news
Art and design
Mint Sauce lockdown gallery (courtesy Jo Burt)

One-off Mint Sauce cartoon collection being raffled for Cancer Research

Lockdown edition of Jo Burt’s much-loved mountain biking sheep has so far raised nearly £4,000 for charity
by Simon_MacMichael
Wed, Feb 10, 2021 14:27
1

If you’re into mountain biking, you’ll almost certainly have come across Jo Burt’s Mint Sauce cartoon, which first appeared in Bicycle Action magazine way back in 1988 before switching the following year to Mountain Biking UK, where it has been published every month since then.

Mint Sauce lockdown gallery 02 (courtesy Jo Burt)

In recent months, Jo – who has been blogging regularly for road.cc since the site launched back in 2008 – has worked on a series of cartoons, published on Instagram as The Mint Sauce Lockdown Project, and now comprising nearly 100 images in a tiny sketchbook.

Mint Sauce lockdown gallery 01 (courtesy Jo Burt)

Originally, Jo planned to auction this unique body of work – there will never be a print edition of it – to raise money for the charity Cancer Research, but now it will be raffled, with entry via donation to a Just Giving page set up for the project, where more than 150 people have so far contributed nearly £4,000.

Each entry costs £5, so by donating £10 you double your chances, while £20 gives you four entries to the draw, which will be made next Monday 15 February, and so on.

In short, the more you donate, the better the odds of winning this one-off edition of the much-loved cartoon – and the more money will be raised for Cancer Research.

As Jo mentions on the Just Giving page, remember to add your Instagram name to the comment when donating to ensure your name goes into the draw.

Mint Sauce lockdown gallery 03 (courtesy Jo Burt)

 

Mint Sauce lockdown gallery 04 (courtesy Jo Burt)

 

Mint Sauce
Jo Burt
Vecchiojo
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

