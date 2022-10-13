"I don't think anyone is riding SRAM unless they're paid to, or forced by their sponsor": Phil Gaimon calls Jumbo-Visma dropping Shimano a "marginal loss"; Boonen: "Van Aert could have done better this year" + more on the live blog

- News
Stuipid buildings don't pay road tax
IIRC japan has no penality for not registering your bike. However if the police come in to posession of it (lost, stolen, damaged while locked up...
I think there are several in existence - not sure there's a national scheme though....
I agree with several things here: this would be great, it'd save a ton of money and be more eco than building more infra. Most UK infra efforts to...
Curious, we write 50x11 when logically it should be 50/11.
Yay USB-C ! Ravman bringing the choons!
I moved from BC to CUK when BC decided to defend drivers watching tv footage behind the wheel as long as it is part of a bike race....
Agree, I've got a version with a proper bar mount. It's bright with good spread but a little on the heavy side.
Your rotor inpower is not accurate at all and has several in explainable flaws unless they recently fixed it. Read DC Rainmaker and you know what I...
A repurposed home made headset press!