“These damn cyclists need to stop before they kill someone,” jokes cyclist, as lorry driver ploughs through red light that’s “only protecting pedestrians and cyclists after all” + more on the live blog

Tue, Mar 12, 2024 10:12
“These damn cyclists need to stop before they kill someone,” jokes cyclist, as lorry driver ploughs through red light that’s “only protecting pedestrians and cyclists after all” + more on the live blogLorry driver speeds through red light in Canada (Chris Crond)
10:12
Cyclist who survived cougar attack had face trapped in cat’s bite for 15 minutes before other riders used bike to pin animal down

Jeepers. More shocking details have emerged about the incident in the United States last month which saw a group of five cyclists attacked by a mountain lion, which was eventually shot by a ranger after it had been pinned to the ground by the riders who used a mountain bike to overpower it.

Keri McCorkle suffered severe trauma to her face as well as permanent nerve damage after the cougar latched onto her lower jaw, keeping her head in its bite for 15 minutes while the other riders tried to free her by hitting the big cat with a rock and a multi-tool. The 60-year-old cyclist was eventually freed after the animal tried to reposition its bite, giving her a second to escape.

Keri McCorkle (GoFundMe)

09:08
Lorry driver speeds through red light in Canada (Chris Crond)
“These damn cyclists need to stop before they kill someone,” jokes cyclist, after filming lorry driver ploughing through red light that’s “only protecting pedestrians and cyclists after all”

We’ve all heard it hundreds of times before: ‘Those pesky cyclists never stop at red lights, they’re a danger to everyone around them’ (to be honest, I’ve seen two or three variants of that very phrase on social media this morning).

However, that kind of anti-cycling energy and focus on red light jumping never seems to be transferred to those with the most potential to, you know, cause harm on the roads.

> "Why I skip red lights": Journalist makes the case for cyclists riding through reds

And that’s the message currently being articulated by Canadian cyclist and TikToker Chris Crond who, while riding his bike at night through the wide, snowy roads of Winnipeg, Manitoba, crossed a junction and looked back just in time to see a lorry driver speeding through a red light.

“Did they just blow through?” he says in the clip. “F***ing joke.”

Tagging the City of Winnipeg’s municipal government in his post, Chris wrote: “Let me take a wild guess, there's nothing you can do about your contracted semis blowing through red lights UNBELIEVABLY dangerously?

“I mean this red light is only protecting pedestrians and cyclists after all right?

“And by the way, if you say there’s nothing you can do or don’t respond, I’m going to step out when I have the right away next time right as one of these guys are blowing though this red light and see what happens. And if I don’t die, I will be suing you.

“And you notice that fence? That very big blind spot before entering this crosswalk when going South. If you’re biking through here and you have a green light, you’re going to be biking fast. I guess our tax dollars are funding the death of our citizens, huh? Great investment.”

In another version of the video – complete with music and the sarcastic caption ‘Cyclists always run red lights’, Chris continued, tongue firmly in cheek: “These damn cyclists need to stop before they kill someone. They don’t follow any traffic laws and it's unbelievably dangerous.

“It’s time we license bike use like we do with these drivers. Then our streets will be safe.”

The scary part is the number of people who think that would be the case… Until the next lorry driver blows on by.

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

mitsky | 8 sec ago
Bywaters Skip lorry driver going through red light in London next to a CSH bike lane, years ago.

https://youtu.be/3hNGrZqAck8

