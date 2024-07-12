The ‘glamorous’ life of a Tour de France cyclist: Horrible hotels, mouldy walls, foul smells, and peeing in bottles; Mark Cavendish “really upset and angry” with sprint relegation; Primož Roglič abandons Tour after heavy crash + more on the live blog

Like so many of the ‘flat’, sprinters’ stages at this year’s Tour de France, yesterday’s jaunt to Villeneuve-sur-Lot switched from a run-of-the-mill, if startlingly fast, day for the fast men to one of the more dramatic, consequential, and controversial legs of the whole race in the space of 15km.

After a late high-speed crash seemingly scuppered Primož Roglič’s yellow jersey hopes (more on that later), Biniam Girmay won a strange, stop-start sprint for his third victory of this year’s Tour.

Behind the rampant Eritrean, Arnaud Démare finished an encouraging third and Mark Cavendish crossed the line in fifth, his best result since that record-breaking triumph in Saint-Vulbas.

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Well, those were the results for a few minutes anyway. As we reported yesterday on the live blog, Cavendish and Démare were soon relegated by the commissaires to the back of the bunch for ‘irregular sprinting’ – in this case, Cav’s sharp movement to the left as the sprint launched, and the French rider’s drift towards the barriers, which forced Wout van Aert to stop pedalling.

However, even with 35 wins under his belt at the Tour, the relegation nevertheless left Cavendish “really upset and angry”, according to his Astana DS and former lead-out man Mark Renshaw, who blamed the Manx Missile’s sudden jump on Arkéa–B&B Hotels lead-out man Dan McLay’s decision to stop pedalling after dropping Démare off with 200m to go.

“We are obviously very disappointed in that sprint, because we think it was a solid, earned fifth place from Cavendish today,” Renshaw told ITV4 after the stage.

“There were two decisions in the final that the commissaires’ panel that was taken. One of them affects us, and Cavendish is really upset with this decision, as I am, as the team, because we thought it was a hard-fought place, and there are many reasons why for that sprint.

“If we really analyse this move and break down this 50 metres, we can see that McLay is leading out [Arnaud] Démare. If you stack it up against the white line, you can see that he is parallel about .8 of a metre to the right of the white line. He finishes his lead-out, and he moves to the left. My estimate is about 1.5 metres, he moves to the left and stops pedalling.”

He continued: “I’m sure [Tour organiser and course designer] Thierry Gouvenou said in the first meeting of the day that if you’re a lead-out man and you stop pedalling, please keep pedalling.

“So, I think this move by McLay, who completely stops pedalling, probably deserves more of a sanction than what Mark Cavendish deserves. Especially I as a lead-out man know, that if you stop pedalling in a sprint like this, there will be a reaction. And the reaction to that move by McLay stopping pedalling was Cav deviating to the left, also with [Bryan] Coquard hard on the wheel.

“I think with both riders, Cav and Coquard, had committed to jumping to the left. So, you've got a rider like McLay, who stops pedalling at 70kph, Cav in the same moment has already committed to jumping to the left, and that’s the reaction from that action.

“Look, he’s really upset and angry about the decision because he believes it was unfair, and that was an action from McLay coming back.”

Despite Renshaw’s take on the sprint, British rider McLay wasn’t too happy with the criticism being hurled in his direction, judging by his post on social media last night:

Armchair experts out in force today… — Dan McLAY (@McLAYDan) July 11, 2024

In any case, Renshaw believed, with one, maybe two, opportunities remaining at this year’s Tour for Cavendish to nab win No. 36, that Astana could take heart by their performance yesterday, even with key lead-out man Michael Mørkøv failing to start the stage after testing positive for Covid.

“It wasn’t perfect – we had a really difficult day with Mørkøv going home, and Yevgeniy Fedorov [who finished outside the time limit on the stage] was not good at all, and dropped early, and Lutsenko crashed with 15km to go,” Renshaw concluded.

“So all in all, to finish fifth on the stage with all that happened, I think the team did exceptionally well.”