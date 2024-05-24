Support road.cc

Live blog

“Many may consider this to be a vote loser, but I think it’s a vote winner”: Insurance for cyclists debated by Lords, and quickly shut down as “utterly ridiculous”; Drivers told “leave the racing to Pogačar”; Crows attack cyclists + more on the live blog

Just one more day and we have another bank holiday weekend, until then it’s Adwitiya on live blog duty to bring all the cycling news and general chit-chat to you
Fri, May 24, 2024 09:41
“Many may consider this to be a vote loser, but I think it’s a vote winner”: Insurance for cyclists debated by Lords, and quickly shut down as “utterly ridiculous”; Drivers told “leave the racing to Pogačar”; Crows attack cyclists + more on the live blogCyclist next to cabs in London/Lord Ian Austin (Simon MacMichael/Twitter: @LordIanAustin)
12:53
Jeremy Vine tells cyclists it’s okay to sometimes break the law by crossing the white line at a red light to move to a safer position… but cyclists are divided if that’s the right thing to do

Another one for you readers to discuss and come to a consensus. This latest video in the long-running series titled ‘road.cc covering Jeremy Vine’s cycling exploits in London on the live blog’ (the title may need some shortening, will send a note to Jack) shows the BBC and Channel 5 presenter admittedly breaking a law by moving ahead of the white line at a red light and arguing why doing so sometimes can actually be safer for you.

“Heading for the lights, and here I am just behind the stop line. But I’ve seen the bus, so I’m moving. I worry this is breaking the law,” he says in the video, as he approaches a red light and comes to a halt on the right-hand side of a van.

As he sees a bus turning from the junction ahead, with nowhere to go he decides to instead go ahead of the van and thus cross the white line to position himself in a safer position. The bodywork of the bus does spill over the white line dividing the two lanes, and Vine says: “That’s an example of why you might want to be forward of the line here.”

He shows another instance from the same day of a truck driver turning right and completely cutting across the cycle box at the traffic light, and most certainly hitting a cyclist if someone had been there.

Vine adds: “I took the decision to be forward of the line to avoid being in their path and that’s 100 per cent right.”

However on a rare instance, CyclingMikey seemed to disagree with Vine, replying: “It's a technical RLJ, and I think it's better to avoid doing this. I would sit one car back or filter back to the nearside, generally. I'm not massively bothered though I do notice often people who do this then sometimes can't see the change of traffic lights.”

What do you think, is Vine right to make himself safer by crossing the white line (he’s not actually going through the red light), or is there a better way to keep safe and not put yourself in such a situation in the first place? Let me know in the comments!

12:03
Ford RideLondon Classique gets underway in Essex with a star-studded roster of riders

At a time when organising cycling races in Britain seems to be getting more difficult than ever, with the Tour of Britain organiser pointing out the huge organisational, logistical and financial stress that goes into just getting a race on at all last year, it’s good to have cycling back here, thanks to the three-stage Ford RideLondon Classique.

> "It's at the limit now": Tour of Britain organiser highlights "enormous" costs involved, responds to critics who called route "dull"

And the starting list is stacked, featuring Team SD Worx’s Lorena Wiebes who won in 2022 and Team DSM-Firmenich’s PostNL Charlotte Kool who triumphed last year, as well as the reigning world champion Lotte Kopecky.

Among the leading domestic names taking part are 2015 world champion Lidl-Trek’s Lizzie Deignan, who was third at last year’s race, plus current British champion Pfeiffer Georgi, as well as sisters Elynor and Zoe Bäckstedt.

Today’s opening stage starts off at Saffron Walden and ends at Colchester. Stage two is 143KM long, starting and finishing in Maldon while Stage three is a 91KM circuit in central London, starting and finishing on The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace.

07:52
“Many may consider this to be a vote loser, but I think it is a vote winner”: Insurance for cyclists debated in House of Lords, and quickly shut down as “utterly ridiculous and unenforceable”

The month of May keeps throwing one curveball after another, as this Tory government (on its way out, some would argue) seems quite intent on legislating laws for cyclists.

The ‘dangerous cycling bill’ was first agreed to be passed by ministers in the House of Commons last week, amidst severe backlash and criticism from cycling and walking charities and campaigners, and then disregarded after PM Rishi Sunak decided to call a general election on the 4th of July, leaving the Lords with not enough time to pass the bill and make it into a law.

And now yesterday, another hot topic — insurance for cyclists was debated in the House of Lords, with Lord Hogan-Howe expressing his feelings about why it should be legislated. He said: “Over the last 20 years injuries of pedestrians hit by cyclists have drastically increased — more than doubling. Every day, we see people ignoring one-way signs, going across pedestrian crossings, through red lights and across pelican crossings while pedestrians are on them.

“Cyclists are not even governed by speed limits in the way that motor vehicles are. Has not the time come for the Government to consider insurance to compensate people for the damage that cyclists can cause, and for registration marks to identify those who have committed an offence and deter those who might?

“Finally, where a cyclist commits an offence and has a driving licence, their licence might be endorsed with points for the offences which they have committed as a cyclist. Many may consider this to be a vote loser, but I think it is a vote winner.”

Fortunately, there was hardly in agreement with Lord Hogan-Howe. Lord Davies, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Transport, replied saying that “dangerous cycling puts lives at risk and is completely unacceptable” and “cyclists are required to comply with road traffic law”.

> Grant Shapps: Cyclists should have number plates, be insured and subject to speed limits

However, he added that the government had considered mandatory registration and insurance for cyclists as part of a comprehensive review in 2018 and decided against it “as the cost and complexity of introducing such a system would far outweigh the benefits”.

I wonder if the government had already reviewed the proposal in 2018, why did former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps raise the issue again in the summer of 2022, leading to his now-infamous backpedalling, a U-turn so sharp and quick that it would put the best bike handlers to shame.

The issue of bike insurance also came up in the news on Sunday, as the Spanish city of Zaragoza launched an ordinance that could make it mandatory for cyclists to have an insurance and carry that with them at all times, with the police having the power to stop anyone and ask them to show it. Even children learning how to cycle would legally be required to have an insurance.

> “Pure bile and prejudice”: Cyclists slam local government’s proposal to introduce “mandatory bike insurance” and urging cyclists to “encourage overtaking” in Spanish city

Meanwhile, a number of other Lords were also in agreement that introducing a mandatory insurance for cyclists would be detrimental and not cost-effective, the feistiest of responses in yesterday’s debate came from Lord Ian Austin of Dudley.

“My Lords, this is utterly ridiculous,” he said. “Everybody using the roads should abide by the rules, but the figures bear out that many more pedestrians are hurt by drivers than by cyclists. Frankly, every day I see cars jumping red lights, speeding and going across pedestrian crossings, and the police are not able to enforce all of those at the moment.

“The best way to make our roads safer is to get more people on bikes. That would improve the environment and public health. Is the Minister not completely right to say that this will cost a fortune, be incredibly complex and massively bureaucratic and, as the noble Lord, Lord Hogan-Howe, knows better than anybody, with the pressures that the police are already under, be utterly unenforceable.”

“Hear, hear,” the chamber echoed in unison.

10:24
Cyclist being attacked by crows, Dulwich, London
Beware! Crows are finding new targets in Dulwich and cyclists are at the top of the list

If keeping yourself safe from dangerous drivers on the road didn't seem like a hard enough task for you, it looks like crows are also now on cyclists' back.

Dashcam footage shared by DeTours360 shows two crows swoop down and attack a cyclist in Townley Road, Dulwich yesterday. Not just once, not just twice, but at least a total of three times. The video was reposted by Dulwich Roads, saying: "The crows are back again this year and attacking cyclists and pedestrians at the junction of Beauval Rd and Townley."

I've always been a bit perked by birds, and watching Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds in my teenage years only deepened that paranoia and fear of a shady cabal of birds conniving and threatening to push humanity back into the dark ages...

> Cyclist-attacking magpies remember their victims

My irrational fear-mongering aside, cyclists being attacked by birds is really nothing new, and going back in the road.cc archives of bird attacks, my fear seems to have only been elevated, as this instance of a crow attacking a cyclist in a bizarre encounter in Vancouver that left marks on the man's knuckle illustrates.

Or the series of magpie attacks in Australia, with a behavioural ecologist ringing some alarming bells by saying that they remember their victims, and may even come back at you for more.

“If they think you’re a threat, they will follow you and attack you for years," ecologist Darryl Jones said. "If you’ve been attacked in the past, you’ll probably get attacked in the future."

Jon Clark, the creator of Magpie Alert, a webiste that Australian cyclists can use to track aggressive magpies in their area, said; "If you want to go for a walk or cycle, check the website first to see if they are swooping in the area and then just change your route."

> Has an Aussie cyclist finally found the way to stop magpies attacking riders?

Well that doesn't sound very proactive does it? But turning back the pages and having a look back at the strategy deployed by an Aussie cyclist in 2021 may be of use here. Paul Heymans, head of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail Users Association had said that using cheap, gardening bird scarer tape on your helmet can result in fewer attacks.

"I happened to notice that the magpies that used to attack me were actually avoiding me," he said. "It's not 100 per cent effective... I reckon it's about 85 per cent effective, but it does work."

I wouldn't worry too much about the scientificity of the percentages here, but I do sense a potential for opening the doors to a helmet debate here (we haven't had one in a while, have we?)... I'll leave you all to discuss.

11:39
"Cowardly" hit-and-run driver who killed teen cyclist jailed again after leading police on 100mph chase following release
Leo Meek jailed for driving offence (Cheshire Police)

A "cowardly and callous" hit-and-run driver who killed a 15-year-old cyclist in 2021 and was sentenced to three years and four months in prison and a three-year driving ban has been jailed again for 22 months following his release having led police on a 100mph pursuit through 40mph zones in a stolen vehicle.

> "Cowardly" hit-and-run driver who killed teen cyclist jailed again after leading police on 100mph chase following release

11:02
Phone vs gels, what will you choose?

As the trend of cycling teams trying to recreate viral social media memes and reels continues, Bahrain Victorious has come up with something that's not utterly worthless (looking at you Quick-Step)...

09:56
"Leave the racing to Pogačar": Slovenian freeway making the most of Pogi's exploits at the Giro and telling drivers to stay within speed limit

Now that's a clever way to pipe down drivers looking to exceed the speed limits on the roads. Now only if this could be implemented in the UK? I've got a poll for you about which rider would you like to see...

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Avatar
NotNigel | 2 hours ago
8 likes

'Leave the racing to that cyclist who averaged 52mph on that segment featured in the telegraph.'

Avatar
stonojnr | 2 hours ago
2 likes

they say a day is a long time in politics, yesterday alot of people were smugly celebrating the demise of the IDS amendment in the criminal justice bill.

and then up pops a question in the Lords, showing theres just as much antipathy towards cyclists in the unelected upper chamber, and absolutely a way for the bill and the IDS amendments to be resurrected post election.

in fact it wasnt just the one Lord, surprised Road.cc didnt cover the whole Q&A session as Lord Winston (Lab) then asked about licensing for cyclists, a theme he has repeatedly laboured on, insisting without licensing it would be impossible to force cyclists to obey the laws.

Lord Birt (cross bench) asked, "Does the Minister agree that bikers, like other road users, should be required to display identifiers and be held responsible for their unlawful and unsocial actions?" insisting that cyclists make the pedestrian experience nerve wracking and hazardous.

and Baroness McIntosh (con) asked that "the Government undertake to confiscate any bicycle if the owner or rider of it perpetrates a major breach of road traffic offences"

that snapshot may not have concluded any real change, but rest assured  if an opportunity to do something about cyclists presents itself, as a bill or as an amendment to a bill they have to scrutinise, there will be more support for it in the Lords than you imagine.

 

Avatar
Shermo | 3 hours ago
13 likes

Can we just start with a crack down on illegal mopeds first?

All those delivery drivers using throttles, having assistance above 15mph, more than 250w motors, those are all unlicenced mopeds, lacking number plates and lacking insurance.

I'm not saying all cyclists are perfect, but almost all the issues I see in my city of "cyclists" jumping lights, riding on pavements etc are actually these illegal mopeds.

Avatar
IanMK replied to Shermo | 1 hour ago
4 likes

It would be interesting to drill in to this his claim "Over the last 20 years injuries of pedestrians hit by cyclists have drastically increased". If cycling increases incidents will inevitably increase. Has he conflated cyclists and scooter data? How many of these cyclists Did have insurance? When an incident occurs this rarely gets mentioned. Also how many would be uninsurable because they weren't Road legal (which is exactly your point)?
Also why does the question of insurance not apply to other groups. Eg if I'm cycling on a cycle path in a park and I get hit and knocked off by a rogue football should I be able to claim on that kids public liability insurance?
It's a red herring designed to attack cycling.

Avatar
wycombewheeler | 3 hours ago
5 likes

“Finally, where a cyclist commits an offence and has a driving licence, their licence might be endorsed with points for the offences which they have committed as a cyclist. Many may consider this to be a vote loser, but I think it is a vote winner.”

might as well drive to the pub then, since it seems I could still be banned even if I cycle.

"“Over the last 20 years injuries of pedestrians hit by cyclists have drastically increased — more than doubling"

I wonder what the change in number of people cycling is over the last 20 years. In London I expect it has much more than doubled. So each individual cyclist may be less likely to collide with a pedsestrian. The lord paints a picture of increasing lawlessness, but I think it's just a question of growth.  

And of course "hit by cyclists" does not differentiate between pedestrians crossing correctly (or on the pavement) and being injured by cyclists doing wrong, and pedestrians walking into the road in front of cyclists without looking, relying only on their ears. A trend which has surely increased since the introduction of smart phones.

Avatar
Hirsute replied to wycombewheeler | 2 hours ago
5 likes

I was stopped at the lights earlier and it was green for peds. The lady waiting was so engrossed in her phone, she failed to cross and had to wait for the next cycle. I did shout 'green' but she was too far away.

It should be noted that even the government report* showed of the 20 fatal incidents between cyclists and peds, 6/20 were down to the ped, 4/20 cyclist 5/20 equal and 5/20 no attribution.

* STATS19 reported road casualty data between 2011-2016 confirms that during this period there were a total of 2,491 collisions between cyclists and pedestrians
resulting in a pedestrian casualty (but not necessarily amounting to fault on the part of the cyclist).

Conclusion - registration, tabards and insurance are required for pedestrians.

 

Avatar
Rendel Harris | 3 hours ago
8 likes

Hogan-Howe who as Met police commissioner was so competent that in a staff survey only 20% of officers said they had confidence in the leadership of the force? That Hogan-Howe?

Avatar
Miller | 4 hours ago
10 likes

That Hogan-Howe is the former Met police chief. So he, with all his experience of policing the nation's capital, has decided that us cyclists are what needs to be legislated against.

Thank God he's no longer involved in policing if that's indicative of his grip on reality.

Avatar
Mad Franky replied to Miller | 3 hours ago
3 likes

As Ian Austin said, if they can't (afford to) enforce existing laws for motorists then they ain't going to do it for cyclists.

Avatar
wtjs replied to Mad Franky | 3 hours ago
0 likes

if they can't (afford to) enforce existing laws for motorists then they ain't going to do it for cyclists

Well, they might in areas with a lot of cyclists, in order to garner 'likes' from hyper-junk press readers, especially in Tory, anti-LTN areas, while benignly ignoring serious offences by drivers This doesn't apply in North Lancashire as there aren't any cyclists. As for the 'can't enforce', it's more an absolutely determined 'won't enforce': kickass '4x4 Response' WT16 ATX is here parked on the pavement opposite Garstang High School (although it's not one of the regulars- at kicking out time it's nose to tail pavement parkers obstructing buses etc.) and failed MOT 28.2.24 for a bumper crop of major defects- most recently identified and reported parked in the centre of Garstang 100 yards from the police station on 27.4.24. Previously reported on 4.10.22 during a previous long 'No MOT, No VED' spell. Never any response from Lancashire Constabulary. Bent police forces are not averse to using their powers to choose who to prosecute and who to forgive, on entirely ignoble grounds, such as 'we hate cyclists'

Avatar
wycombewheeler replied to Miller | 3 hours ago
3 likes

Miller wrote:

That Hogan-Howe is the former Met police chief. So he, with all his experience of policing the nation's capital, has decided that us cyclists are what needs to be legislated against.

Thank God he's no longer involved in policing if that's indicative of his grip on reality.

can we expect any more after all didn't Met Police chief Cressida Dick proclaim that it was too dangerous to cycle on London's streets, displaying no awareness that part of the role of the organisation she was in charge of is to ensure the streets ARE safe. Oh, to have been a journalist at that press conference and press her on what her plan was for rectifying the failings of her leadership.

Avatar
Clem Fandango | 4 hours ago
4 likes

Oh well, only 6 more weeks of this BS.....

Avatar
DoomeFrog replied to Clem Fandango | 4 hours ago
0 likes

Unfortunatley the Lords is unelected and is filled out with cronies of the multitude of former tory PM's who have wandered through in the past 14 years.  I would assume Sunak will also get to dump a load more in there.

It is good though that often the lords do stand up to the government even with Tory against Tory.

Avatar
SimoninSpalding replied to Clem Fandango | 3 hours ago
8 likes

A plea from those of us out in the sticks:

Please do not be complacent about the outcome of the election. I am still surrounded by folks that will vote Tory, in the hope that the party "sees sense" and gets rid of "that immigrant" in charge and brings back Boris or Liz.

Around here even if Reform split the right wing vote 50:50 sensible politics still doesn't get a look in.

Avatar
Clem Fandango replied to SimoninSpalding | 1 hour ago
1 like

Oh I'm not.  IF they were to get back in, they'd drop it immediately anyway given their record on delivering anything they've promised.     My point is, the anti cycling culture war nonsense will no doubt escalate through the election campaign & then die off.   For a year, when like clockwork, the right whinge press will seize on an opportunity to distract from some Tory sh1tshow or other by making a splash about RLJing/speed limits not applying/helmets/road tax/insurance* (insert lame trope here) -ie business as usual

Avatar
Cyclo1964 replied to SimoninSpalding | 1 hour ago
3 likes

100 % agree large parts of rural Britain especially here in the East it's like the Tory holy land. Don't take anything for granted ! 

Latest Comments

 