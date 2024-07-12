Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

The ‘glamorous’ life of a Tour de France cyclist: Horrible hotels, mouldy walls, foul smells, and peeing in bottles; Mark Cavendish “really upset and angry” with sprint relegation; Primož Roglič abandons Tour after heavy crash + more on the live blog

It’s Friday and while the rest of Northern Ireland has a day off, Ryan Mallon’s committed to the cycling live blog grind, setting a relaxed tempo on the front we head into a potentially decisive weekend in the mountains
Fri, Jul 12, 2024 09:42
10

SUMMARY

The ‘glamorous’ life of a Tour de France cyclist: Horrible hotels, mouldy walls, foul smells, and peeing in bottles; Mark Cavendish “really upset and angry” with sprint relegation; Primož Roglič abandons Tour after heavy crash + more on the live blogUno X hotel, Tour de France (Magnus Cort, Instagram)
13:21
Will Covid have an impact on this year’s Tour de France? Juan Ayuso latest to abandon the race with virus, as reports emerge of Geraint Thomas and Tom Pidcock travelling separately from the rest of the Ineos squad

The Covid protocols that emerged in order to keep cycling’s travelling circus rolling on back in 2020 may be long gone, but the virus continues to wreak havoc on the Tour de France.

Michael Mørkøv’s Covid-related withdrawal yesterday followed his Astana teammate Mark Cavendish revealing that there are number of riders who’ve tested positive for the virus still in the bunch.

And on today’s stage, Juan Ayuso was the latest big name to suffer with Covid, pulling out of the race just as a group containing his UAE Team Emirates leader Tadej Pogačar was brought back by the bunch, after struggling at the back all day.

Meanwhile, Het Nieuwsblad have reported today that the Ineos Grenadiers’ Geraint Thomas and Tom Pidcock have been spotted wearing face masks and being transported separately to each day’s stage start.

According to the Belgian paper, the British duo are not currently stepping foot on the team bus and are instead getting dressed for the stage in the team car.

Hmmm… With the virus clearly making its way around the Tour peloton, Ineos’ ‘better safe than sorry’ approach could pay dividends in the final week of the race.

12:33
Liane Lippert sprints to comeback breakaway win, as Elisa Longo Borghini asserts her authority in the pink jersey at the Giro d’Italia

On a day when my double screen watching capabilities are being stretched to their limits, over at the Giro d’Italia German champion Liane Lippert announced her comeback to the top of the sport with an impressive win from the breakaway in Chieti.

Lippert, who won a stage at last year’s Tour de France, missed most of the start of this season with a stress fracture to her right hip, which delayed her 2024 debut until the end of April at the Vuelta Femenina.

And after a long and steady recovery period, the German champion definitively put all her health problems behind her and underlined that she’s back to her best, infiltrating the breakaway on a blisteringly hot stage before outsprinting Ruth Edwards and Erica Magnaldi on Chieti’s paving stones for dominant, redemptive win.

In the GC group behind, which despite Gaia Realini’s pressure on the front only got to within 21 seconds of the breakaway in the end, Elisa Longo Borghini asserted her authority in the pink jersey, briefly distancing Lotte Kopecky on the 3km climb that preceded the flat run-in to Chieti, before easily outsprinting SD Worx’s world champion to the line.

And with the race’s queen stage to the iconic, brutal climb of Blockhaus looming tomorrow, Longo Borghini’s show of strength has certainly put down a marker and given the pink jersey some added confidence ahead of the Giro’s decisive weekend.

Don’t miss the Blockhaus tomorrow – it’s going to be a cracker.

08:05
Uno X hotel, Tour de France (Magnus Cort, Instagram) 7
The ‘glamorous’ life of a Tour de France cyclist: Horrible hotels, mouldy walls, foul smells, and peeing in bottles – Magnus Cort says “old abandoned bunker” hotel the “worst place I have stayed in many years”

As I’m sure some of you know by now, Uno-X Mobility’s flamboyantly moustachioed stage hunter Magnus Cort – when he’s not racing his bike or inspiring Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar to showcase their own pitiful facial hair – moonlights as a hotel reviewer.

And since it’s July, that month when professional cyclists swan around France, sampling the country’s finest wines, food, and accommodation (or not), we’re in peak review season, with Cort helpfully giving us a glance into the glamorous life of a travelling pro cyclist over the last few weeks. Surely, it’s all luxury, just like for the footballers, right? Errr…

Uno X hotel, Tour de France (Magnus Cort, Instagram) 6

> Tour de France pro accuses organisers of favouring French teams... for hotels, says there was "no AC" and "didn't even have space to open my suitcase"

Despite what you may expect for elite athletes participating in one of the biggest sporting events in the world, it’s fair to say that the Tour’s traditional range of, shall we say interesting, hotels – booked by organisers ASO for all the teams – has hardly inspired confidence over the years.  

Last July, Intermarché’s sprinter Mike Teunissen complained about the cramped, humid accommodation his team had constantly been booked into during the Tour (“Tennis players at Wimbledon or soccer players in the Champions League: if they ever end up in these places, they’ll turn around immediately,” the Belgian grumbled), while Cort himself poked fun at the quality of the race’s hotels last month, as he joked about sleeping in his suitcase to prepare for Tour’s “rough” hotels.

Magnus Cort inside his suitcase (Instagram: @magnuscort)

> “A wild Magnus Cort appeared!”: Pro cyclist jokes about sleeping inside his suitcase to avoid “rough” French hotels at Tour de France

But nothing could have prepared the Danish star for the lodgings that awaited his Uno-X team in Le Lioran, ahead of yesterday’s stage from Aurillac to Villeneuve-sur-Lot:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Magnus Cort (@magnuscort)

Oh dear.

“One night in this room. It is one of the worst places I have stayed in many years,” the double Tour stage winner and niche trip advisor wrote on his Instagram/Tour hotel review page.

“I was welcomed by the long concrete corridor that smelled exactly like it looked, [an] old abandoned bunker. A smell that takes me back to my childhood exploring abandoned places, and any time you’re expecting some old angry man coming screaming at you that you’re not allowed to be here. But this time around we had to stay the night.”

Uno X hotel, Tour de France (Magnus Cort, Instagram) 5

Sounds promising.

Cort continued: “The room was no better, one that it was a whole apartment so me and Alex [Kristoff] had different bedrooms which was nice. It was in three floors with the bottom one smelling even worse than the corridor, it had probably a humidity on 100 per cent and a lot of mould on the walls.”

Uno X hotel, Tour de France (Magnus Cort, Instagram) 4

“It got a little better the higher you went. But still a very worn-down place. I slept on the top and with two sets of steep stairs I chose to pee in a bottle instead of going all the way down during the night.”

Now, I bet you won’t hear of Jude Bellingham having to do that before England’s Euros final on Sunday.

And the best bit is – Cort’s not even the first rider at this year’s Tour de France to relieve himself in a bottle, either. But unlike Victor Campenaerts, at least the Dane didn’t lob his urine-filled bottle to the side of the road for an unsuspecting fan to jubilantly pick up…

Uno X hotel, Tour de France (Magnus Cort, Instagram) 3

Cort continued: “There was no Wi-Fi and phone connection was very unstable. The view from a big terrace was however great. So that will get them one star.

“1 out of 7 stars. I couldn’t find the place to tack the location, maybe it is a deliberate choice from them to avoid a bad reputation.”

Uno X hotel, Tour de France (Magnus Cort, Instagram) 9

Now that’s what I call a glowing review. The glamorous life of a pro cyclist riding the Tour de France, eh?

But hey, at least the view of the Massif Central was typically spectacular:

Uno X hotel, Tour de France (Magnus Cort, Instagram) 8

Or maybe they were just trying to get away from the smell…

12:25
“It’s all over the place!” Visma-Lease a Bike split things up in the crosswinds, as small chasing group including Vingegaard, Pogačar, and Evenepoel formed

The top three on GC pulling in a small chasing group with 135km left on a supposedly flat stage? This proper bike racing:

I think I’ll need a lie down after simply watching all this… 

12:10
Now that’s what I call a breakaway!

It’s been a hell of a fast start to today’s stage to Pau – ah, Pau, all those lovely blood bag and positive test memories…

And back in 2024, a storming 23-strong break is up the road, including Mathieu van der Poel, Adam Yates (sending the alarm signal off in the Visma car), Oier Lazkano, Michal Kwiatkowski, Matej Mohorič, Arnaud De Lie, Neilson Powless, Magnus Cort (he must have had a better sleep last night), Rui Costa, Jonas Abrahamsen, and Frank van den Broek.

Whoa.

One rider who missed out is Michael Matthews, whose Jayco-AlUla team is drilling it on the front of the peloton to bring it all back, aided by Visma who don’t want Adam Yates sneaking his way back into the GC race.

There’s some bad news for UAE, however – Juan Ayuso, who’s tested positive for Covid this morning – is struggling at the back.

11:54
Santander Ebikes (27).JPG
Santander expands cycle hire scheme, with 900 new e-bikes available from today in London

London’s Santander Cycles is getting a boost this summer, as Transport for London announced today that it will more than triple the number of bikes available to hire in the capital over the next two months.

900 new e-bikes have been made available this week, as part of plans to bring the scheme’s e-bike fleet to 2,000 by the end of the summer.

According to TfL, over a million e-bike hires have been made since they were introduced in 2022, and are now being hired at around twice the rate of a classic Santander bike. 27 June also saw the highest volume of e-bike users to date, with 3,584 hires.

Santander Ebikes (5).JPG

“Our Santander e-bikes are proving extremely popular with Londoners and so I’m delighted we’re tripling our e-bike fleet this summer,” London mayor Sadiq Khan, announcing the new fleet today, said.

“These additional bikes will enable even more people to cycle for shorter journeys, helping build a better, fairer and greener London for everyone.”

11:37
Council clamps down on family bike shed, episode 78

It appears that Irish councils are once again busy indulging in their favourite past-time, as yet another family faces needing to remove a bike shed from the driveway of their home, after losing their appeal against the local authority, which claimed that the bespoke storage unit would – apparently – “conflict with the existing pattern of development in the area” and constitutes “visual clutter” that “would set an undesirable precedent”.

Again, no word about the Jeeps parked in people’s drives up and down the street…

Bike shed dispute over storage council called "visual clutter" (Google Maps)

Read more: > Irish family told bespoke bike shed is “visual clutter” and must be removed as it would “set an undesirable precedent”

11:22
‘And your Polka Dot jersey wearer: President Putin! I mean Vice-President Trump! I mean Jonas! Oh shoot, it’s Tadej’: Tour podium announcer’s Biden moment

Oops!

I’m sure Pogačar is hoping that’s the last time he hears the name ‘Jonas’ on the podium at this year’s Tour.

Although to be fair to the announcer, he’s been so used to seeing Jonas Abrahamsen in the climber’s jersey over the last few weeks that calling his name must be second nature by now.

Not that Pogi looked too pleased, of course…

10:45
“Remove the obstacle? That’s 100,000 euros for five seconds of racing”: Tour de France course designer hits back at safety complaints about lane divider that ended Primož Roglič’s race

In the wake of Primož Roglič’s DNS this morning, the Tour de France’s course designer Thierry Gouvenou has hit back at suggestions that the teams were unaware of the dangers of yesterday’s run-in to Villeneuve-sur-Lot and that some obstacles on the road were “poorly marked”.

Speaking to the press this morning, the former pro also argued that the concrete lane divider which brought down Astana’s Alexey Lutsenko, causing the mass crash with 12km to go which ended Roglič’s GC hopes, would have cost €100,000 to remove for just “five seconds of racing”.

Lane divider that caused crash on stage 12, 2024 Tour de France (Thojs Zonneveld)

The lane divider behind yesterday’s Tour woes (Thijs Zonneveld)

“We had shared a communiqué the night before with the message that this could be dangerous,” Gouvenou told Sporza today.

“All teams also recon with their cars shortly before the race passes. Everyone was aware of it, but unfortunately you can’t take everything away.

“If you were to remove that obstacle, those works would cost more than €100,000. And that for a race that passes in five seconds. You have to remember that, right?”

He continued: “We studied all the access roads to Villeneuve-sur-Lot. There was a route with a lot of roundabouts, which was not the best solution either.

“From the north there were those obstacles, but you can’t say that they weren’t marked. Everyone was aware.”

However, Gouvenou’s response has already been heavily criticised by team bosses and riders.

“It seems to me that there are other solutions as well,” Visma-Lease a Bike owner Richard Plugge tweeted. “And otherwise it is worth the investment for the safety and health of riders. The damage to them and the teams is many times higher.”

Meanwhile, Lidl-Trek’s Tim Declercq added: “In general, things in the race are often indicated by signallers that you can see at eye level.

“That is of course not a bad thing, but much more often accidents happen on obstacles that you cannot see from the second line. Unfortunately, some pink spray is not enough for this.”

It seems that the Tour de France’s ongoing safety debate shows no signs of slowing down – especially if ASO refuse to put a flag-waving marshal on the road to tell it to ease off, anyway…

09:49
Primož Roglič crosses the line injured after heavy crash on stage 12, 2024 Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Curse strikes again as Primož Roglič abandons Tour de France after heavy crash during yesterday’s stage, as Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe say Slovenian will “now focus on upcoming goals”

Poor Primož Roglič just can’t seem to catch a break at the Tour de France, can he?

Since his last-gasp defeat to Tadej Pogačar at the 2020 Tour, the Slovenian grand tour racer has failed to finish every Tour he’s started due to crashes, a shockingly unfortunate run that has continued this morning, with the news that Roglič will not start today’s 13th stage from Agen to Pau, as he recovers from the injuries sustained in yesterday’s high-speed spill 12km from the finish in Villeneuve-sur-Lot.

The Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider, whose history of untimely crashes at the 2021 and 2022 Tours has seemingly migrated from Visma to his new team, hit the deck hard in the mass crash that took place after an Astana rider clipped a low, barely visible traffic island, causing a serious pile-up.

While it was initially unclear whether Roglič had gone down in the crash, the forlorn, defeated demeanour of his team’s ride – it could barely be described as a chase – to the finish appeared ominous, and his second fall in as many days (after sliding out on the brief descent to Le Lioran) was soon confirmed by images of the Slovenian’s ripped jersey, scuffed helmet, and bloodied shoulder, as he crossed the line 4.42 behind his GC rivals.

And this morning, Red Bull-Bora confirmed that the triple Vuelta winner, who started yesterday 2.15 down on Pogačar in fourth, would record his third straight DNF at the Tour.

“Primož Roglič underwent careful examination by our medical team after yesterday’s stage and again this morning,” the team said, announcing the 2023 Giro winner’s withdrawal.

“The decision has been taken that he will not start today, to focus on upcoming goals. We wish you a speedy recovery Primož.”

A real disaster for the 34-year-old, who was in imperious form at the Critérium du Dauphiné last month but just seems to be plagued by horrendous bad luck, and the spectre of hay bales and invisible road furniture, in July.

Though, I’m sure the odds on a joint-record fourth Vuelta win for Roglič have plummeted this morning…

10:20
Oh, oo-be-do, I wanna be like you, I wanna ride a bike like you (or do I?)

If you’re sitting watching the Tour jealous of all the top-of-the-range tech on display, or even inspired to dip into your savings so you can emulate Remco on your Sunday club ride, Jamie has helpfully compiled a list of the top 10 pro trends to avoid for us mere mortals.

Though I think we’ll have to agree to disagree about white bar tape…

> 10 cycling trends NOT to copy off the Tour de France pros — do we really need huge chainrings, ceramic bearings and integrated everything?

08:47
Mark Cavendish relegated on stage 12, 2024 Tour de France (ITV4)
Mark Cavendish “really upset and angry” with “unfair” sprint relegation at Tour de France, says Astana DS Mark Renshaw – who blames British lead-out man Dan McLay for causing sudden deviation

Like so many of the ‘flat’, sprinters’ stages at this year’s Tour de France, yesterday’s jaunt to Villeneuve-sur-Lot switched from a run-of-the-mill, if startlingly fast, day for the fast men to one of the more dramatic, consequential, and controversial legs of the whole race in the space of 15km.

After a late high-speed crash seemingly scuppered Primož Roglič’s yellow jersey hopes (more on that later), Biniam Girmay won a strange, stop-start sprint for his third victory of this year’s Tour.

Behind the rampant Eritrean, Arnaud Démare finished an encouraging third and Mark Cavendish crossed the line in fifth, his best result since that record-breaking triumph in Saint-Vulbas.

Biniam Girmay wins stage 12 of 2024 Tour de France, with Mark Cavendish in fifth (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Well, those were the results for a few minutes anyway. As we reported yesterday on the live blog, Cavendish and Démare were soon relegated by the commissaires to the back of the bunch for ‘irregular sprinting’ – in this case, Cav’s sharp movement to the left as the sprint launched, and the French rider’s drift towards the barriers, which forced Wout van Aert to stop pedalling.

However, even with 35 wins under his belt at the Tour, the relegation nevertheless left Cavendish “really upset and angry”, according to his Astana DS and former lead-out man Mark Renshaw, who blamed the Manx Missile’s sudden jump on Arkéa–B&B Hotels lead-out man Dan McLay’s decision to stop pedalling after dropping Démare off with 200m to go.

“We are obviously very disappointed in that sprint, because we think it was a solid, earned fifth place from Cavendish today,” Renshaw told ITV4 after the stage.

“There were two decisions in the final that the commissaires’ panel that was taken. One of them affects us, and Cavendish is really upset with this decision, as I am, as the team, because we thought it was a hard-fought place, and there are many reasons why for that sprint.

“If we really analyse this move and break down this 50 metres, we can see that McLay is leading out [Arnaud] Démare. If you stack it up against the white line, you can see that he is parallel about .8 of a metre to the right of the white line. He finishes his lead-out, and he moves to the left. My estimate is about 1.5 metres, he moves to the left and stops pedalling.”

He continued: “I’m sure [Tour organiser and course designer] Thierry Gouvenou said in the first meeting of the day that if you’re a lead-out man and you stop pedalling, please keep pedalling.

“So, I think this move by McLay, who completely stops pedalling, probably deserves more of a sanction than what Mark Cavendish deserves. Especially I as a lead-out man know, that if you stop pedalling in a sprint like this, there will be a reaction. And the reaction to that move by McLay stopping pedalling was Cav deviating to the left, also with [Bryan] Coquard hard on the wheel.

“I think with both riders, Cav and Coquard, had committed to jumping to the left. So, you've got a rider like McLay, who stops pedalling at 70kph, Cav in the same moment has already committed to jumping to the left, and that’s the reaction from that action.

“Look, he’s really upset and angry about the decision because he believes it was unfair, and that was an action from McLay coming back.”

Despite Renshaw’s take on the sprint, British rider McLay wasn’t too happy with the criticism being hurled in his direction, judging by his post on social media last night:

In any case, Renshaw believed, with one, maybe two, opportunities remaining at this year’s Tour for Cavendish to nab win No. 36, that Astana could take heart by their performance yesterday, even with key lead-out man Michael Mørkøv failing to start the stage after testing positive for Covid.

“It wasn’t perfect – we had a really difficult day with Mørkøv going home, and Yevgeniy Fedorov [who finished outside the time limit on the stage] was not good at all, and dropped early, and Lutsenko crashed with 15km to go,” Renshaw concluded.

“So all in all, to finish fifth on the stage with all that happened, I think the team did exceptionally well.”

09:38
Cyclist not guilty of causing pedestrian’s death by “wanton or furious driving” after trial over “3mph” towpath collision

A cyclist has been found not guilty of causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving in relation to an incident which saw him collide with a pensioner as he cycled on a towpath, the 81-year-old woman falling to the ground and dying in hospital 12 days later.

This morning, Polly Friedhoff’s sons told the Telegraph that while they believe the “laws for prosecuting cyclists need to be updated”, this should only come if cyclists are given “a safe space to cycle” and “more infrastructure”.

Iffley Lock, Oxford (David Hallam-Jones / Iffley Lock, South Oxford / CC BY-SA 2.0)

Read more: > Cyclist not guilty of causing pedestrian’s death by “wanton or furious driving” after trial over “3mph” towpath collision

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

10 comments

Avatar
andystow | 13 sec ago
0 likes

That lane divider in the photo looks nothing like the ones in the video. Also missing in the photo, the concrete kerb one rider landed on.

Avatar
mitsky | 2 hours ago
4 likes

-Stonehenge tunnel could 'cost £250k per metre'-

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c4ng8l2lnpdo

I appreciate that figure is for a tunnel rather than a normal road, but would be good to get the figures for comparison to hold up when people complain that the money spent on cycle lanes is a waste.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to mitsky | 1 hour ago
4 likes

It's getting the alignment with the solstice just so and avoiding the underground power lines (ley) what puts the cost up... plus it's a large tunnel, being a druid carriageway.

Avatar
Hirsute | 3 hours ago
10 likes

Another cyclist killed

https://www.gazette-news.co.uk/news/24438875.tributes-paid-colchester-ha...

He ran and cycled everywhere.

One twitter comment was

"In his later years Arthur did not own a car, his bike was his primary means of transport. In 2018 he cycled from Colchester to Dolgelleu, in Wales, to attend my husband's birthday."

Avatar
Hirsute | 3 hours ago
10 likes

Not sure how this cyclist remained upright - bmw of course

https://x.com/but_cyclists/status/1811596238418043016

 

Avatar
brooksby replied to Hirsute | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Hirsute wrote:

Not sure how this cyclist remained upright - bmw of course

https://x.com/but_cyclists/status/1811596238418043016

WTF was the story there??  That looked deliberate.

(if it wasn't deliberate, that driver needs to hand their licence in RIGHT NOW).

Avatar
Hirsute replied to brooksby | 2 hours ago
4 likes

Cyclist on main road, driver turns right out of side road, does not give way.

 

" Looks like early morning low sun straight into drivers eyeline (prob no sunglasses to minimise glare, maybe a fogged up windscreen as well), if cyclist in dark clothing would've blended into the shadows & background. "

" There’s something wrong with that BMW the indicator worked "

" Shocking how many people say “You were in the blind spot created by a pillar a few centimetres wide for a fraction of a second”, rather than “Bloody hell, you rode across the entire width of the windscreen and STILL they didn’t see you”. "

Avatar
Steve K replied to brooksby | 1 hour ago
0 likes

brooksby wrote:

Hirsute wrote:

Not sure how this cyclist remained upright - bmw of course

https://x.com/but_cyclists/status/1811596238418043016

WTF was the story there??  That looked deliberate.

(if it wasn't deliberate, that driver needs to hand their licence in RIGHT NOW).

They need to hand back their licence (and go to jail) if it was deliberate.

Avatar
Rendel Harris | 3 hours ago
5 likes

Sad news that Roglic has pulled out of the Tour after yesterday's crash. I know he's been criticised for his bike handling before, and sometimes rightly so, but yesterday was definitely not his fault.

Avatar
wtjs replied to Rendel Harris | 3 hours ago
3 likes

I'm pretty sad about anybody having to withdraw, after all that effort, especially with a serious injury. In retrospect, Wright is a bit better off but it must have been a lonely and exhausting day

Latest Comments

 