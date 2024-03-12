“These damn cyclists need to stop before they kill someone,” jokes cyclist, as lorry driver ploughs through red light that’s “only protecting pedestrians and cyclists after all” + more on the live blog

We’ve all heard it hundreds of times before: ‘Those pesky cyclists never stop at red lights, they’re a danger to everyone around them’ (to be honest, I’ve seen two or three variants of that very phrase on social media this morning).

However, that kind of anti-cycling energy and focus on red light jumping never seems to be transferred to those with the most potential to, you know, cause harm on the roads.

> "Why I skip red lights": Journalist makes the case for cyclists riding through reds

And that’s the message currently being articulated by Canadian cyclist and TikToker Chris Crond who, while riding his bike at night through the wide, snowy roads of Winnipeg, Manitoba, crossed a junction and looked back just in time to see a lorry driver speeding through a red light.

Let me take a wild guess @cityofwinnipeg, there's nothing you can do about your contracted semi's blowing through red lights UNBELIEVABLY dangerously. I mean this red light is only protecting pedestrians and cyclists after all right? #Winnipeg #biketwitter #bikelane pic.twitter.com/z6FOxdxTvF — CʜʀɪsCʀᴏɴᴅ 🤟 (@chriscrond) March 11, 2024

“Did they just blow through?” he says in the clip. “F***ing joke.”

Tagging the City of Winnipeg’s municipal government in his post, Chris wrote: “Let me take a wild guess, there's nothing you can do about your contracted semis blowing through red lights UNBELIEVABLY dangerously?

“I mean this red light is only protecting pedestrians and cyclists after all right?

“And by the way, if you say there’s nothing you can do or don’t respond, I’m going to step out when I have the right away next time right as one of these guys are blowing though this red light and see what happens. And if I don’t die, I will be suing you.

“And you notice that fence? That very big blind spot before entering this crosswalk when going South. If you’re biking through here and you have a green light, you’re going to be biking fast. I guess our tax dollars are funding the death of our citizens, huh? Great investment.”

These damn Cyclists need to stop before they kill someone. They don't follow any traffic laws and it's unbelievably dangerous. It's time we license bike use like we do with these drivers. Then our streets will be safe. pic.twitter.com/nuuy9kiXUi — CʜʀɪsCʀᴏɴᴅ 🤟 (@chriscrond) March 11, 2024

In another version of the video – complete with music and the sarcastic caption ‘Cyclists always run red lights’, Chris continued, tongue firmly in cheek: “These damn cyclists need to stop before they kill someone. They don’t follow any traffic laws and it's unbelievably dangerous.

“It’s time we license bike use like we do with these drivers. Then our streets will be safe.”

The scary part is the number of people who think that would be the case… Until the next lorry driver blows on by.