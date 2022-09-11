Five things we loved about the Italian Bike Festival - and one thing we didn't

We’ve been just down from Rimini on Italy’s Adriatic Coast this weekend at the Misano World Circuit for the Italian Bike Festival, and it was fantastic … we’ll be taking a look later in the week at some of the highlights of the show, but in the meantime, here’s five things we loved – and one thing we didn’t.
You can test a bike on a Moto GP circuit, and headwind apart on the home straight and the one pretty much parallel to it, the feeling of riding on a circuit like that is amazing – pro tip if you do Strava, take easy on the first lap, then watch all those PBs arrive on subsequent laps.
However tough your day has been, you will meet someone who has had it tougher, but is still smiling.
You will see all kinds of weird and wonderful bikes; who doesn’t love the bastard child of a wheelbarrow and ... well, we do not know what, but it is laden with crisps which makes it a winner in our eyes.
Loads of cool stuff – from the latest state-of-the-art bikes to, well, something like this which is guaranteed to bring a warm glow to any cycling fan of a certain age.
Doggies. No, seriously. Cute dogs everywhere. Of course, the two black mini schnauzers were my favourites for reasons that are well documented on this site.
No, no, no, no, and – at the risk of repeating ourselves – no. If we want to see this sort of thing, we’ll go look at Michelangelo’s David in Florence.
You don't have to go far to find modern day examples of real Facism in the Left and their "Progressive" governments... ...
Not often a rider wins the TdF and Vuelta double.
My 2013 Domane 4.5 cost £1800 with a bit of discount, ultegra mostly plus 10 speed. It's been a great bike for nearly 20K miles now so about £180...
Unusual amount of legality on display here wtjs - this (parked) car doesn't also appear to be speeding, on double-yellows, close-passing a...
Exactly this.
Once again, you do need help Nigel. It's not healthy to spend so much time on trolling, lies and bullshit. I hoped when you were banned, and then...
Are you saying Roglic had more right to sprint for the win/ position than Fred? Why?...
Love the frame styling but seems to come at a high weight cost. Price compares well to the Orro Venturi Chorus too.
Oh. Oh dear.
Never mind the cost of the car or how uncommon it is. It's a f'kin worthless piece of scrap, as you can neither get a cycle in the back of it or...