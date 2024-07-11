“That was the worst day of my life”: Fred Wright says “I don’t think I’m going to suffer like that again” after British rider misses time cut at Tour de France; Ukrainian track cyclist killed in war + more on the live blog

Yesterday afternoon, Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar captivated the cycling world as they battled side-by-side on the drag to the finish in Le Lioran, the defending champion pipping his great rival for a redemptive, iconic, narrative-shifting win, at the end of a thrillingly epic stage in the Massif Central which has blown this year’s Tour de France wide open.

An hour further back down the road, and a million miles away from the fight for yellow, Fred Wright was in a world of pain.

Wright battles on the gravel on stage nine (A.S.O./Charly Lopez)

The former British champion, as we noted on the live blog, was dropped from the bunch early on yesterday’s 211km stage, as a constant flurry of attacks streamed off the front, the breakaway and peloton refusing to settle.

While Cofidis riders Ion Izagirre, a double Tour de France stage winner, and Alexis Renard, called it quits and headed to their hotel for a much-needed break from the constant pain, Wright continued on, plugging away into the Cantal Mountains as the broom wagon loomed ominously behind.

It wasn’t enough, unfortunately. The relentless pace of the UAE-driven peloton saw Vingegaard and Pogačar cover the 211km, featuring four proper climbs at the finish and 4,177m in elevation, in 42.5kph – the fastest stage covering over 4,000m of elevation this century.

Wright, who finished second on a stage at the 2022 Tour and eighth in the uphill sprint on Saturday’s eighth stage, won by Biniam Girmay, crossed the line one hour, one minute, and 50 seconds behind the leading duo – and eight minutes outside the Tour’s time limit.

Speaking to ITV after he finished – which was very decent of him, given the circumstances – the Bahrain-Victorious rider said he had never suffered as much in his life, as he leaves this year’s Tour with his head held high.

👏 BRAVO @fred_wright0 Out of time today but he finished the stage bravely.

👏 BRAVO @fred_wright0 Out of time today but he finished the stage bravely.

“That was the worst day of my life,” Wright said. “I really had to suffer then, and I wasn’t much fun. I’m not sure what happened to be honest. It was an easy day yesterday, but in the finish I felt terrible, I couldn’t help the boys.

“So I kind of was like, okay, I’ll go into today with a fresh mind. I’m always going to be up for it, and I’m always going to stay positive.

“At the start, for the first one or two kilometres I was involved. But I just suddenly had a bit of a moment, where I was like I feel terrible. I just didn’t have any power left. I was on my own from very early on. And I’ve always been good at TTing, working out what I’ve got, this is where I need to push.

“I’ve got no regrets, because that was all I had. It’s just a shame it was me alone. I wouldn’t have wished this on my worst enemy – not that I’ve got any enemies! I don’t think I’m going to suffer like that again, which is hopefully a good thing!”

Fair play Fred. You’ll be back.