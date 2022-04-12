Support road.cc

Vine's latest vid makes motorists wheelie angry

Ryan Mallon is here to bring you the second live blog of the week
Tue, Apr 12, 2022 09:21
8
Vine’s latest vid makes motorists wheelie angry + more on the live blog
08:19
Vine’s latest vid makes motorists wheelie angry

As regular readers of the blog will know, Jeremy Vine’s video updates from his two-wheeled London commute are scientifically proven to have the ability to wind up every anti-cycling, ‘why don’t they pay road tax’ motorist who has the misfortune to type the broadcaster’s name into the Twitter search function and view them.

Yesterday evening’s instalment was slightly different, however, as it didn’t feature a close pass, a speeding motorist, or even a taxi driver throwing a glass bottle at some bloke on a bike. 

Instead, Vine devoted 51 seconds of social media coverage to something a bit lighter: a young buck who just loves a wheelie. The trickster – who seems keen to avoid wearing out his front tyre – even knew who the presenter was, well kind of…

“You’re ITV3 right?”

“Yeah, Channel 5…”

Close enough.

Despite this spot of light relief, Vine still managed to be on the receiving end of some classic motoring ire:

Yes, because we all just wheelie about everywhere, of course. Let’s put that on the cycling bingo list with road tax, helmets, thinking we own the road… 

Ryan Mallon

