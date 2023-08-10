Rain, rivalries, protests, new bikes and Michael Matthews interviewed: road.cc Podcast live from the Cycling World Championships

For this bonus edition of the road.cc Podcast, our 57th episode, we’re coming at you live from the inaugural ‘Super’ UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow!

First up, Ryan and Jamie discuss the crazy men’s road race and that big not-so-secret bike launch, with Remco Evenepoel and numerous others debuting the all new Specialized Tarmac SL8 in the elite men’s road race. We’ve also been chatting to locals, volunteers and participants during the first ever multi-discipline cycling world champs to see what they’ve made of this special event.

In part 2, and fresh off the back of the wet and wild elite men’s road race, Ryan sits down with Michael Matthews of Team Jayco–AlUla for a fascinatingly open and honest discussion. The 32-year-old tells us what he thought of the controversial course for the road race, his opinion on THAT protest and the neutralisation and more broadly, what life is like as a pro cyclist and how bike racing has changed throughout his career – you can also check out our Worlds tech highlights feature to gawp at the rather long stem on Matthews’ Giant Propel, complete with detailed nutrition notes.

