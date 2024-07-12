"This winter we will see more businesses go bust for sure": Brompton boss warns bike industry woes not over yet

The chief executive of Britain's largest bicycle manufacturer Brompton has warned that the cycling industry will face continued challenges over the next few months with more businesses likely to go bust this winter.

Struggles within the industry have been well-documented, the boom enjoyed during the pandemic turning into more tricky times since as consumers are less willing to spend due to inflation and other economic factors, coupled with more specific challenges for bike brands such as excess inventory left over from when demand was high and the impact of supply chain issues.

There has been widespread price-slashing and numerous names big and small have disappeared from the UK cycling scene altogether in recent times — from major distributors like Moore Large and 2pure through to smaller local cycle-related businesses such as Look mum no hands! cycling cafe. Elsewhere, and globally, there have been redundancies at Raleigh, Rapha, Zwift, Wahoo, Strava and more, while UK manufacturers Planet X and Mercian were saved by last-minute sales.

Perhaps most headline-worthy however was Wiggle Chain Reaction's demise into administration which preceded the brand's intellectual property rights being bought by Mike Ashley's Frasers Group for just £3 million.

Things have been more rosy at Brompton, where in May we reported that while sales dipped slightly in the financial year to 2023, profits were up a third despite "challenging conditions" and a "war of attrition" against rip-off rivals.

The chief executive of the iconic folding bike brand Will Butler-Adams told the Financial Times he fears the bike industry is not out of the woods yet with potential ongoing concerns for manufacturers and retailers and warned: "This winter, we will see more businesses go bust for sure."

While the company can view itself as relatively healthy given the woes elsewhere, Butler-Adams did suggest the economic climate could hinder Brompton's plan to build a new "car-free" factory in Kent.

Proposals were first unveiled in 2022, with the hope that the headquarters would be ready to move into by 2027, however Brompton has faced delays as the highways authority raised concerns about the scheme's impact on the local road network and the lack of any car parking facilities at the site.

Now, even if granted planning permission for the £75m project in the next six months, Butler-Adams admits "we're not immediately going to start building because the [economic] climate is too weak".

"Companies [can] go bust when they move factory," he added, urging caution to ensure the project is undertaken at a time that suits the business financially.

In the company's latest accounts for the financial year to 31 March 2023, Brompton revealed that while the number of bikes sold (91,785) was marginally down on 2022 (when 93,460 were sold), turnover was up 21 per cent on the previous year as pre-tax profits increased by 46 per cent to £10,680,953, resulting in a post-tax profit of £8,685,432, up 35 per cent on 2022.

This came despite what Brompton called "challenging conditions in the cycling industry, driven by the wider global economic uncertainty and the market normalising post Covid".

Last year, Butler-Adams detailed the "war of attrition" that the brand was fighting against cheaper brands copying designs across China and Europe. He called the copycat problem "very serious" and explained it takes "four to five years to develop a product or evolve something" only for other manufacturers to move in once it goes to market.

"Whenever you innovate you take risks, you get things wrong, and then the moment you finally put it on the market, all of that innovation, all of that risk, someone comes along and says 'oh, thanks for telling me how to do it, I'm just going to rip you off'," he said.