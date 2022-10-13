Support road.cc

"I don't think anyone is riding SRAM unless they're paid to, or forced by their sponsor": Phil Gaimon calls Jumbo-Visma dropping Shimano a "marginal loss"; Boonen: "Van Aert could have done better this year" + more on the live blog

After a week away Dan Alexander is back on the live blog today, mainly trying to remember how any of this works
Thu, Oct 13, 2022 09:16
09:46
Tom Boonen: "Wout van Aert could have done better this year"

How was Wout van Aert's 2022? He won three Tour de France stages, a green jersey, Omloop, E3, stages at Paris-Nice and the Dauphiné, as well as helping teammate Jonas Vingegaard win yellow... oh, and Wout finished in the top five of 82 per cent of the one-day races he took part in — BUT, the prodigiously talented Belgian "could have done better"... apparently.

Wout van Aert Tour de France 2022 stage four (ASO/Pauline Ballet)

[ASO/Pauline Ballet]

That's according to Tom Boonen who told Wielerflits: "I hear he couldn't have done better this year, but I don't agree with that".

"The only thing missing this year is a Monument, they say. But that matters. A rider of his level is racing to win those races. It's nice that you are called the best rider in the world for months, but that's not the point. Wout has to win classics.

2023 Tour de France Stage 8 Wout van Aert win copyright ASO - 1

"Ask him. He will also say that that is what he wants. At the same time, I don't want to be too strict. Wout was having a very nice spring and he had the bad luck that he dropped out due to corona at a crucial moment, just before the Tour of Flanders.

"The years are ticking. I am convinced that he will still succeed, but will he win the Ronde three times and Roubaix four times? Champions race for those kinds of records."

Well, there you go. If Wout 'must do better' there's not much hope for the rest of us...

09:45
09:24
But what about us?

Still, look on the bright side SRAM owners... "Phil Gaimon says I'm losing 5 to 10 watts" can be added to the list of reasons you got dropped on the group ride... 

07:59
"I don't think anyone is riding SRAM unless they're paid to, or forced by their bike sponsor": Phil Gaimon calls Jumbo-Visma dropping Shimano a "marginal loss"

As Ryan shared on yesterday's live blog, the off-season news from the Netherlands (yep, it's that time of year when we've got to make something out everything other than actual bike racing) is that Jumbo-Visma are dropping Shimano for next season after SRAM made the team an offer the Japanese manufacturer was unwilling to match...

Godfather Thegodfather GIFfrom Godfather GIFs

No gun to the head here (as far as we're aware...), just cold hard cash... probably. Retired pro turned KOM hunter Phil Gaimon had something to say about the move, calling it a "marginal loss", one he joked he'd like to see the UCI implement for all teams who get too dominant. 'Sorry, Annemiek, you're on Apex next year...'

Before saying there's a 5-10 watt difference between SRAM and Shimano...

Something some questioned...

This all got very nerdy very quickly, but I think the salient fact is this... Wout van Aert is still going to win bike races. Now, any chance of Bauke Mollema signing?

Bauke Mollema SRAM

Pictures you can hear...

