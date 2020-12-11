Dad shares video of another dangerous close pass on his kids as they cycle to school + more on the live blog

- News
Lazy stereotyping....
First reply on the latest incident "it is your fault for being so far out in the road"....
What a great outcome and absolutely no sympathy with her. As the comments suggest, how can you not be aware of mounting a kerb in your car,...
The guy sat at the back of the bike was pedalling it to make it move. So sort of like a tandem (except the pilot doesn't pedal).
Because of the global shipping problem....
I think this was based on the Extreme Power rather than the C50 - it has "leaf" seat stays rather than the diamond cutout HP stays of the C50,...
You are far more polite than I would have been, but then I'm an Aussie and we don't give a shit if we offend people with the frank crudity of our...
This is exactly right, but how do we do that in a sport that you can't blow and whistle and stop? You can't just sub someone in either....
USADA undertook a lengthy investigation, at the end of which they laid charges of doping against Armstrong, which the rider chose not to contest ...
I definitely think that as consumers we should try to make our purchasing decisions with an awareness of the working conditions of the people who...