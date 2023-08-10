Rain, rivalries, protests, new bikes and Michael Matthews interviewed: road.cc Podcast live from the Cycling World Championships

- News
Was 2nd of 20K riders on a segment in Tatton Park when Veloviewer updates me I have lost a spot. "Oh no you didn't!" I am all ready to flag the...
With free shipping worldwide of course.
I had just assumed that they weren't running with the cyclist - that they were CG or that it had all been put together post-production
They are superior to reflectors....
“I think a few too many are fed up with the idea of being blocked in, paying more for fuel to get five minutes around the block..."...
There are reasons one might want to have energy gel separately to energy drink/water etc. If you don't like excessive plastic waste, it's worth...
The comment by TfL is absoltue bullsh** but ultimately tells us they just don't see making London's roads safer for cyclists as part of their job....
Would have been less if not for the departure of the other Liz...
It does cover cycle paths, but I think the requirement to report relates only where a mechanically propelled vehicle is involved - s.170 RTA 1980....
ToC was a slower course than Essex RL, despite it's lack of elevation, the block headwind in the Fens made it a lot harder. Pity it's gone.