"Don't you have to race the Giro?": Man called Geraint Thomas sells a bike online... gets flooded with jokes from cycling fans; Why don't cyclists use the cycle lane? Because there's a brilliant bowler taking wickets + more on the live blog

'Geraint Thomas' has outdone himself. The live blog favourite (a random person using Twitter who happens to share a name with one of the world's best pro cyclists) never knew he would be so involved with professional cycling, and yet he gets inundated with messages, well wishes, congratulations and commiserations whenever his namesake — 2018 Tour de France winner and Ineos Grenadiers pro Geraint Thomas — races a Grand Tour.
Naturally, given that context, you can imagine how much amusement the online cycling community has taken from 'Geraint Thomas' taking to social media to sell his bike... three days before the Giro d'Italia starts too!
We might add cassette and chain to that list of things desperately needed too, although as its owner amusingly pointed out to someone else making the same point... there aren't any speakers for the cassette...
Naturally, some were curious by the decision to sell your bike on the eve of a three-week race, others questioning how Ineos Grenadiers' mechanics ever let it get so rusty or why their GC leader wasn't aboard a top-of-the-range Pinarello Dogma?
A fun start to Wednesday and it reminded us of this classic from during the 2022 Tour de France. Geraint Thomas, take a bow...
So let that be a lesson to you. If at any point over the next three weeks you fancy tweeting Geraint Thomas, make sure you get the right one... or don't because it's more funny this way...
Earlier this week the Geraint Thomas that will be at the Giro's start in Turin (assuming our internet hero doesn't take some last-minute holiday) pondered UCI President David Lappartient's comments about crashes being 50 per cent due to riders' attitudes.
"I think Lappartient needs to focus more on the 50 per cent he can affect," Thomas said. "I agree with what he says, but it just doesn’t make sense to me even saying it. That means 50 per cent is still down to him and organisers to do everything they can."
Add new comment
5 comments
More war on motorists !
Looks like it's not just cyclists getting bullied in Bristol: https://www.bristolpost.co.uk/news/bristol-news/e-scooter-rider-feels-risking-9256414
Yeah, right…
They've just borrowed that from the police maybe?
Like any organisation a major concern (after reputation) is avoiding outside interference. What can't simply be denied gets moved to "internal investigation". If that won't make it disappear just drag that out until the employee has died / retired / left - then "regrettably no further action can be taken".
I was curious about that phrasing - I reckon the driver chucked in their job, possibly for some other reason or maybe because they found driving a bus on the roads to be infuriating.