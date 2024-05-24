“Many may consider this to be a vote loser, but I think it’s a vote winner”: Insurance for cyclists debated by Lords, and quickly shut down as “utterly ridiculous”; Drivers told “leave the racing to Pogačar”; Crows attack cyclists + more on the live blog

The month of May keeps throwing one curveball after another, as this Tory government (on its way out, some would argue) seems quite intent on legislating laws for cyclists.
The ‘dangerous cycling bill’ was first agreed to be passed by ministers in the House of Commons last week, amidst severe backlash and criticism from cycling and walking charities and campaigners, and then disregarded after PM Rishi Sunak decided to call a general election on the 4th of July, leaving the Lords with not enough time to pass the bill and make it into a law.
And now yesterday, another hot topic — insurance for cyclists was debated in the House of Lords, with Lord Hogan-Howe expressing his feelings about why it should be legislated. He said: “Over the last 20 years injuries of pedestrians hit by cyclists have drastically increased — more than doubling. Every day, we see people ignoring one-way signs, going across pedestrian crossings, through red lights and across pelican crossings while pedestrians are on them.
“Cyclists are not even governed by speed limits in the way that motor vehicles are. Has not the time come for the Government to consider insurance to compensate people for the damage that cyclists can cause, and for registration marks to identify those who have committed an offence and deter those who might?
“Finally, where a cyclist commits an offence and has a driving licence, their licence might be endorsed with points for the offences which they have committed as a cyclist. Many may consider this to be a vote loser, but I think it is a vote winner.”
Fortunately, there was hardly in agreement with Lord Hogan-Howe. Lord Davies, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Transport, replied saying that “dangerous cycling puts lives at risk and is completely unacceptable” and “cyclists are required to comply with road traffic law”.
> Grant Shapps: Cyclists should have number plates, be insured and subject to speed limits
However, he added that the government had considered mandatory registration and insurance for cyclists as part of a comprehensive review in 2018 and decided against it “as the cost and complexity of introducing such a system would far outweigh the benefits”.
I wonder if the government had already reviewed the proposal in 2018, why did former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps raise the issue again in the summer of 2022, leading to his now-infamous backpedalling, a U-turn so sharp and quick that it would put the best bike handlers to shame.
The issue of bike insurance also came up in the news on Sunday, as the Spanish city of Zaragoza launched an ordinance that could make it mandatory for cyclists to have an insurance and carry that with them at all times, with the police having the power to stop anyone and ask them to show it. Even children learning how to cycle would legally be required to have an insurance.
> “Pure bile and prejudice”: Cyclists slam local government’s proposal to introduce “mandatory bike insurance” and urging cyclists to “encourage overtaking” in Spanish city
Meanwhile, a number of other Lords were also in agreement that introducing a mandatory insurance for cyclists would be detrimental and not cost-effective, the feistiest of responses in yesterday’s debate came from Lord Ian Austin of Dudley.
“My Lords, this is utterly ridiculous,” he said. “Everybody using the roads should abide by the rules, but the figures bear out that many more pedestrians are hurt by drivers than by cyclists. Frankly, every day I see cars jumping red lights, speeding and going across pedestrian crossings, and the police are not able to enforce all of those at the moment.
“The best way to make our roads safer is to get more people on bikes. That would improve the environment and public health. Is the Minister not completely right to say that this will cost a fortune, be incredibly complex and massively bureaucratic and, as the noble Lord, Lord Hogan-Howe, knows better than anybody, with the pressures that the police are already under, be utterly unenforceable.”
“Hear, hear,” the chamber echoed in unison.
Add new comment
16 comments
'Leave the racing to that cyclist who averaged 52mph on that segment featured in the telegraph.'
they say a day is a long time in politics, yesterday alot of people were smugly celebrating the demise of the IDS amendment in the criminal justice bill.
and then up pops a question in the Lords, showing theres just as much antipathy towards cyclists in the unelected upper chamber, and absolutely a way for the bill and the IDS amendments to be resurrected post election.
in fact it wasnt just the one Lord, surprised Road.cc didnt cover the whole Q&A session as Lord Winston (Lab) then asked about licensing for cyclists, a theme he has repeatedly laboured on, insisting without licensing it would be impossible to force cyclists to obey the laws.
Lord Birt (cross bench) asked, "Does the Minister agree that bikers, like other road users, should be required to display identifiers and be held responsible for their unlawful and unsocial actions?" insisting that cyclists make the pedestrian experience nerve wracking and hazardous.
and Baroness McIntosh (con) asked that "the Government undertake to confiscate any bicycle if the owner or rider of it perpetrates a major breach of road traffic offences"
that snapshot may not have concluded any real change, but rest assured if an opportunity to do something about cyclists presents itself, as a bill or as an amendment to a bill they have to scrutinise, there will be more support for it in the Lords than you imagine.
Can we just start with a crack down on illegal mopeds first?
All those delivery drivers using throttles, having assistance above 15mph, more than 250w motors, those are all unlicenced mopeds, lacking number plates and lacking insurance.
I'm not saying all cyclists are perfect, but almost all the issues I see in my city of "cyclists" jumping lights, riding on pavements etc are actually these illegal mopeds.
It would be interesting to drill in to this his claim "Over the last 20 years injuries of pedestrians hit by cyclists have drastically increased". If cycling increases incidents will inevitably increase. Has he conflated cyclists and scooter data? How many of these cyclists Did have insurance? When an incident occurs this rarely gets mentioned. Also how many would be uninsurable because they weren't Road legal (which is exactly your point)?
Also why does the question of insurance not apply to other groups. Eg if I'm cycling on a cycle path in a park and I get hit and knocked off by a rogue football should I be able to claim on that kids public liability insurance?
It's a red herring designed to attack cycling.
“Finally, where a cyclist commits an offence and has a driving licence, their licence might be endorsed with points for the offences which they have committed as a cyclist. Many may consider this to be a vote loser, but I think it is a vote winner.”
might as well drive to the pub then, since it seems I could still be banned even if I cycle.
"“Over the last 20 years injuries of pedestrians hit by cyclists have drastically increased — more than doubling"
I wonder what the change in number of people cycling is over the last 20 years. In London I expect it has much more than doubled. So each individual cyclist may be less likely to collide with a pedsestrian. The lord paints a picture of increasing lawlessness, but I think it's just a question of growth.
And of course "hit by cyclists" does not differentiate between pedestrians crossing correctly (or on the pavement) and being injured by cyclists doing wrong, and pedestrians walking into the road in front of cyclists without looking, relying only on their ears. A trend which has surely increased since the introduction of smart phones.
I was stopped at the lights earlier and it was green for peds. The lady waiting was so engrossed in her phone, she failed to cross and had to wait for the next cycle. I did shout 'green' but she was too far away.
It should be noted that even the government report* showed of the 20 fatal incidents between cyclists and peds, 6/20 were down to the ped, 4/20 cyclist 5/20 equal and 5/20 no attribution.
* STATS19 reported road casualty data between 2011-2016 confirms that during this period there were a total of 2,491 collisions between cyclists and pedestrians
resulting in a pedestrian casualty (but not necessarily amounting to fault on the part of the cyclist).
Conclusion - registration, tabards and insurance are required for pedestrians.
Hogan-Howe who as Met police commissioner was so competent that in a staff survey only 20% of officers said they had confidence in the leadership of the force? That Hogan-Howe?
That Hogan-Howe is the former Met police chief. So he, with all his experience of policing the nation's capital, has decided that us cyclists are what needs to be legislated against.
Thank God he's no longer involved in policing if that's indicative of his grip on reality.
As Ian Austin said, if they can't (afford to) enforce existing laws for motorists then they ain't going to do it for cyclists.
if they can't (afford to) enforce existing laws for motorists then they ain't going to do it for cyclists
Well, they might in areas with a lot of cyclists, in order to garner 'likes' from hyper-junk press readers, especially in Tory, anti-LTN areas, while benignly ignoring serious offences by drivers This doesn't apply in North Lancashire as there aren't any cyclists. As for the 'can't enforce', it's more an absolutely determined 'won't enforce': kickass '4x4 Response' WT16 ATX is here parked on the pavement opposite Garstang High School (although it's not one of the regulars- at kicking out time it's nose to tail pavement parkers obstructing buses etc.) and failed MOT 28.2.24 for a bumper crop of major defects- most recently identified and reported parked in the centre of Garstang 100 yards from the police station on 27.4.24. Previously reported on 4.10.22 during a previous long 'No MOT, No VED' spell. Never any response from Lancashire Constabulary. Bent police forces are not averse to using their powers to choose who to prosecute and who to forgive, on entirely ignoble grounds, such as 'we hate cyclists'
can we expect any more after all didn't Met Police chief Cressida Dick proclaim that it was too dangerous to cycle on London's streets, displaying no awareness that part of the role of the organisation she was in charge of is to ensure the streets ARE safe. Oh, to have been a journalist at that press conference and press her on what her plan was for rectifying the failings of her leadership.
Oh well, only 6 more weeks of this BS.....
Unfortunatley the Lords is unelected and is filled out with cronies of the multitude of former tory PM's who have wandered through in the past 14 years. I would assume Sunak will also get to dump a load more in there.
It is good though that often the lords do stand up to the government even with Tory against Tory.
A plea from those of us out in the sticks:
Please do not be complacent about the outcome of the election. I am still surrounded by folks that will vote Tory, in the hope that the party "sees sense" and gets rid of "that immigrant" in charge and brings back Boris or Liz.
Around here even if Reform split the right wing vote 50:50 sensible politics still doesn't get a look in.
Oh I'm not. IF they were to get back in, they'd drop it immediately anyway given their record on delivering anything they've promised. My point is, the anti cycling culture war nonsense will no doubt escalate through the election campaign & then die off. For a year, when like clockwork, the right whinge press will seize on an opportunity to distract from some Tory sh1tshow or other by making a splash about RLJing/speed limits not applying/helmets/road tax/insurance* (insert lame trope here) -ie business as usual
100 % agree large parts of rural Britain especially here in the East it's like the Tory holy land. Don't take anything for granted !