news
Government
Infrastructure
Council set to scrap £100k leisure cycling route – after bike riders branded it a “waste of money”Nursery Lane, Harrogate (via GoogleStreetView)

Campaigners said plan for route in west Harrogate was “not sensible because it would not make a meaningful difference to the cycle network”
by Simon_MacMichael
Tue, Dec 12, 2023 16:34
8

North Yorkshire Council is set to scrap a planned £100,000 leisure cycling route that had been branded a “waste of money” by local bike riders – with a report saying that the cash would be better spent on other active travel projects.

In September, outlining a range of proposed measures for the area West of Harrogate, mainly aimed at reducing motor traffic congestion and encouraging active travel in the Otley Road corridor, the local authority revealed plans to turn Nursery Lane, an existing public right of way, into an off-road leisure route, with an upgraded and improved surface.

But a report entitled Otley Road Sustainable Transport Measures West of Harrogate compiled by the Conservative-run council’s Assistant Director Highways and Transportation, Parking Services, Street Scene, Parks and Grounds ahead of a meeting, next Monday, of the council’s Environmental Executive, says that the scheme “was not supported in the feedback from both local members and the wider community and so has been removed from the proposed package.”

As local news website The Stray Ferret points out, in September when the proposal was outlined to a meeting of the Harrogate & Knaresborough Area Constituency Committee, David Mitchell, from Harrogate District Cycle Action (HCDA) said that spending that sum on Nursery Lane was “not sensible because it would not make a meaningful difference to the cycle network.”

Conservative Councillor Paul Haslam, meanwhile, said that he had been told by cyclists that the plans were “a complete waste of money because that lane is already safe.”

The report to be laid before the committee next week instead recommends that £60,000 be spent on “patching and resurfacing” a shared footpath and cycleway between Green Lane and Blenheim Way, which is known locally as the Rosset Cycle Path.

According to the report, the proposed works will “improve the surface to remove potential tripping hazards for pedestrians and cyclists … to enhance the off-road route and to encourage its use as an alternative route to the Otley Road Corridor for walkers and cyclists.”

In all, the council has set aside a budget of £845,000 for works on the Otley Road Corridor, as detailed in the report, with the improvements estimated to cost £715,000 and the balance being  retained as a contingency against fees for design work that is due to begin in the New Year.

Local cyclists could be forgiven for wondering whether they will ever see the plans come to fruition, however – proposals for improving active travel provision on the Otley Road Corridor have been under discussion since 2018, the year before Harrogate hosted the UCI Road Cycling World Championships.

The original plans were ditched in February this year, however, with the council attracting criticism from local cycling campaigners after it grouped ‘no preference’ responses to a consultation with those opposed to the measures and suggested they lacked sufficient support.

However, among people who did express an opinion, 52 per cent were in favour of some sort of active travel scheme in the corridor, and HCDA said that the council’s decision reflected a “complete abandoning of plans to promote active travel.”

Simon MacMichael

Simon joined road.cc as news editor in 2009 and is now the site’s community editor, acting as a link between the team producing the content and our readers. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, he has reported on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, the latest developments in the bike industry and the sport’s biggest races. Now back in London full-time after 15 years living in Oxford and Cambridge, he loves cycling along the Thames but misses having his former riding buddy, Elodie the miniature schnauzer, in the basket in front of him.

Rendel Harris | 4 hours ago
Well done that council. Hopefully it might begin a step change from council consultations/planning being "Do we want cycling infra or not?" to "We want cycling infra, let's ask cyclists what they think would be best."

HarrogateSpa replied to Rendel Harris | 4 hours ago
North Yorkshire Council must be one of the worst in the country, if not the absolute worst. It is not 'well done' in any sense/

They won funding in 2017 for a cycleway on the very busy Otley Road. They have failed to build it, other than an isolated 300m section in 2021.

The plan to divert £100K to Nursery Lane was preposterous. It has next-to-no traffic, and already has modal filters. It's not a particularly useful route, but if you want to use it, it is safe as houses.

The upshot is the council has abandoned its idiotic Nursery Lane plan, but we're still not getting a cycleway on Otley Road where it is needed. Instead that part of the cash is going to routine maintenance of an existing route.

Rendel Harris replied to HarrogateSpa | 3 hours ago
Clearly you'll know far more about it than I but at least a partial well done for not spending the money on a useless route and maintaining an existing (presumably useful?) route instead? But not spending the money on the route for which it was allocated does sound shite.

Gloucester_Dave | 4 hours ago
Nice to see this happen. In Gloucestershire our highways persist with bad ideas poorly built and expect us to be grateful even when many cyclists has tried to ask them to change plans or do something different. 

HarrogateSpa replied to Gloucester_Dave | 4 hours ago
I can't agree.

Having campaigned for a cycle network in Harrogate & Knaresborough for a decade, we are getting absolutely nowhere with a council that is unmotivated and incompetent.

bigwheeler88 | 7 hours ago
No cycling infrastructure is a waste of money. It is simply not possible. Every penny spent on new roads, on the other hand...

Avatar
Well, bizzarolledner, money spend on proper quality cycle infra (which actually connects destinations / is part of a network) is never a waste of money.  Much UK cycle infra has been a waste of money - generally by being inadequate in several ways but also because for every penny spent on it tens of pounds have been spend on making it easier to drive.

Going forward could there be a middle way (also here)?  Moving closer to your side of the mirror than the other perhaps ... but something like:

wtjs replied to chrisonabike | 6 hours ago
I can't reply in any other way than 'Hear, Hear'!

