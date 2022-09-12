"What possible justification is there for this?" Bike rack in Norwich closed for "Royal Period of Mourning" goes viral; Remco wins the Vuelta; Reaction to Hammersmith cancelling Car Free Day; Cabbie "meltdown" in CyclingMikey vid + more on the live blog

Britain seeing Thailand levels of royal mourning and then raising https://t.co/4FG6KsAxrp — Jerome Taylor (@JeromeTaylor) September 12, 2022

If your bike is locked up safe and sound, are you really even mourning? That appears to be the message Norwich City Council are trying to hammer home, after a local spotted this bike rack outside City Hall had been closed... for 12 whole days, in what some people are suggesting is a bizarre mark of respect to our late monarch.

Although, is there a reasonable explanation? One road.cc reader from Norwich got in touch to say that as the cycle rack is outside City Hall it could be justifiable to put it out of use during the proclamation for King Charles III, but they were puzzled as to why it needed to be shut for the entire mourning period.

Jeremy, who took the photo, also told us: "There were a few people commentating on it and saying that because there’s people leaving flowers outside and going into the city hall building to sign the book of condolences that there might be a queue to get in which would get in the way of the cycle racks.

"The flowers weren’t really near them, and I’m not sure that people would be queueing for all of the days it’s out of action, so seemed a bit of overkill."

So the cycle rack can't be used, but the council have the time to remove anything attached to it? Explanation welcome @NorwichCC https://t.co/M4JhnM2mRf — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) September 11, 2022

FFS imagine seeing this bullshit when you want to park your bike after a little cycle ride on your new Bank Holiday day off. Outrageous. https://t.co/0onbqzIxMM — Jason Kneen (@jasonkneen) September 11, 2022

TBF the closing of cycle racks following the death of the monarch has been established protocol since the death of Edward III in 1377. The practice was suspended during the Interregnum but revived by Charles II who famously hated cyclists. — feralghoul steve pemberton 🌟 (@feralghoul1) September 11, 2022

Of course social media has gone into overdrive about this seemingly OTT mark of 'respect', with Jeremy Vine and many others chiming in to wonder just why locking your bike up over the next week or so is disrespectful.

It's not the only unusual bit of meddling from authorities and event organisers that has taken place since the passing of Elizabeth II aged 96, with a number of children's events targeted for cancellation during the period of mourning such as Ironkids at Ironman Wales, the children's fun run at the Great North Run and this fair on Wimbledon Common...

And the kids fair on Wimbledon Common was cancelled today. Four miles away the test match is on and it's packed. Bonkers. pic.twitter.com/h6WzWeHd6M — mick dore (@14thefrog) September 11, 2022

Of course, we've put a question in to Norwich City Council to get their side of the story on that now infamous bike rack...