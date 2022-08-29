Win! Mason Definition OR Bokeh frameset worth up to £1,375!

Whether you're into road, gravel, adventure, commuting or anything in between then this competition has got your name all over it. Fill in the form at the bottom of the page for your chance to win a Mason frameset worth up to £1,375, it's that simple!

All you'll need to do is fill in the form and no matter where in the world you sign up from, you could be in with a chance of grabbing yourself either an Italian-made aluminium Mason Definition all-road frameset (RRP £1,375) or Bokeh AdventureSport frameset (RRP £1,325).

Let's take a closer look at the prize...

The Definition needs little introduction. The custom Dedacciai aluminium-tubed road bike helped to pioneer wide tyres, disc brakes, thru-axles and endurance geometry when it was launched back in 2014. This latest generation continues to impress, recently scoring 9/10 and making it into our road.cc recommends hall of fame.

Review: 2022 Mason Definition Chorus

Designed as the ultimate all-season bike with clearance for 35mm tyres (32mm with full mudguards) it's no wonder that the Definition is such a popular choice for ultra racers the world over. Here's what we had to say about it:

"The Mason Definition Chorus is a jack of all trades, yet amazingly a master of all. It's the definitive all-around road bike, one that offers great ride quality and geometry that works both at speed or when cruising along – and that's whether you're crossing town, the county, or even the country. The build quality and finish are flawless too."

And the final verdict really does say it all:

"Phenomenal – that's the only word I can really think of to describe the Definition as a package....Aluminium alloy still has so much to offer, and the Definition is its showcase. The way this thing rides is a masterclass in bike design and engineering."

If you'd rather ride multi-terrain, then perhaps the Bokeh frameset is more up your street. Mason say the Bokeh "was there at the start of the gravel riding and bike packing scene, it has been ridden on some incredible adventures and to some notable victories since and in its latest version remains one of the most popular bicycles on gravel-race start lines and ultra-endurance adventures."

> Review: Mason Bokeh GRX

The frameset has clearance for up to 45mm tyres (50mm on 650b wheels) and an abundance of rack and guard mounts including routing for a dynamo light. The frameset uses custom-formed, triple-butted Dedacciai Aluminium and a Mason Parallax full carbon thru-axle fork. Just like the Definition frameset, it's fully made in Italy.

The rules

Credit: Matteo Minelli

The competition is for one frameset only, and you can build it up any way you wish. Whether you want to strip a suitable donor bike or hand it back to Mason and let them build it up with the groupset of your choice (stock-permitting), you'll just need to pay for the components and build.

The lucky winner can of course choose the model/colour/size, but this decision could influence the timeframe in which you receive the prize due to stock.

For those at the back who didn't hear the first time: to be in with a chance of winning, all you'll need to do is fill out the entry form below. The competition is open to anyone in the world and will close for entries at noon on 5th September 2022, after which the winner will be randomly selected. Good luck to everyone!

