“According to cyclists, cyclists don’t jump red lights”: Ashley Neal’s ‘straw man’ red lights claim blasted; “No one drove at a cyclist because of it”: Comedian defends anti-cycling routine; From Busby Babes to Brailsford’s Boys? + more on the live blog

The live blog’s favourite driving instructor/YouTuber/son of a four-time European Cup-winning full back, Ashley Neal, has been a bit like the proverbial bus on road.cc this winter – very little sign of him for a few months, then bam, he’s brightening up your Monday two weeks in a row.

Last Monday, you may recall, the great online road safety grudge match between Neal and camera cyclist CyclingMikey continued, as the Liverpool-based driving instructor aimed a quick jab to the chin by informing his 134,000 subscribers of his concerns that Mikey’s own large following would inspire others to “copy some of his behaviour”.

With a swift duck to the left and a powerful counterpunch, Mikey retorted that he wishes Neal would “leave me alone” – but also cheekily noted that he’s “mildly amused by him having to use me to create content, perhaps he doesn’t have enough of his own creativity”.

And less than a week after Neal-Van Erp II, one of the driving instructor’s YouTube videos has attracted the attention of another live blog stalwart, Jeremy Vine, as well as half of Cycling Twitter.

Or more specifically, one particular claim made in the video has…

In the video, a compilation of Neal’s “February driving fails”, at around 11:45, he spots an illegally modified e-bike travelling behind him towards a set of traffic lights.

“Will they skip them, or will they wait?” Neal asks his camera. The e-bike user then allows the driving instructor a moment of smugness by sailing through the red light.

“But according to cyclists, cyclists don’t jump red lights,” Neal concludes.

(It must be noted that he acknowledged that the e-bike user stopped at the next set of lights – “fair play” – and, in the following clip, emphasised that cyclists jumping red lights are “nowhere near as dangerous as this Audi driver doing it”.)

However, it was Neal’s assertion that cyclists claim that they never jump red lights, as well as categorising the non-pedalling, illegally modified e-bike user as a cyclist, that angered a certain section of the internet late last week:

I am extremely confident that I've never heard a single cyclist claim that cyclists don't jump red lights. pic.twitter.com/cCKN7ol39q — Pudsey Pedaller (@PudseyPedaller) March 9, 2023

‘The only way to argue against someone when you are 100% in the wrong, is to lie about what they said’ — Pudsey Pedaller (@PudseyPedaller) March 9, 2023

It's from his latest *driving* fail compilation in which he claims a cyclist just jumped a red light, having just noted previously that it's an illegally modified vehicle, and therefore not a cyclist. He's tying himself in knots. — Pudsey Pedaller (@PudseyPedaller) March 9, 2023

So come on @AshleyNealDI, where have cyclists claim that cyclists don't jump red lights? I'm a cyclist and a driver, and both do. I've observed far more drivers do so, as when a cyclist does it, if they hit a car they end up in A&E. Or worse. Many would never risk it. https://t.co/5VGrSWx7hM — John🔶 (@CynicalHornet) March 9, 2023

Who is this weird guy? — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) March 9, 2023

I was going to leave the last word, naturally, to Jeremy – but I thought I'd end this one on an upbeat, conciliatory note: