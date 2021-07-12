Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Jeremy Vine breaks down pointless punishment pass; UK's most bike-friendly cities; Penny-farthing Deliveroo + more on the live blog

That didn't go to plan...Sorrows were drowned and a slightly worse for wear Dan Alexander has stumbled out of bed to give the Monday live blog a go...
Mon, Jul 12, 2021 09:21
3
Jeremy Vine punishment pass
09:49
Study picks out five of the UK's most bike-friendly cities
Edinburgh

Leisure Lakes Bikes has done some digging to compile a list of the UK's five most bike-friendly cities, based on data and routes from Bikemap. Edinburgh topped the table with 1,751 routes on Bikemap and 164,913km of mapped ways, green space and of course, cobbles...

London came second despite having the most amount of mapped ways (223,429km) and 1,730 routes, while Bristol was third with a similar number of routes (1,612) in a considerably smaller area. Glasgow was ranked fourth and York rounded out the top five. Where do you think the UK's most cycling-friendly city is?

09:29
Penny-farthing Deliveroo
08:02
Jeremy Vine breaks down pointless punishment pass

This driver was seemingly so keen to sit in traffic he just had to race past Jeremy Vine, barely missing the presenter as he passed. After getting a 'get out my way' beep from the driver, Vine continues to ride a safe distance away from the cars parked on the left. The 360-degree camera then shows just how close the driver came to hitting him as he speeds through...only to get stuck behind more drivers and watch Jeremy pedal off into the distance.

Back in January, Vine shared a video of a 4x4 driver pushing through on a narrow residential street with the caption, 'Every. Single. Day'...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

Latest Comments