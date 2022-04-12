Vine’s latest vid makes motorists wheelie angry + more on the live blog

As regular readers of the blog will know, Jeremy Vine’s video updates from his two-wheeled London commute are scientifically proven to have the ability to wind up every anti-cycling, ‘why don’t they pay road tax’ motorist who has the misfortune to type the broadcaster’s name into the Twitter search function and view them.

Yesterday evening’s instalment was slightly different, however, as it didn’t feature a close pass, a speeding motorist, or even a taxi driver throwing a glass bottle at some bloke on a bike.

I got overtaken by someone on one wheel tonight.

I couldn’t complain — turns out he watches ⁦@JeremyVineOn5⁩. pic.twitter.com/xkNkmZsWnH — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) April 11, 2022

Instead, Vine devoted 51 seconds of social media coverage to something a bit lighter: a young buck who just loves a wheelie. The trickster – who seems keen to avoid wearing out his front tyre – even knew who the presenter was, well kind of…

“You’re ITV3 right?”

“Yeah, Channel 5…”

Close enough.

Despite this spot of light relief, Vine still managed to be on the receiving end of some classic motoring ire:

Clearly a section 28 RTA offence (dangerous cycling), but apparently that’s OK because he watches you on the telly? — Yeti (@yetiayrshore) April 11, 2022

If that was a motorcycle I’m sure you’d be reporting it. — Budgiekiller (@Budgiekiller) April 11, 2022

I’m all for you calling out dangerous car drivers, but isn’t that bad too? — Martin Holland (@DutchieMartin) April 11, 2022

No helmet.( Apart from the massive one riding the bike)

Dangerous use of the road.

Riding in a manner likely to cause an accident.

Riding without due care and attention. Would you have been as happy if that was a motorcyclist? — AP10 (@AndyPow58062254) April 12, 2022

All over the road

Crossing onto other aide. Looks like your only viewer won't be around much longer with behaviour like that — Jimbo James. (@1971JimboJ1) April 11, 2022

Seriously, is riding like that something you approve of? — Mark Notton (@markn3567) April 11, 2022

Hardly something to be proud of, @theJeremyVine ,this bloke shows an horrendous disregard for the safety of other road users. He doesn't have to be insured etc yet he could create carnage! — Cormery (@thepipster64) April 11, 2022

Then you wonder why people get pissed off with cyclists — PT (@geepee71) April 11, 2022

Yes, because we all just wheelie about everywhere, of course. Let’s put that on the cycling bingo list with road tax, helmets, thinking we own the road…