Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Government
Infrastructure
Pothole crisis will only get worse as research suggests 85% of councils to cut road maintenance projectsPothole (Simon Kroner/Facebook)

Pothole crisis will only get worse as research suggests 85% of councils to cut road maintenance projects

The County Councils Network (CCN) warns that the majority of councils will reduce road maintenance works unless new funds are made available
by Dan Alexander
Sat, Mar 11, 2023 14:54
7

The chairman of the County Councils Network (CCN) has warned cyclists and other road users that the state of roads in England and Wales is likely to continue to deteriorate as research from the group found that 85 per cent of councils plan to cut their roads maintenance projects next year.

Tim Oliver told The Telegraph that inflation has hit the cost of resurfacing works which, combined with the cold weather makes it "inevitable" that there will be more potholes on the roads.

Richmond pothole (road.cc reader)

The body represents 36 councils and estimates that it would cost an additional £500 million to continue with original maintenance plans as some local authorities have experienced a 25 per cent increase in construction costs on road schemes.

> Is there a pothole crisis on Britain's roads?

"This coupled with the weather makes it inevitable that there will likely be more potholes and defects on roads as local authorities try to catch-up on roads work which is costing significantly more compared to 12 months ago," Mr Oliver said.

The Asphalt Industry Alliance's annual ALARM survey suggests it would now cost £12.6 billion to fix potholes on all of England's local roads, an estimated nine-year-long process, up £3.6 billion since 2012.

Pothole graffiti (supplied by road.cc reader)

In January, an Oxfordshire cyclist slammed the state of their local roads, sharing a picture of a pothole "so deep I can park my bike in it".

> "Same question every winter": Cyclists slam "disgraceful" state of Britain's pothole-covered roads

The complaint about the dire state of the roads came just over a week after the death of 84-year-old retired music teacher, cycling club president, and father-of-three Harry Colledge, who was killed while riding his bike on a rural road near the Lancashire village of Winmarleigh after his front wheel got stuck in a deep crack in the road.

The late cyclist's wife, Valerie Colledge, called on both central and local governments to do more to protect people cycling on the UK's "woefully inadequate" rural roads.

North of the border concerns have been aired too, one Glasgow cyclist raising the alarm about the worrying state of the roads six months ahead of the best professional riders in the world arriving for the UCI World Championships.

2023 World Championships Glasgow road race potholes (Liam McReanan)

Pictures taken by a road.cc reader show numerous large potholes and patched sections of tarmac, with Glasgow cyclist Liam McReanan suggesting the event "may be remembered for all the wrong reasons" unless something is done to improve the surface ahead of August.

Tagging UCI president David Lappartient in a social media post, the local rider said the "UK has some of the worst roads in Western Europe and the roads around Glasgow are some of the worst in the UK."

Potholes
County Councils Network
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments

 