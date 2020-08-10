Near Miss of the Day 453: Punishment pass on two-abreast cyclists

One of the most common complaints against cyclists that you will read on social media or in the comments section of local newspapers is that they are riding two abreast, even though that is perfectly legal - but it does seem to have become embedded among a certain section of the motoring public that it's not allowed, and that riders doing so are breaking the rules.

Which leads us up to this punishment pass by a van driver on a pair of cyclists riding side by side on the A4 between Chippenham and Bath - what's more, one made just as the riders were moving into single file to allow for a safe overtake.

The video was shot by road.cc reader Jody, who said: "We were chatting while keeping a keen eye out for cars behind, ready to drop into single line at the first thought of hindrance to anyone really.

"That wasn’t enough for one Traffic van diver however, who chose to hold their high speed pass with a horn blast throughout, as they skimmed their 2-tonne-at-least vehicle past my shoulder, in - I guess - punishment, for the perceived infraction.

"On the plus side, the view over the hill was beautiful. Angry driver was probably chewing their steering wheel at that point, so may have missed it."

