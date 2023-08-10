Support road.cc

"When cycling superstars promote SUVs, you know we have a big cultural problem”: David Millar blasted for showing off Ineos Grenadier 4X4; Remco Evenepoel takes 35 KOMs on training rides in Scotland; Is Apple Maps good for cycling? + more on the live blog

Join Adwitiya for your Thursday live blog with all the crazy stories from the cycling world, and maybe some non-crazy ones too. Oh, did anyone say there is a TT world championship tomorrow?
Thu, Aug 10, 2023 10:20
9
"When cycling superstars promote SUVs, you know we have a big cultural problem”: David Millar blasted for showing off Ineos Grenadier 4X4; Remco Evenepoel takes 35 KOMs on training rides in Scotland; Is Apple Maps good for cycling? + more on the live blogDavid Millar's Ineos Grenadier (Twitter)
14:27
What's the headline Mathieu? Van der Poel gifted a new BOA dial and a copy of the newspaper with his toilet adventures as the front splash
Van der Poel gifted newspaper (screenshot, Zwift Youtube video)

After Van der Poel's visit to a Scottish couple’s toilet during protest made front page news earlier this week, following the Dutch rider's conquest of the Glaswegian streets to become the men's road race world champion, there was only one thing to be done.

In an interview with former pro rider Matt Stephens, Van der Poel was gifted a copy of the newspaper Daily Record with the now-famous and unforgettable headline: "THANK POO VERY MUCH".

> Mathieu van der Poo-el: World champion’s visit to Scottish couple’s toilet during protest makes front page news

The newly crowned champion shed some light on Sunday's incidents. He said: "They were really, really nice. It was a super beautiful place as well where they lived."

He mentioned that the couple were rennovating the house, including the restroom. "It was getting quite nice in the inside, they were working very hard to rennovate it... Maybe I was the first one to use it!" he joked.

He was also handed a new BOA dial, after he ripped off the one he had on his shoe following his crash in the final few kilometres of the race on the rain-soaked streets of Glasgow.

> "Going to end up in a Dutch cycling museum": Van der Poel rips off BOA dial on way to World Championship win with a broken shoe

Mathieu Van Der Poel glasgow

He was also involved in some casual Scottish pancake slander, saying that it "doesn't really look very tasty," but I guess I'll let it slide this one time. 

14:19
10:10
"When cycling superstars promote SUVs, you know we have a very big cultural problem": Former Scottish pro and national champion David Millar blasted for showing off his Ineos Grenadier

Well, that didn't go as he had planned, did it?

Former Scottish cyclist-turned commentator and pundit David Millar has been hit with scathing criticism after posting a video of his new, shiny toy, the Ineos Grenadier 4x4, with this really bizarre piece of text: "The INEOSGrenadier has landed. There’s a fine line between madness / genius and this car is owning it."

What was Millar hoping the reaction would be like? "You go David! Ride this SUV like it's 2007 all over again!"?

Perhaps unsuprisingly, people don't seem pleased a bit with the former national road and time-trial champion boasting about his new, large SUV, and all sorts of criticism was on the cards.

Prof Matt Hannon from University of Strathclyde wrote: "When cycling superstars like David promote SUVs, you know we have a very big cultural problem re status symbols & conspicuous consumption. One which IMHO presents the single biggest threat to sustainability & #netzero, as we rely ever more on people to change their lifestyles.

"I'm particularly confused by this as David is such an important spokesperson for cycling. He's an inspiration to so many, to take to two wheels and ditch four.

"I hope he can re-evaluate his values as they don't seem compatible with one another. We need people like him onboard."

> From cobbles to asphalt? Van der Poel becomes Lamborghini ambassador (and gets one himself)

While Jon Burke reiterated the danger posed by vehicles like large SUVs to not just cyclists, but children as well, writing: "Twice as likely to kill one of those children at 30mph as a small family car."

More people tended to agree, including active travel and climate campaigner Charlotte Baker, who said: "This is a grim post…this vehicle is a totally inappropriate size and poses a danger to vulnerable road users, especially pedestrians and cyclists. Disappointing to see you promoting it."

> "Greenwashing, pure and simple" - fury as Shell UK sponsors British Cycling

In a distastefully ironic twist, the Grenadier, while sat, honestly rather sadly, on a car ramp while on a tow attached to a... Volkswagen Golf Estate, was being watched in awe by three children from nearby.

Yep, perhaps didn't go down quite as it was supposed to...

12:19
Tao Geoghan Hart joins Lidl-Trek on a three-year contract
Tao Geoghegan Hart at Giro d'Italia 2020 (CorVos:SWpix.com)

*insert shocked Pikachu face*

The least silliest thing to happen this silly season, with the rumour mill churning this news out for the last couple months, Lidl-Trek has announced the sigining of British rider Tao Geoghegan Hart on a three-year contract.

The 2020 Giro d'Italia winner joins Lidl-Trek from the Ineos Grenadiers, and will likely become the American team's key GC threat for Grand Tours and stage races. He joins Tour de Suisse winner Mattias Skjelmose, this year's mountain jersey winner at Tour de France Giulio Ciccone and former champion and elite sprinter Mads Pederson, as well as their new signing Jonathan Milan.

The 28-year-old was the victim of an unfortunate crash due to the terrible conditions at the Giro d'Italia earlier this May and had suffered a hip fracture. He was on for a top result at the Italian Grand Tour, and is currently rehabilitating in Amsterdam right now.

Speaking on this new chapter, Geoghegan Hart shared his excitement: "After seven years within the same organisation there are many different emotions to approaching a new challenge in 2024.

"The Team has big goals and partners who are willing and able to support those ambitions. I believe I still have plenty of growth as an athlete and showed in 2023, up until the injury, what I can do as a leader. I’m incredibly motivated to get back to that feeling and place, and I believe that Lidl-Trek will be a brilliant place for me to do so."

Speaking about his sporting ambitions with Lidl-Trek, he said: "I am really looking forward to bonding with faces both new and old within the organisation. I am really looking forward to see what we can achieve at races together. Personally, I see myself as a Grand Tour rider, but I am really hungry to try to take wins in any race that I line up at throughout the season.

Luca Guercilena, General Manager at Lidl-Trek, expressed his enthusiasm for Tao’s arrival: "Tao Geoghegan Hart’s dedication and resilience epitomize the spirit of Lidl-Trek. His journey serves as a testament to the power of determination, and we are excited to welcome him to our team. As Tao embarks on this new adventure, we stand united in our commitment to pushing boundaries, achieving greatness, and creating a legacy of excellence."

12:08
“It felt like the Tour de France”: Have Scotland’s world championships been a success? We ask the riders, fans, and locals
George Square fan zone, Glasgow, 2023 world men's elite road race championships (Thomas Maheux/SWpix.com)

After a build-up dominated by controversies over potholes, road closures, and route design, how has Scotland embraced cycling’s biggest ever event? Ryan asks the riders, fans, and the locals...

For Glasgow cycling fan Kyle, the prolonged bout of pre-event complaining is just par for the course.

“I’ve been walking about and it looks great. It’s amazing to see so many people in Glasgow. I was over in the west end yesterday, and it was lovely just seeing all the bikes and all the cyclists,” he told road.cc during the weekend’s junior races.

“But in Glasgow it rains about 300 days a year, and then when it’s sunny we find a way to moan about it, you know?

“The reaction has been kind of mixed. I know a couple of cycling fans who’ve been really excited. But then there’s people who just find a way to moan about it a little bit. I know certain events haven’t been too well advertised – people wanted to get tickets for the track, and didn’t really know when they were going on sale.”

Read more: > “It felt like the Tour de France”: Have Scotland’s world championships been a success? We ask the riders, fans, and locals

11:39
Entries open on Tuesday for 2024’s Ford RideLondon-Essex – and will be first-come, first-served rather than ballot
2023 Ford RideLondon sportive (RideLondon)

Places for next year’s Ford RideLondon-Essex 100 will go on sale next Tuesday – and for the first ever time, they will be allocated on a first-come, first served basis rather than via ballot.

Ever since the event, aimed at providing a legacy from the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, was first held in 2013, hopeful participants have been required to register for the ballot.

The new entry format for hugely popular sportive spells end of the road for the dreaded magazine that informed hopeful participants that they’d missed out on a place...

> Entries open on Tuesday for 2024’s Ford RideLondon-Essex – and will be first-come, first-served rather than ballot

10:58
Flying Dutchman alert

It's not Robin van Persie, it's Mathieu van der Poel!

We found out yesterday that the newly crowned road race world champ will be participating in the Cross Country mountain biking world championships too, along with former world champion Peter Sagan, and former cyclocross champion Tom Pidcock.

Star Wars Rise Of Skywalker GIFfrom Star Wars GIFs
08:25
Evenepoel takes a whopping 35 KOMs on training rides in Scotland — Scot cyclists are happy to be on the same leaderboard
Remco Evenepoel takes 35 KOMs in Scotland (image: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

I know he's a monster, a machine, a once in a generation cycling talent. But 35 KOMs on Strava? On two rides in two days? That's pushing things way too far. 

Remco Evenepoel, fresh from handing over his rainbow jersey to the new world champion Mathieu van der Poel in a magnanimous manner,  set out on his time-trial (TT) bike in Stirling to prepare for the UCI individual TT championship tomorrow.

And in the process, the Belgian laid down the hammer so hard, that KOMs in Scotland's central region, which have been established for years and haven't been broken since, came tumbling down faster than a house of cards, setting the Scottish cycling community on Strava on fire.

> Remco Evenepoel uploads mind-boggling Giro d'Italia time trial domination to Strava

On Tuesday, he went on a 87.66 km ride, starting and finishing in Dunblane, and completed the loop with 536 metres of elevation in just under two hours, with an average speed of 44.9 km/hr.

How many KOMs on this ride? Twenty-four.

 

Just look at this series of segments. Evenepoel's title for the ride fits, in my humble opinion.

Evenepoel Strava KOM segments, Stirling

And the next day, he headed out on a time-trial recon ride, once again starting and finishing in Dunblane. This time, 121.55 km with 767 metres of elevation, in just under three hours with an average speed of 42km/hr. Crazy? I know.

And this time, he managed to nab 11 more KOMs. Including one on what will rouhgly be the 47km long TT course for Friday's race. I know that, and the ones along that segment are sure to be broken, but the 23-year-old, making his first appearance in a pro event at this multi-disciplinary UCI world championshpi event in Glasgow for the first time since his untimely departure at Giro d'Italia this May due to Covid, will be meaning business and looking to don the rainbow colours once again, especially after conceding his world championship title less than a week ago.

 

If I had to wake up to one of the 'Uh oh' messages, I'm sure it would ruin my day (not that I have any such experiences, because I don't have any KOMs in the first place...). But Scot cyclists seem to be more generous and not as petty as your live blog host, so credit to them. 

The Daily Record reports that one of the riders who was dethroned from the top of the leaderboards was Scottish junior TT champion Sammy Edgar. He had been delighted to be ahead of 7,000 riders in one segment near Stirling — until Wednesday morning. But even after he received the notification of losing the KOM, was glad to be in elite company.

He said: "When I got a notification that I’d been ‘dethroned’ I had a bit of a laugh when I saw who it was that did it. I’m quite happy to sit on the same Top 10 list as a guy like Remco Evenepoel. I hope he sets a bunch of new records when he does the big race on Friday."

The KOM in question saw the Belgian average 41km/hr despite a 4 per cent gradient over a short hill. He pipped Edgar by just one second on the road near Port of Menteith. Other KOMs segments by Evenepoel saw him hit speeds more than even 50km/hr for extended distances.

Evenepoel, however, is no stranger to mind-boggling feats on Strava. During the opening day TT at this year's Giro, he blew the competition out of the water with his crazy ride. None of Filippo Ganna, Stefan Küng nor Primož Roglič could get close, and the Belgian took the stage and opening maglia rosa of the race by a quite incredible 22 seconds.

Similarly, Scots also wouldn't be too unfamiliar with pros stealing their KOMs on TT recon rides. Evenepoel's countryman Wout van Aert also gave the country a visit in May with his Cervelo P5 TT bike for a recon ride. Van Aert claimed two KOMs back then, one of them being the Kippen Looper — which now belongs to Evenepoel. Bring on the time-trials tomorrow.

> Wout van Aert takes time trial bike to Scotland for World Championships recon —then rides an OVO bike on Glasgow’s “risky” streets

09:56
The Highway Code for cyclists — all the rules you need to know for riding on the road explained
Cyclist and bus in London (copyright Simon MacMichael)

A massive public service piece for all cyclists in the UK, or planning to visit the UK, from road.cc stalwart Simon.

"From advice on riding position to dos and don’ts for cycling, we pick apart the official guidance for cyclists in Great Britain"

> The Highway Code for cyclists — all the rules you need to know for riding on the road explained

09:40
Is Apple Maps good for cycling?

I don't know about everyone else but I avoid Apple Maps like the plague. For me, Google's cartograph just works miles better when I'm out riding, or for any other navigation in general. But this Guardian article has set the age-old debate alight once again. Is Apple Maps better for cycling than Google Maps?

"...Apple has become more competitive with Waze and Google Maps on driving instructions, it’s on cycling and public transit that Apple Maps has built perhaps the most impressive resource yet available – with incredibly detailed instructions than can open up a city even for a nervous cyclist," reads the article, written by Sam Wolfson from New York.

Now from what I know, I think Apple Maps works better in the United States than anywhere in the world, but transport journalist Carlon Reid seems to be a fan of the Cupertino-based company's navigational software, especially for cycling.

He replied, to a frustrated Glaswegian who posted a screenshot of "Cycling directions not available", saying that "you're golden if visiting London".

Other people also posted their preferences, with screenshots of which app was giving better directions.

In my opinion, it's this selective "goodness" that makes me continue sticking with Google Maps. But hey, I'm sure these are not the only apps for navigating when cycling. I've been using Strava a lot lately when out on my bike. What other apps do you use?

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after completing his masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He also covers local and national politics for Voice Wales, and sometimes writes about science, tech and the environment. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him riding his bike on the scenic routes, fighting his urge to stop pedalling and click photographs (apparently not because he's bonking).

