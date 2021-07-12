Jeremy Vine breaks down pointless punishment pass; UK's most bike-friendly cities; Penny-farthing Deliveroo + more on the live blog

Leisure Lakes Bikes has done some digging to compile a list of the UK's five most bike-friendly cities, based on data and routes from Bikemap. Edinburgh topped the table with 1,751 routes on Bikemap and 164,913km of mapped ways, green space and of course, cobbles...

London came second despite having the most amount of mapped ways (223,429km) and 1,730 routes, while Bristol was third with a similar number of routes (1,612) in a considerably smaller area. Glasgow was ranked fourth and York rounded out the top five. Where do you think the UK's most cycling-friendly city is?