“What sort of message does that send out?” – Cyclist mugged for bike on Birmingham canal advised by police to avoid route in future

A cyclist who was left with blood pouring from a head wound after he was attacked and robbed of his bike while riding alongside a canal in Birmingham by a pair of masked thugs, one of whom hit him with a hammer, has said that police advised him to avoid that section of towpath in the future, leaving him asking, “What sort of message does that send out?”

Birmingham Live reports that the cyclist, now aged 66, got in touch with the news website to recount his ordeal after the media outlet reported on a number of other incidents on the city’s waterways, including one in which a woman was hit with a brick as she walked along the towpath.

Recalling his own experience the cyclist, who was aged 64 at the time of the attack in October 2021 in which he was mugged for his bike, which he said was worth £500, told Birmingham Live that it happened as he rode through a tunnel along the canal in Small Heath.

The man, who was following a route he rides regularly, believes that accomplices of his assailants had texted them to alert them to his approach. After the attack, drivers on nearby road came to his assistance after he managed to reach it.

He says that police were on the scene within two minutes, and that officers advised him not to ride “that route again” – a warning that he has heeded.

He told the website: “I was coming up to Small Heath and there was a guy sitting on one of the lock gates with a phone just before a tunnel. And I said to the police ‘I think he texted the people in the tunnel’.

“As I went through the tunnel a guy pushed me and I nearly went into the canal. If I’d had gone in the canal that could have been ‘Good night, Vienna’.

“He came up and hit me a few times and then I was trying to sort of hold him off and then someone came up behind me and whacked me on the head with a hammer.

“"I fell down and as I got up they were going away with the bike and I grabbed the back tyre and they were going up the ramp to get on the road towards Small Heath and another hammer blow came on my head. I staggered into the road and my head was like that photo I showed you; all the cars were stopping.”

Officers took the cyclist, who also had money and his phone stolen in the robbery, to hospital where his wounds were treated, including stitches being inserted.

“I've come out alright but I do get flashbacks from it now and again where I think I'm fighting them - I think it's the trauma of it sometimes,” the man explained.

“There’s been quite a few attacks on there and police said to me ‘don’t do that route again’: what sort of message does that send out? You see the odd police now and again but they’re too stretched aren’t they?”

We’ve reported on a number of attacks on cyclists on towpaths in and around the West Midlands city in recent years, including one in November 2021 in which a rider was pushed into a canal by men wearing balaclavas who tried to steal his bike.

That was one of several such incidents that happened in autumn of that year, the same period in which the victim speaking to Birmingham Live was attacked, leading to West Midlands Police stepping up patrols on canals.

“It’s getting worse now,” he said. “Someone's going to get badly hurt. CCTV would be ideal but to put CCTV in parts would cost a horrendous amount and it's all about cost at the end of the day.”

Away from Birmingham’s canals, last week we reported how a cyclist was robbed of his £3,300 bike by a group of thugs on his own doorstep in the Kingstanding area of the city.

Craig Pickering needed hospital treatment for a head injury he sustained during the violent attack, and believes the gang, whom he said were riding electric motorcycles, had deliberately targeted him after observing him riding his Trek Remedy 8 Bike to and from work.