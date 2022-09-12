Transport for London postpones rollout of Santander Cycles e-bikes as it focuses on Queen’s funeral

Transport for London (TfL) has postponed today’s planned introduction of e-bikes to the Santander Cycles hire scheme due to preparations for the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey next week.

The scheme was closed at the weekend to update systems ahead of the rollout of the electric bikes, but a number of users have expressed frustration that the app is no longer working for them to hire standard bikes following the upgrade.

In a tweet, London’s walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman said: “After an extensive overhaul of the backend systems over the weekend, our Santander Hire bikes are back up and running – with the new tariffs.

“We’ll be delaying the roll out of the e-bikes until after this week as TfL focuses on helping with the preparations for HM Queen Funeral,” he added.

— Will Norman (@willnorman) September 12, 2022