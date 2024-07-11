Support road.cc

news
Live blog

“That was the worst day of my life”: Fred Wright says “I don’t think I’m going to suffer like that again” after British rider misses time cut at Tour de France; Ukrainian track cyclist killed in war + more on the live blog

It’s Thursday, the fight for the yellow jersey at the Tour de France is on (and it’s going to be epic), and Ryan Mallon’s back with your daily helping of news and views on the live blog. Just don’t mention the football…
Thu, Jul 11, 2024 09:55
“That was the worst day of my life”: Fred Wright says “I don’t think I’m going to suffer like that again” after British rider misses time cut at Tour de France; Ukrainian track cyclist killed in war + more on the live blogFred Wright, stage one, 2024 Tour de France (A.S.O./Charly Lopez)
08:55
Andriy Kutsenko (Lviv Regional Military Administration)
“Another painful loss for Ukrainian sports”: Track sprinter and multiple national champion Andriy Kutsenko killed in combat in Ukraine

In news that puts the trials and tribulations of the Tour de France into stark perspective, Ukrainian track sprinter Andriy Kutsenko was killed earlier this month while fighting for his country against Russia, the Lviv Regional Military Administration has reported.

34-year-old Kutsenko was a multiple national champion on the track, and set a national record for the kilo time trial at the 2017 European Championships in Berlin, with a time of 1:02.935. He was also part of the Ukrainian team who broke the national record for the team sprint at the same event, recording a time of 44.487 seconds.

Representing Ukraine between 2006 and 2016, he also took part at the 2013 world track championships.

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, he returned home from Italy, where he had lived with his family, to volunteer with his country’s armed forces, serving in its 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade for two years. He was killed in fighting on 3 July, and was buried in Zhovkva on Tuesday.

08:10
“That was the worst day of my life”: Fred Wright says “I don’t think I’m going to suffer like that again” after British rider misses time cut at Tour de France

Yesterday afternoon, Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar captivated the cycling world as they battled side-by-side on the drag to the finish in Le Lioran, the defending champion pipping his great rival for a redemptive, iconic, narrative-shifting win, at the end of a thrillingly epic stage in the Massif Central which has blown this year’s Tour de France wide open.

An hour further back down the road, and a million miles away from the fight for yellow, Fred Wright was in a world of pain.

Fred Wright, stage nine, 2024 Tour de France (A.S.O./Charly Lopez)

Wright battles on the gravel on stage nine (A.S.O./Charly Lopez)

The former British champion, as we noted on the live blog, was dropped from the bunch early on yesterday’s 211km stage, as a constant flurry of attacks streamed off the front, the breakaway and peloton refusing to settle.

While Cofidis riders Ion Izagirre, a double Tour de France stage winner, and Alexis Renard, called it quits and headed to their hotel for a much-needed break from the constant pain, Wright continued on, plugging away into the Cantal Mountains as the broom wagon loomed ominously behind.

It wasn’t enough, unfortunately. The relentless pace of the UAE-driven peloton saw Vingegaard and Pogačar cover the 211km, featuring four proper climbs at the finish and 4,177m in elevation, in 42.5kph – the fastest stage covering over 4,000m of elevation this century.

> Advantage Jonas Vingegaard? Defending champion lands huge psychological blow by catching and outsprinting Tadej Pogačar in epic battle in Massif Central

Wright, who finished second on a stage at the 2022 Tour and eighth in the uphill sprint on Saturday’s eighth stage, won by Biniam Girmay, crossed the line one hour, one minute, and 50 seconds behind the leading duo – and eight minutes outside the Tour’s time limit.

Speaking to ITV after he finished – which was very decent of him, given the circumstances – the Bahrain-Victorious rider said he had never suffered as much in his life, as he leaves this year’s Tour with his head held high.

“That was the worst day of my life,” Wright said. “I really had to suffer then, and I wasn’t much fun. I’m not sure what happened to be honest. It was an easy day yesterday, but in the finish I felt terrible, I couldn’t help the boys.

“So I kind of was like, okay, I’ll go into today with a fresh mind. I’m always going to be up for it, and I’m always going to stay positive.

“At the start, for the first one or two kilometres I was involved. But I just suddenly had a bit of a moment, where I was like I feel terrible. I just didn’t have any power left. I was on my own from very early on. And I’ve always been good at TTing, working out what I’ve got, this is where I need to push.

“I’ve got no regrets, because that was all I had. It’s just a shame it was me alone. I wouldn’t have wished this on my worst enemy – not that I’ve got any enemies! I don’t think I’m going to suffer like that again, which is hopefully a good thing!”

Fair play Fred. You’ll be back.

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

