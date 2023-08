Remco Evenepoel makes history with Worlds ITT win, starts YouTube channel; 4/5 Bristol cyclists experience aggressive driving; More reaction to Millar's Ineos 4x4; Cyclist rides 500 miles backwards; All-City Cycles to be "retired" + more on the live blog

Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel may have failed to defend his road world title in Glasgow last Sunday – but this afternoon, at Stirling Castle, the Belgian made history by becoming the first man ever to have won the rainbow jersey both in that discipline and in the individual time trial – and at 23 years of age, the youngest to have won the latter title, first contested in 1994.

The Belgian’s time of 55 minutes 19.23 seconds put him 12 seconds ahead of the rider who set out on the 47.8km course immediately ahead of him, Italy’s Filippo Ganna, twice winner of the event in 2020 and 2021 and who won the individual pursuit world title at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow last Sunday.

Great Britain’s Josh Tarling – winner last year of the junior title at Wollongong in Australia – completed the podium following a stunning ride that put him briefly in the hotseat at the top of the brutal cobbled climb to the finish until Ganna eclipsed his time of 56 minutes 7.43 seconds by 35 seconds.

The other home representative, Geraint Thomas, finished 2 minutes 4 seconds behind Evenepoel, to clinch 10th place.