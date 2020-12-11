Dad shares video of another dangerous close pass on his kids as they cycle to school + more on the live blog

Claremont Road again, this is why we need #strandroad cycle lanes. Even when he sees the van he tries to bully a child out of his way, and failed. #freethecylelanes @community_stc pic.twitter.com/JQTZKr193B — Dan (@danmandunne) December 9, 2020

The worst part of this attempted close pass in Dublin is that just two weeks ago Dan Dunne filmed an almost identical incident on the same stretch of road... In both cases, the driver of the car overtakes the dad and his two kids on a blind bend, while they cycle to school. Both times a van comes the other way and the car has to stop...

Can’t be waiting until they can see what’s coming! MGIF on Claremont Road again, knowing they are going to save a matter of seconds. pic.twitter.com/XSQ8svfLvU — Dan (@danmandunne) November 30, 2020

Andrew Newman, a retired cop, commented: "Would be an interesting conversation at the school gate if that driver was another parent. I’m glad everyone is ok but I agree that this needs to be reported. I’m a retired cop, this would be an easy Sect 3 due care. Fixed penalty, 3-6 points and a driver who will think next time."