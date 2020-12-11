Support road.cc

Dad shares video of another dangerous close pass on his kids as they cycle to school + more on the live blog

It's Friday and Dan Alexander will be taking you through to the weekend on the live blog...
Fri, Dec 11, 2020 09:09
Close pass on kids cycling to school
08:47
Dad films dangerous close pass on kids as they cycle to school just two weeks after identical incident on the same road

The worst part of this attempted close pass in Dublin is that just two weeks ago Dan Dunne filmed an almost identical incident on the same stretch of road... In both cases, the driver of the car overtakes the dad and his two kids on a blind bend, while they cycle to school. Both times a van comes the other way and the car has to stop...

Andrew Newman, a retired cop, commented: "Would be an interesting conversation at the school gate if that driver was another parent. I’m glad everyone is ok but I agree that this needs to be reported. I’m a retired cop, this would be an easy Sect 3 due care. Fixed penalty, 3-6 points and a driver who will think next time."

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor earlier this year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a passionate cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

