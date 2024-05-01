"Don't you have to race the Giro?": Man called Geraint Thomas sells a bike online... gets flooded with jokes from cycling fans; Why don't cyclists use the cycle lane? Because there's a brilliant bowler taking wickets + more on the live blog

'Geraint Thomas' has outdone himself. The live blog favourite (a random person using Twitter who happens to share a name with one of the world's best pro cyclists) never knew he would be so involved with professional cycling, and yet he gets inundated with messages, well wishes, congratulations and commiserations whenever his namesake — 2018 Tour de France winner and Ineos Grenadiers pro Geraint Thomas — races a Grand Tour.

Naturally, given that context, you can imagine how much amusement the online cycling community has taken from 'Geraint Thomas' taking to social media to sell his bike... three days before the Giro d'Italia starts too!

I'm selling my bike! Shocker! I tried, but alas, I'm destined to stick to four wheels. It's a Pinnacle Neon Three and that's about as much as I know about this bike. This was a wonderful gift from a well-known bike store, rarely used. Desperately needs a clean and oil! DM me! 🚴 pic.twitter.com/7Dz4OpZJ8B — Geraint Thomas (@geraintthomas) April 30, 2024

We might add cassette and chain to that list of things desperately needed too, although as its owner amusingly pointed out to someone else making the same point... there aren't any speakers for the cassette...

It started to return to the earth. — Geraint Thomas (@geraintthomas) April 30, 2024

Naturally, some were curious by the decision to sell your bike on the eve of a three-week race, others questioning how Ineos Grenadiers' mechanics ever let it get so rusty or why their GC leader wasn't aboard a top-of-the-range Pinarello Dogma?

Supreme confidence on the eve of the Giro d’Italia, you feel so certain of victory you don’t even need a bike. Bravo 👏👏👏👏👏😉😉 — Chris Sidwells (@ChrisSidwells) April 30, 2024

Wow, just before the Giro. Good luck without it! — Thomas Flensted (@thomasflensted) April 30, 2024

A fun start to Wednesday and it reminded us of this classic from during the 2022 Tour de France. Geraint Thomas, take a bow...

So let that be a lesson to you. If at any point over the next three weeks you fancy tweeting Geraint Thomas, make sure you get the right one... or don't because it's more funny this way...

Earlier this week the Geraint Thomas that will be at the Giro's start in Turin (assuming our internet hero doesn't take some last-minute holiday) pondered UCI President David Lappartient's comments about crashes being 50 per cent due to riders' attitudes.

"I think Lappartient needs to focus more on the 50 per cent he can affect," Thomas said. "I agree with what he says, but it just doesn’t make sense to me even saying it. That means 50 per cent is still down to him and organisers to do everything they can."