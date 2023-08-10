"When cycling superstars promote SUVs, you know we have a big cultural problem”: David Millar blasted for showing off Ineos Grenadier 4X4; Remco Evenepoel takes 35 KOMs on training rides in Scotland; Is Apple Maps good for cycling? + more on the live blog

I know he's a monster, a machine, a once in a generation cycling talent. But 35 KOMs on Strava? On two rides in two days? That's pushing things way too far.

Remco Evenepoel, fresh from handing over his rainbow jersey to the new world champion Mathieu van der Poel in a magnanimous manner, set out on his time-trial (TT) bike in Stirling to prepare for the UCI individual TT championship tomorrow.

And in the process, the Belgian laid down the hammer so hard, that KOMs in Scotland's central region, which have been established for years and haven't been broken since, came tumbling down faster than a house of cards, setting the Scottish cycling community on Strava on fire.

> Remco Evenepoel uploads mind-boggling Giro d'Italia time trial domination to Strava

On Tuesday, he went on a 87.66 km ride, starting and finishing in Dunblane, and completed the loop with 536 metres of elevation in just under two hours, with an average speed of 44.9 km/hr.

How many KOMs on this ride? Twenty-four.

Just look at this series of segments. Evenepoel's title for the ride fits, in my humble opinion.

And the next day, he headed out on a time-trial recon ride, once again starting and finishing in Dunblane. This time, 121.55 km with 767 metres of elevation, in just under three hours with an average speed of 42km/hr. Crazy? I know.

And this time, he managed to nab 11 more KOMs. Including one on what will rouhgly be the 47km long TT course for Friday's race. I know that, and the ones along that segment are sure to be broken, but the 23-year-old, making his first appearance in a pro event at this multi-disciplinary UCI world championshpi event in Glasgow for the first time since his untimely departure at Giro d'Italia this May due to Covid, will be meaning business and looking to don the rainbow colours once again, especially after conceding his world championship title less than a week ago.

If I had to wake up to one of the 'Uh oh' messages, I'm sure it would ruin my day (not that I have any such experiences, because I don't have any KOMs in the first place...). But Scot cyclists seem to be more generous and not as petty as your live blog host, so credit to them.

The Daily Record reports that one of the riders who was dethroned from the top of the leaderboards was Scottish junior TT champion Sammy Edgar. He had been delighted to be ahead of 7,000 riders in one segment near Stirling — until Wednesday morning. But even after he received the notification of losing the KOM, was glad to be in elite company.

He said: "When I got a notification that I’d been ‘dethroned’ I had a bit of a laugh when I saw who it was that did it. I’m quite happy to sit on the same Top 10 list as a guy like Remco Evenepoel. I hope he sets a bunch of new records when he does the big race on Friday."

The KOM in question saw the Belgian average 41km/hr despite a 4 per cent gradient over a short hill. He pipped Edgar by just one second on the road near Port of Menteith. Other KOMs segments by Evenepoel saw him hit speeds more than even 50km/hr for extended distances.

Evenepoel, however, is no stranger to mind-boggling feats on Strava. During the opening day TT at this year's Giro, he blew the competition out of the water with his crazy ride. None of Filippo Ganna, Stefan Küng nor Primož Roglič could get close, and the Belgian took the stage and opening maglia rosa of the race by a quite incredible 22 seconds.

Similarly, Scots also wouldn't be too unfamiliar with pros stealing their KOMs on TT recon rides. Evenepoel's countryman Wout van Aert also gave the country a visit in May with his Cervelo P5 TT bike for a recon ride. Van Aert claimed two KOMs back then, one of them being the Kippen Looper — which now belongs to Evenepoel. Bring on the time-trials tomorrow.

> Wout van Aert takes time trial bike to Scotland for World Championships recon —then rides an OVO bike on Glasgow’s “risky” streets