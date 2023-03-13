Motorists "drove around" seriously injured cyclist when nobody stopped to help after collision at notorious roundabout

A cyclist who suffered a broken jaw and other facial injuries in a collision at a "nightmarish" roundabout in Hull had other drivers passing around him when nobody stopped to help as he lay injured in the road.

Humberside Police said the cyclist sustained "serious injuries" — later reported by the rider's wife as a broken jaw which requires surgery and other facial injuries — when he was "hit" just before 7am on Tuesday 7 March.

The police report suggests the cyclist had braked "suddenly to avoid what is described as a black SUV-style vehicle at around 6.50am" although the cyclist's wife says he "was hit by a car" they believe to be "silver", adding that a darker car — believed to belong to the passer by who stopped to help — was also seen at the roundabout linking Church Street, Robson Way, Wawne Road and Leads Road in Hull.

Picking up on one of the more shocking aspects of the incident, Humberside Live published reports from witnesses that the rider was lying in the road "for some time" with motorists "driving around" him before finally a man stopped to help.

"Can't believe no one stopped. Just drove off," one local commented, to which another replied: "A gentleman did stop eventually after noticing people were just driving around him."

Writing on Facebook, the cyclist's wife said they "had a witness come forward" and appealed to the driver and "gentleman who phoned the ambulance" to come forward too.

"The collision took place on the little roundabout at the bottom of Wawne Road, my husband was heading towards Sutton village from Wawne Road and the car came from Robson Way," she explained.

"We believe the driver had a silver car but there was also a darker car who we believed was the gentleman who phoned the ambulance... he left when his dad arrived but left no details.

"My husband sustained a broken jaw which he needed surgery to fix, damage to his ear and is currently very sore and bruised."

road.cc has contacted Humberside Police for further information, the force has asked anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage of the area around the time of the collision, to contact them on 101, quoting log 263 of 7 March.