive lap of Australia.

“He started the day in flat pedals after struggling through some hotspots on his feet yesterday. The barren landscape and straight roads offered no shelter from the beating sun.”

Well, despite what sounds like the worst cycling holiday ever, Morton has already passed the 3,000km mark, less than a week after setting off from his hometown of Port Macquarie in New South Wales. Just another 30-odd days to go to beat the record…

10:59
The Zwift Racing League is back! And it’s even more brutal than Dave remembered

While I’m busy putting off a return to the shed for as long as possible, Dave has already powered up the turbo, fiddled with the WiFi connection, and recalibrated his lungs and legs after a summer of long, slow rides for another season of hard and fast racing on Zwift with our new road.cc teams:

Zwift Racing League 2024/25 S1R1 header

> Zwift Racing League. I remember now, it’s hard

Each to their own, I suppose…

And if you’re desperate for a winter of pain and suffering (like Mark Cavendish if he performs another retirement U-turn), we’re still looking for more riders to fill out the rosters of both the B and the C teams. Head to this form to register your mad, mad interest…

10:39
2022 cadex triathlon bike prototype rode by kristian blummenfelt at ironman world championships - credit cadex cycling
Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard can rest easy, as former Ironman and Olympic champion Kristian Blummenfelt performs abrupt U-turn on plans to win the Tour de France by 2028

What’s that I hear? Oh, it’s the sound of Tadej Pogačar breathing an enormous sigh of relief, safe in the knowledge his plans for Tour de France domination remain intact, after it was revealed today that Ironman and Olympic triathlon star Kristian Blummenfelt has abruptly pressed pause on his rather audacious bid to switch sports and win cycling’s biggest race by 2028.

Ahead of the Olympic Games in July, Blummenfelt – a former Olympic champion and the reported holder of the highest recorded absolute VO2 max in history – was busy making headlines in the non-swimming and running cycling world, after his coach Olav Aleksander Bu said the big Norwegian was “90 per cent” likely to turn pro as a cyclist in 2025.

> Triathlon star with highest ever recorded VO2 max Kristian Blummenfelt reveals ambitious plan to win the Tour de France by 2028

With his star pupil heavily linked to a move to Jayco-AlUla, Bu rather confidently predicted that the 30-year-old would be able to race the Tour de France by 2026, be in a position to win some jerseys and stages by 2027, and win the entire thing by 2028.

However, after a disappointing 12th place in the triathlon in Paris, those, let’s face it, overly ambitious plans to enter the peloton and almost immediately start winning have been shelved for the time being, with Blummenfelt now likely to continue his swim-bike-run focus until LA ’28 at the earliest.

“After the Paris review we have decided to aim for Los Angeles 2028,” Bu told Velo this week. “Despite the results in Paris, we are more confident after the race that going back from Ironman to Olympics is possible. We want to give it one last shot.”

> “Kristian Blummenfelt is not to be messed with”: Tour de France stage winner backs 2020 Olympic triathlon champion’s plan to win Tour by 2028 and says he’ll “immediately claim his place” in peloton

So, with one last tilt at another Olympic triathlon gold taking precedence over racing the UAE Tour next year, any hopes of conquering the Tour de France will have to wait until 2029, when Blummenfelt will be 35. To put that into perspective, Gino Bartali and Cadel Evans are the Tour’s oldest post-war winners at 34 (though I’m sure Primož Roglič reckons he’s capable of eclipsing that record next summer).

In any case, somehow I reckon Pogi isn’t worrying too much about someone entering the sport at 35 and challenging him for the yellow jersey, regardless of their VO2 max score…

09:57
When you can perfectly pinpoint the exact moment you lost the European championships: Dutch rider Fee Knaven loses time trial by one second after being caught behind minute rider on twisty, technical section

The European road championships are underway in Belgium this morning (just don’t tell the Great Britain team, who have decided to skip their third Euros in four years), and for Dutch time triallist Fee Knaven they couldn’t have started in crueller fashion.

The 17-year-old, the daughter of former TVM, Quick-Step, and T-Mobile pro Servais Knaven, looked set to win today’s junior women’s time trial – only to be held up on the 13.3km course’s final twisting, technical section by her Swiss minute rider Lara Liehner.

That bout of terrible, frustrating timing ultimately cost Knaven the gold medal by one solitary second, as Spain’s Paula Ostiz won the European title.

One second between silver and gold. And knowing exactly where you lost it, and that it was out of your hands, must sting even more. But I’m sure Knaven’s time will come again.

09:27
‘So you just cross the road, head straight down the manhole, and the cycle lane carries on through there’: Why cyclists don’t use the cycle lane, #15,678

A classic example of the UK’s top quality, extremely safe “elite level cycling infrastructure”, courtesy of this death trap route posted on Twitter by Brighton-based cyclist Anthony Pope:

Cycle lane manhole (Anthony Pope, Twitter)

I imagine in this instance the shared-use path sign actually refers to the order of people and bikes currently stuck at the bottom of the conveniently opened manhole right beside it. The pothole Pot Noodle guy would have some difficulty covering that one up, anyway…

08:59
“If you told me the SAS fast-roped out of a helicopter and did this, I’d believe you”

In case you missed it last night, here’s our story on C6 Bikes in Cambridgeshire, the cycle shop that was the victim of an extraordinarily organised targeted break-in which saw 90 per cent of its stock taken and left the business fighting to claim insurance money due to the lack of any trace left by the thoroughness of the raid.

C6 Bikes hit by "brutal" burglary (Steve Heathcock)

Read more: > Bike shop loses almost all stock in staggering break-in “like Hatton Garden heist”

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

21 comments

Avatar
ktache | 31 min ago
0 likes

Got an email/offer from r3pro, makers of the excellent brake caliper servicing blocks,, which Hope now publish their versions online, and found these bottle caps.

https://www.r3pro.co.uk/collections/bike-accessories/products/bottle-cap...

First thing I saw was a very interesting Hope light and battery mount, cheaper than Hope's light mount but that is a marvel of engineering. About to look through some more of their innovations.

Avatar
Rendel Harris | 1 hour ago
1 like

Quote:

Bacon rolls? Where do I sign up?

Who's that gut lord marching
You should cut down on your pork life mate
Get some exercise

(For clarity I'm not actually calling you a gut lord Ryan, but the quote opportunity was too good to miss)

Avatar
quiff replied to Rendel Harris | 16 min ago
0 likes

On a tangent - I still reel at the nerve of a friend who, in his groom's speech, said his now father in law "knows his claret from his beaujolais". 

Avatar
eburtthebike | 2 hours ago
1 like

According to MacPhee, “Parkride is for everyone” – as long as they have a suitable off-road bike and helmet.......

Clearly not everyone, no helmet, no ride.  Why do some ride organisers persist in this idiotic rule?

“There are no cars, it’s really safe....."  So why do you have to have a helmet?

MacPhee, now a gravel enthusiast and cycling development officer......

Someone tell her please: you can promote cycling or you can promote helmets, but you can't do both.

Just managed to get my council to publish pictures of cyclists without helmets as well as with, after a considerable struggle with the helmet zealots of the Community Wellbeing department.

Avatar
amawby | 3 hours ago
0 likes

The Gravelfoyle post is missing the sign up link: https://biketrossachs.eventrac.co.uk/e/gravelfoyle-parkride-11577 

More info here: https://www.gravelfoyle.com/parkride

Having done a couple of the trial events, it is really good.

Avatar
mitsky | 4 hours ago
1 like

"RideLondon will take a hiatus for 2025.
The 100-mile, 60-mile and 30-mile mass participation rides, and FreeCycle, will not take place in 2025.
The pause will allow us to reimagine the world’s greatest festival of cycling going forwards.
Full refunds will be given to all those who have entered the 2025 RideLondon-Essex 100."

I only imagine that their "re-imagine" is basically a massive downgrade, particularly for the Freecycle which was much less vibrant in 2023 and 2024 than previous years (pre-Covid).

https://ridelondon.co.uk/news-and-media/latest-news/2025-event-update

Avatar
mark1a | 4 hours ago
1 like

RideLondon cancelled for 2025 - no indication of whether it will ever happen again unfortunately...

Avatar
eburtthebike | 4 hours ago
1 like

Why cyclists don’t use the cycle lane, #15,678

To be fair, there is no sign that the cover was raised for work or access, so it seems likely that it was left that way by vandals.  Did the op report it?

Avatar
quiff | 10 hours ago
11 likes

This morning - police van parked in quiet residential street in a marked parking bay, but with two wheels on pavement. "Excuse me officer, I can see you're dealing with something, but did you really need to park the van on the pavement?" "You can whine all you like fella, I'm responding to a call so I parked in the quickest way". But, but, wouldn't it have been quicker not to mount the kerb? I despair, it's just so normalised.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to quiff | 10 hours ago
2 likes

Yes.  I decided to check The Code (for what that's worth).

Highway Code wrote:

240. You MUST NOT stop or park on [...] a cycle track [...]

242. You MUST NOT leave your vehicle or trailer in a dangerous position or where it causes any unnecessary obstruction of the road.

243. DO NOT stop or park [ a long list of places - but this is not mandatory ]

244. You MUST NOT park partially or wholly on the pavement in London, and should not do so elsewhere unless signs permit it. Parking on the pavement can obstruct and seriously inconvenience pedestrians, people in wheelchairs or with visual impairments and people with prams or pushchairs.

So ... we all know 240 is plain ignored.  I think it's less "bloody cyclists, never use the facilities anyway" and more "it's all pavement to me..."

244 is tricky - good for people in London (in theory) but everywhere else this is not mandatory.  (Scotland has at least set the foundations here and Edinburgh council has said they will enforce).

However I bet that - if pressed - people are going to fish up rule 242 - that's mandatory - over 244.  Of course, they could simply park where they neither obstructing the road nor the footway / cycle facilities...

Avatar
quiff replied to chrisonabike | 9 hours ago
1 like

There is of course also Rule 145 (no driving on pavement) which both makes you wonder why 244 (no parking on pavement) is even necessary, and gives the police an excuse:

145. You MUST NOT drive on or over a pavement, footpath or bridleway except to gain lawful access to property, or in the case of an emergency.

But I have to admit that in most cases I see, pavement parking is unnecessary and irritating rather than actually an obstruction - in this case a buggy / wheelchair etc could still have passed, and (with experience of the former but not the latter) the quality of the Victorian pavements is probably more of an impediment.

 

Avatar
OnYerBike replied to chrisonabike | 9 hours ago
2 likes

Being pedantic, my understanding is that the "road" in Rule 242 applies to the whole highway (including the carriageway and the footway). 

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to quiff | 9 hours ago
4 likes

The RAC say:

RAC wrote:

Outside of London, we advise people to use common sense when faced with no other option but to park on the pavement.

If you are parking along a narrow road, where parking wholly on the road would stop other cars, and particularly emergency vehicles, from getting through, then it is a sensible option to park partially on a pavement, providing there are no parking restrictions and providing you are not blocking a wheelchair user or pram from using the pavement.

If there are restrictions, or your parking would cause wheelchair users or people with prams to have to walk into the road, then you should find somewhere else to park. 

This is reasonable ... except that people's opinion of "I had no other option" and their choice to park on a narrow road is entirely predicated on "can I be bothered to accept extra inconvenience / do more that is 'necessary' " - to which the answer is often going to be "no" because humans.  (All your passengers will be moaning at you also!)

Plus "but but access for ambulances and fire trucks" will be invoked to back up this tragedy of the commons.  People in wheelchairs can go another way (why isn't there support to drive them places...?).  People with pushchairs can "just go round"...

Avatar
quiff replied to chrisonabike | 9 hours ago
5 likes

And of course often "two wheels up" is an outward show of consideration for your fellow motorists (or just protection of your own wing mirror) while not actually being effective to change the dynamic - it at least irritates if not obstructs pavement users, while not actually creating enough space for two vehicles to pass. Ok, rant over.

Avatar
LeadenSkies replied to chrisonabike | 9 hours ago
10 likes
chrisonabike wrote:

Plus "but but access for ambulances and fire trucks" will be invoked to back up this tragedy of the commons.

Hmmmm. Access for emergency vehicles is an optional rule according to a significant minority of drivers. I think their hierarchy of rules goes something like :

1 Park in a free (in both senses of the word) spot that causes no obstruction right outside the takeaway / newsagent.

2 Park in the cycle lane right outside the takeaway / newsagent. Sod the cyclists.

3 Park on the pavement right outside the takeaway / newsagent. Sod the pedestrians.

4 Park in such a way as to make it difficult or impossible for a fire engine to get by, right outside the takeaway / newsagent. Sod everyone else.

5 Pay for a parking spot right outside the takeaway / newsagent. Sod it, I ain't paying to park!

6 Park 50m down the road in a perfectly good parking spot and walk back to the takeaway / newsagent. Sod that, I shouldn't have to walk!

Very rarely do they make it beyond option 4 before they park up.

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to chrisonabike | 9 hours ago
1 like

chrisonabike wrote:

The RAC say:

RAC wrote:

Outside of London, we advise people to use common sense when faced with no other option but to park on the pavement.

If you are parking along a narrow road, where parking wholly on the road would stop other cars, and particularly emergency vehicles, from getting through, then it is a sensible option to park partially on a pavement, providing there are no parking restrictions and providing you are not blocking a wheelchair user or pram from using the pavement.

If there are restrictions, or your parking would cause wheelchair users or people with prams to have to walk into the road, then you should find somewhere else to park. 

This is reasonable ... except that people's opinion of "I had no other option" and their choice to park on a narrow road is entirely predicated on "can I be bothered to accept extra inconvenience / do more that is 'necessary' " - to which the answer is often going to be "no" because humans.  (All your passengers will be moaning at you also!)

Plus "but but access for ambulances and fire trucks" will be invoked to back up this tragedy of the commons.  People in wheelchairs can go another way (why isn't there support to drive them places...?).  People with pushchairs can "just go round"...

I'm in two minds about completely banning pavement parking. On the one hand, as a non-driver, I'd enjoy the better pavement access without having to deal with the parking issues. On the other hand, I can see that it's going to cause issues on narrow roads. e.g. where I live, residential roads are narrow enough that cars parked on both sides reduce the available road space to just a single car width, so that means either restricting parking on one side (not popular with the residents) or making the roads one-way (not popular with drivers).

On balance, it makes sense to disallow cars on pavements as I see plenty of inconsiderate pavement parking and it's not safe to force pedestrians onto the road.

Avatar
jh2727 replied to quiff | 8 hours ago
7 likes

Mounting the kerb can damage your wheels and/or tyres - or in the case of a police car, our wheels and/or tyres, as they are not theirs to damage. It will also damage the kerb and pavement - is not part of the regular wear and tear usage of the road, which is why designmated pavement crossings have dropped kerbs. Yet nearly every time I see a police car stopped, they are stopped this way, even though it rarely does anything to reduce any obstruction of the carriageway and often obstructs the footway.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to quiff | 6 hours ago
6 likes

Picture below from this very morning on Denmark Hill in Camberwell outside King's College Hospital (it could be any morning of the week, to be honest), police car clearly not on emergency call*, either a follow-up interview at the hospital or more likely availing themselves of the Costa Coffee...they've obviously been told not to park in the bus lane (at least I have been promised numerous times by commanding officers that they have been told), so what do they do? Park in the nearest sidestreet (about 25 m away)? No, let's park on the zigzags of the pelican crossing, that's not technically in the bus lane...

*There is one or more police vehicle parked there virtually every morning around 7 o'clock, unless an emergency is happening there every single day at exactly the same time…

Avatar
quiff replied to Rendel Harris | 5 hours ago
3 likes

It boils my p***. Is it doing any actual harm? Ninety nine times out of a hundred, no. But lead by example for goodness sake. There is a worrying number of such photos on my phone. I should quit caring, for my own health.  

Avatar
eburtthebike replied to quiff | 4 hours ago
3 likes

About ten years ago, when I was riding my bakfiets, I needed to access a dropped kerb on a cycle route, which was blocked by a police vehicle, and it blocked the pavement, on double yellow lines, and white lines.  It wasn't an emergency vehicle, so I tried ringing 101, but gave up after ten minutes, but I did take a picture which I sent to the local rag with a letter, pointing out that it was not acceptable to block both the dropped kerb and the pavement and to park on double yellows and white lines, and all the responses were critical: of me, not the police.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to eburtthebike | 3 hours ago
3 likes

eburtthebike wrote:

all the responses were critical: of me, not the police.

Entirely unsurprising; in the days before I quit the cesspit of Twitter I would post pictures/videos like the one above in order to tag the relevant forces, 90% of the responses were along the lines of "You ever had to face down a man with a knife? [Yes, as it happens, but that's another story] Wind your neck in and let the police do their job then." In vain would I explain that I was all for the police doing their job, and part of their job is that when they're not on emergency call they have to obey exactly the same traffic laws as everybody else.

Latest Comments

 