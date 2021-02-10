One-off Mint Sauce cartoon collection being raffled for Cancer Research

If you’re into mountain biking, you’ll almost certainly have come across Jo Burt’s Mint Sauce cartoon, which first appeared in Bicycle Action magazine way back in 1988 before switching the following year to Mountain Biking UK, where it has been published every month since then.

In recent months, Jo – who has been blogging regularly for road.cc since the site launched back in 2008 – has worked on a series of cartoons, published on Instagram as The Mint Sauce Lockdown Project, and now comprising nearly 100 images in a tiny sketchbook.

Originally, Jo planned to auction this unique body of work – there will never be a print edition of it – to raise money for the charity Cancer Research, but now it will be raffled, with entry via donation to a Just Giving page set up for the project, where more than 150 people have so far contributed nearly £4,000.

Each entry costs £5, so by donating £10 you double your chances, while £20 gives you four entries to the draw, which will be made next Monday 15 February, and so on.

In short, the more you donate, the better the odds of winning this one-off edition of the much-loved cartoon – and the more money will be raised for Cancer Research.

As Jo mentions on the Just Giving page, remember to add your Instagram name to the comment when donating to ensure your name goes into the draw.