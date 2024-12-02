Cateye Air GPS Cycle Computer

The Cateye Air GPS is a basic cycling computer, and if you're easily overwhelmed by technology then it's a reasonable option. Both the unit and the app are very easy to get to grips with, with intuitive buttons and limited metrics, but data uploading and sharing with third parties isn't automatic, and while it records rides, that doesn't include ascent data.

> Buy now: Cateye Air GPS for £79.99 from Cateye

This is not a computer for data-thirsty or performance riders; rather, it's a unit to track mileage, view a map post-ride and see your average speed. The screen is easy to read and navigate, and the app is a stripped-back affair – and, refreshingly, doesn't require you to set up an account in order to use it.

Unboxing and setting up

The Cateye Air GPS comes with standard accessories – charging cable, mount and basic instructions. Setting it up is very straightforward: download the Cateye app to your smartphone and simply pair with your device (check compatibility here). There is no need for an account, indeed no personal data is entered at all.

The computer has a fixed, three-row display which can be personalised in the app. The top field on the 40x30mm display cannot be changed, it will always display your current speed, and the digits here are the largest of the three fields. Since contrast is good, I've never had any issues reading these (or, indeed, any of the digits on the rows below).

The middle row sits on a blue background – maybe to break things up – and can be set to time of day, trip distance or elapsed time.

The bottom field can be customised with up to nine metrics – you can then scroll through these when the unit is recording. They include temperature, average speed and (two possible) trip distances. As I said earlier, though, the Air GPS does not record elevation.

According to Cateye, you can pair sensors from both Cateye and third parties (compatible with Bluetooth 4.0) with the device, namely speed, cadence and heart rate. I haven't tested any of Cateye's own sensors, but the unit picked up my power cranks, Shimano Di2, and heart rate from a Forerunner 945 immediately.

Since there's so little to do where setting up is concerned, and the app is far from a minefield, the computer is soon ready to use. It needs 'disconnecting' from the app before it'll function – possibly the only unintuitive element about the computer, and one that could catch you out if you're reluctant to read a manual!

The computer comes with a two-year warranty and has an IPX7 rating. I've used it in some pretty foul weather with no issues. I haven't had the opportunity to try it in extremely cold conditions, but Cateye states an operating window of 0-40°C.

Mounting

Cateye's FlexTight universal bracket mount has provided an exceptionally stable and 100 per cent secure attachment that I really can't fault.

The separate bracket and bracket band allow you to mount it on a stem or handlebar, and a silicone pad sits between the band and the bike, so you can secure the mount without fear of marking your bike.

Once you've tightened the mounting band in place using the dial you can cut the excess off – just don't cut it too short if you think you might want to transfer it to larger diameter tubing at some point.

The computer clicks – audibly – into place, and the mount then becomes integral to activating the mode button (see below). I failed to click it in place once and it flew off – and gained a dent to prove it. Encouragingly, the screen is unscathed and the computer is still functioning as it did when new.

If you're short of space, Cateye sells an out-front mount for £14.99.

Operation

With only two buttons, on/off and mode, the Air GPS is very easy to use. The main on/off switch is easy to find and operate, and that bit above about the mount becoming integral to the mode button? The Air GPS uses Cateye's ClickTec, erm, tech, which turns the computer itself into the mode button... so depressing the computer at the base causes the button on the back of the unit to engage. It's a quirky but likeable design that has been reliable throughout the review period.

A short press of either button will start recording ride data. Once the computer is recording, the only interaction you have with it is to scroll through the lower display, or pause the ride.

It's satisfying to see essential metrics with one press while wearing a pair of bulky gloves – no mis-swipes, no accidental double swipes, no failures to swipe due to gloves...

The computer is quick to pick up a GPS signal – indicated with an on-screen symbol. However, I did notice that under the cover of trees the displayed speed was erratic – jumping up and down by 2-5km/h – but at the end of a ride my average speed was always within 0.1kmph of my Garmin, so no harm done.

Despite it pairing quickly with the third party sensors I mentioned, I've been unable to get any data from them onto the Air GPS. Cateye does state that any sensors other than its own are not guaranteed to work with the Air GPS.

Syncing rides and reviewing data

To sync rides you need to connect the Air GPS to the app using the toggle switch in the app – it doesn't sync automatically, like devices from Garmin, Wahoo or Hammerhead. The app is very quick to register rides stored in the Air GPS. You then select the rides you wish to transfer and hit the upload icon. Naturally, the time taken for rides to upload depends on the individual file sizes, and how many you've selected. Here's an example: six rides, varying between 20 minutes and 150 minutes, took seven minutes to upload. By comparison, my out-dated Garmin Edge 830 had this done in well under a minute. Maybe not the fairest of comparisons, but seven minutes is pretty excessive in 2024.

Once the ride is saved in the app, you can view four data pages: a map, a screen with vital metrics, a speed chart (this page can also display power and heart rate charts), and a screen with lap breakdown.

You can also share ride data to Strava, TrainingPeaks and Cateye Atlas, but again this isn't automatic – you need to upload individual activities manually.

It's possible to view an overall picture of your riding habits in the app – on a bar chart (showing weekly totals), as a list, and on a calendar highlighting days on which you've ridden (a tap on the date takes you to the ride data for that day).

With the device connected, you can view the battery level as a percentage – helpful, as the computer only has a simple three-bar symbol to indicate charge.

Charging and run-times

The Air GPS comes with a rather short micro-USB cable that extends to just 15.5cm when fully stretched out (including the connections), although since the unit is so light, letting it dangle while on charge doesn't seem to put any strain on the cable or port.

A scrolling battery indicator (rather than a percentage) displays while charging. The recommended three hours always resulted in a 100% charge.

Cateye claims a run-time of 10 hours, and I found this to be accurate with no sensor pairing. This will reduce if you are using sensors.

Value

Offering very few metrics and with slow upload times, the Air GPS isn't great value for money compared with others out there.

Okay, even basic computers from the likes of Garmin or Wahoo cost significantly more – but you're paying for their superior technology (both in the device and the app). Admittedly, you might not want all of the data and functionality they offer, but the fact remains that £79.99 is over the odds for a basic device, even if it does come with a free app.

For example, we currently have a similarly no-frills Coospo CS300 GPS computer in for review, and that's £68, and Cycplus does a basic GPS computer for less than £30...

If you want navigation, the Coospo CS500 – full review imminent – is £88, and Beeline's Velo 2 is £99.99, and with that you get a 90-minute charge time and an 11-hour run-time as well as navigation.

Conclusion

Cateye's concept is well intentioned – an easy-to-use computer that records rudimentary data without bells and whistles, alongside an intuitive app that doesn't need an account. We don't all want to see averages, maximums and minimums for plethora metrics after every single ride. Sadly, the technology here seems rather unrefined.

If you just want to watch your speed and keep a track of your weekly/monthly mileage, the Air GPS is a decent option, but it struggles against the competition when it comes to price.

Verdict

High price for a rather basic computer, but at least the app doesn't require registering an account