Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Miscellaneous
Five things we loved about the Italian Bike Festival - and one thing we didn'tItalian Bike Festival

Five things we loved about the Italian Bike Festival - and one thing we didn't

We've been at the Misano World Circuit in Emilia Romagna for the show this weekend...
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Sep 11, 2022 21:09
0

We’ve been just down from Rimini on Italy’s Adriatic Coast this weekend at the Misano World Circuit for the Italian Bike Festival, and it was fantastic … we’ll be taking a look later in the week at some of the highlights of the show, but in the meantime, here’s five things we loved – and one thing we didn’t.

You can test a bike on a Moto GP circuit, and headwind apart on the home straight and the one pretty much parallel to it, the feeling of riding on a circuit like that is amazing – pro tip if you do Strava, take easy on the first lap, then watch all those PBs arrive on subsequent laps.

Misano World Circuit (2)

However tough your day has been, you will meet someone who has had it tougher, but is still smiling.

IBF muddy rider smiling

You will see all kinds of weird and wonderful bikes; who doesn’t love the bastard child of a wheelbarrow and ... well, we do not know what, but it is laden with crisps which makes it a winner in our eyes.

Crisp bucket

Loads of cool stuff – from the latest state-of-the-art bikes to, well, something like this which is guaranteed to bring a warm glow to any cycling fan of a certain age.

Mavic car

Doggies. No, seriously. Cute dogs everywhere. Of course, the two black mini schnauzers were my favourites for reasons that are well documented on this site.

Schnauzers

No, no, no, no, and – at the risk of repeating ourselves – no. If we want to see this sort of thing, we’ll go look at Michelangelo’s David in Florence.

Nooooooooo
Italian Bike Festival
Simon MacMichael

Simon joined road.cc as news editor in 2009 and is now the site’s community editor, acting as a link between the team producing the content and our readers. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, he has reported on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, the latest developments in the bike industry and the sport’s biggest races. Now back in London full-time after 15 years living in Oxford and Cambridge, he loves cycling along the Thames but misses having his former riding buddy, Elodie the miniature schnauzer, in the basket in front of him.

Latest Comments

 