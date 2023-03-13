“According to cyclists, cyclists don’t jump red lights”: Ashley Neal’s ‘straw man’ red lights claim blasted; “No one drove at a cyclist because of it”: Comedian defends anti-cycling routine; From Busby Babes to Brailsford’s Boys? + more on the live blog
It’s Monday and Ryan Mallon’s back in the live blog hotseat, ready to relentlessly attack the week like Tadej Pogačar attacks his rivals. Or maybe not…
Ashley Neal on red light jumping e-bike user (Ashley Neal, YouTube)
09:11
“According to cyclists, cyclists don’t jump red lights”: Ashley Neal’s ‘straw man’ red lights claim blasted
The live blog’s favourite driving instructor/YouTuber/son of a four-time European Cup-winning full back, Ashley Neal, has been a bit like the proverbial bus on road.cc this winter – very little sign of him for a few months, then bam, he’s brightening up your Monday two weeks in a row.
Last Monday, you may recall, the great online road safety grudge match between Neal and camera cyclist CyclingMikey continued, as the Liverpool-based driving instructor aimed a quick jab to the chin by informing his 134,000 subscribers of his concerns that Mikey’s own large following would inspire others to “copy some of his behaviour”.
With a swift duck to the left and a powerful counterpunch, Mikey retorted that he wishes Neal would “leave me alone” – but also cheekily noted that he’s “mildly amused by him having to use me to create content, perhaps he doesn’t have enough of his own creativity”.
(It must be noted that he acknowledged that the e-bike user stopped at the next set of lights – “fair play” – and, in the following clip, emphasised that cyclists jumping red lights are “nowhere near as dangerous as this Audi driver doing it”.)
However, it was Neal’s assertion that cyclists claim that they never jump red lights, as well as categorising the non-pedalling, illegally modified e-bike user as a cyclist, that angered a certain section of the internet late last week:
I am extremely confident that I've never heard a single cyclist claim that cyclists don't jump red lights. pic.twitter.com/cCKN7ol39q
I was going to leave the last word, naturally, to Jeremy – but I thought I’d end this one on an upbeat, conciliatory note:
I’m a cyclist and driver, and I like and respect both Ashley and Mikey, enjoy their content, and can appreciate that they are both trying to improve things in their own ways. It’s a shame we’re so divided!
“The organisers need to get a grip”: More Paris-Nice safety concerns as motorist makes way onto course
Let’s just hope that by the time the Tour de France rocks up to Nice in 2024 that ASO has worked out how to keep the local roads safe.
After Thursday’s spot of final kilometre ‘dodge the cycling infra’, the Paris-Nice peloton was then forced to take evasive action mid-way through yesterday’s final stage when an unsuspecting motorist terrifyingly made their way onto the descent of the Côte de Berre-les-Alpes, prompting an angry Rob Hatch in comms to tell the race organisers to “get a grip”.
🗣️ “Oh dear. Oh dear. Oh dear. Now, how on earth does that happen?” 😱
Despite giving everyone with long enough memories horrible flashbacks to Marco Pantani’s horrific collision with a course-crashing motorist at the 1995 Milano-Torino, thankfully no rider was reported to have been hurt during yesterday’s dubiously organised descent.
Though, as Dan will tell you in a forthcoming story, the array of safety concerns at Paris-Nice, as well as at the concurrent Tirreno-Adriatico, have certainly not gone down too well in the peloton…
The details of the final two stages of the 2024 Tour de France – the first edition in the race’s history to finish outside Paris – have been announced by organisers ASO today… and they look pretty tasty.
The 2024 Tour, which will also include a first-ever Grand Départ in Italy, will end with a potentially dramatic and race-defining final weekend on the French Riviera in Nice, as Paris gears up to host the Olympic Games days after the race ends.
The move to accommodate the Olympics has allowed ASO to think outside the almost-50-year-old procession and sprint on the Champs-Élysées box – and it’s safe to say, they haven’t disappointed.
Announced today, the penultimate stage is a short and super sharp 132km loop around the Côte d'Azur’s iconic training roads, taking in the Col de Braus, Col de Turini, and Col de La Colmiane, before a summit finish on the 15.7km Col de la Couillole, the scene of Tadej Pogačar’s victory over David Gaudu on Saturday at Paris-Nice.
I’m sure ASO and all of France will be hoping for a reverse in 16 months’ time…
The final day will then feature – for the first time since 1989, Greg, Laurent, and all that – a time trial, on the last day, at the Tour de bleeping France.
And not just any old TT either – the 2024 Tour could potentially be decided by a 35km hilly affair taking from Monaco to Nice, taking in La Turbie and the legendary Col d'Èze before that familiar descent and run-in down to the Promenade des Anglais before finishing on the Place Masséna.
Let’s just hope the race is still hanging in the balance when we hit Nice, because we could be in for an absolute cracker and maybe, just maybe, a Tour for the ages.
Reigning Tour champ Jonas Vingegaard and the pun-tastic Thomas De Gendt certainly think so anyway…
🎙️ "A really exciting finish" - Listen to what Jonas Vingegaard has to say about the last two stages of #TDF2024 👇
Pro cyclists, they’re just like us after all: Neilson Powless enjoys post-Paris-Nice McDonald’s… in full kit
After watching Tadej Pogačar storm up the Col d'Èze yesterday at Paris-Nice, putting almost a minute into some of the best riders in the world while nonchalantly texting his girlfriend and catching up on his homework, it’s nice to remember that many cyclists – such as EF Education’s Neilson Powless – are just like us, and can’t resist heading straight for a post-race Maccies, in full kit and everything:
I’m sure sixth on GC at Paris-Nice is worth at least a large Big Mac meal…
10:42
“No one watched that routine and then drove at a cyclist because of it”: Cyclists condemn Mark Steel’s son’s “cyclists are all insane” stand-up routine and Nazi comparison
It’s a two-for-one ‘son of’ special on the live blog this morning, after Elliot Steel – the son of stand-up comedian Mark Steel – decided to prove that anti-cycling bingo callers are also capable of telling a few jokes during toilet breaks:
As an ‘edgy comedian’ – young Elliot has disavowed his father’s lefty leanings in the past – it’s perhaps no surprise that vague mutterings about cyclists, Jeremy Vine, and the Highway Code were plucked from the low-hanging joke tree when Steel Jr devised his set.
Or that he resorted to a lazy, and weird, ‘cyclists as Nazis’ trope when he was roundly condemned for his clip:
This guys taking 6 seconds of the routine where I’m doing set up and acted like I bombed. Not only do these cyclists hog up the road but they are dishonest and create propaganda. Modern day Nazis if you ask me https://t.co/iNwj7KWu1s
Believe me cyclists and pedestrians are more than aware of those laws of motion and that's why we want people not to overtake inches away, when it's perfectly possible not to.
Still, yay, more car dependency advocacy because that's totally in the interests of working people.
The result of Newton's 3rd Law is that on average, we kill 116 and seriously injure 4,177 people a year who are just trying to get around under their own steam. In this so-called war, the mechanised slaughter is one-way. https://t.co/yQWzRdii5Kpic.twitter.com/bU0wiaZsiN
What do you think? Can stand-up routines from little-known comedians actually affect real-life behaviour on the roads? Or was everyone all a bit too quick to jump on Steel for what was, he would argue, just a series of jokes?
Or, perhaps most pertinently, was the whole thing just a bit rubbish?
09:59
From the Busby Babes and Fergie’s Fledglings to… Brailsford’s Boys? Manchester United could be on the verge of a marginal gains revolution + all the rest of the cycling news you may have missed on the weekend roundup
Years from now, football historians may well look back at Manchester United’s 7-0 thrashing at the hands of arch-rivals Liverpool last weekend and compare it to Team Sky’s humbling three weeks at the 2010 Tour de France – two chastening experiences which helped define and shape subsequent eras of domination.
And both, perhaps, if recent articles on road.cc are to be believed, led by a certain Dave Brailsford.
According to our story yesterday, Ineos supremo and fracking aficionado Sir Jim Ratcliffe – who has emerged as one of the front runners to buy United from the much-loved and astonishingly successful Glazer family – has tasked Dave B with overhauling the sporting side (a phrase that almost certainly prompted bemusement within United’s current board – ‘Sporting side’, what’s that?) “to make them the number one club in the world once again”.
United supporters will be hoping if Brailsford – whose record restructuring football clubs, most recently at Ineos-backed OGC Nice, is somewhat chequered – does take the reins at Old Trafford, the team will be more closely based on mid-2010s Team Sky’s grand tour setup than its classics squad…
‘Right Dave, who do you reckon for the No. 9 position? Geraint Thomas or Weghorst?’
It was all a bit football-crazy on the site this weekend – you’d have almost thought a major football-related news story had happened – as Dan channelled his inner Claudio Ranieri to tinker with his cycling footballers XI, in a bid to secure that all-important Top Four spot.
