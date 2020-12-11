Near Miss of the Day 509: The (equal) most pointless close pass ever

“The most pointless close pass ever?” asked Paul, who sent us today’s near miss. Quite possibly – but only equal worst alongside all the millions of other occasions when drivers have done the exact same thing.

The incident occurred on Thomas Street in Abertridwr, Caerphilly, on Monday December 7.

As you can see, the driver pulled alongside Paul and forced him over, at pretty much the exact moment they were being forced to stop because of a queue of traffic.

“The driver of this vehicle had no regard that I was there,” said Paul, adding that the car had brushed against him during the manoeuvre.

“When I tapped on the window and said, ‘You need to be more aware of cyclists madam,’ she rolled her eyes and drove off. The message is simple: please be aware of other road users.

“I have not reported this to the police as I believe it to be a waste of time.”

