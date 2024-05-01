Support road.cc

"Don't you have to race the Giro?": Man called Geraint Thomas sells a bike online... gets flooded with jokes from cycling fans; Why don't cyclists use the cycle lane? Because there's a brilliant bowler taking wickets + more on the live blog

It's the Wednesday live blog, Dan Alexander bringing you all your updates from the cycling world as the Vuelta Femenina hots up and the Giro creeps closer.....
Wed, May 01, 2024 09:20
"Don't you have to race the Giro?": Man called Geraint Thomas sells a bike online... gets flooded with jokes from cycling fans; Why don't cyclists use the cycle lane? Because there's a brilliant bowler taking wickets + more on the live blog'Geraint Thomas' sells a bike online (Twitter)
07:54
"Don't you have to race the Giro?" Man called Geraint Thomas sells a bike online... gets flooded with jokes from cycling fans

'Geraint Thomas' has outdone himself. The live blog favourite (a random person using Twitter who happens to share a name with one of the world's best pro cyclists) never knew he would be so involved with professional cycling, and yet he gets inundated with messages, well wishes, congratulations and commiserations whenever his namesake — 2018 Tour de France winner and Ineos Grenadiers pro Geraint Thomas — races a Grand Tour.

Naturally, given that context, you can imagine how much amusement the online cycling community has taken from 'Geraint Thomas' taking to social media to sell his bike... three days before the Giro d'Italia starts too!

We might add cassette and chain to that list of things desperately needed too, although as its owner amusingly pointed out to someone else making the same point... there aren't any speakers for the cassette...

Naturally, some were curious by the decision to sell your bike on the eve of a three-week race, others questioning how Ineos Grenadiers' mechanics ever let it get so rusty or why their GC leader wasn't aboard a top-of-the-range Pinarello Dogma? 

A fun start to Wednesday and it reminded us of this classic from during the 2022 Tour de France. Geraint Thomas, take a bow...

So let that be a lesson to you. If at any point over the next three weeks you fancy tweeting Geraint Thomas, make sure you get the right one... or don't because it's more funny this way... 

Earlier this week the Geraint Thomas that will be at the Giro's start in Turin (assuming our internet hero doesn't take some last-minute holiday) pondered UCI President David Lappartient's comments about crashes being 50 per cent due to riders' attitudes.

"I think Lappartient needs to focus more on the 50 per cent he can affect," Thomas said. "I agree with what he says, but it just doesn’t make sense to me even saying it. That means 50 per cent is still down to him and organisers to do everything they can."

11:04
Bora-Hansgrohe pro Lennard Kämna out of hospital four weeks after being hit by a driver during team training camp in Tenerife
Lennard Kämna Strade Bianche 2024 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Lennard Kämna, the German rider who has won a stage of all three Grand Tours as well as at Critérium du Dauphiné and Volta a Catalunya, has been let out of hospital in Tenerife having been treated by doctors for a month following a serious training camp collision with the driver of a vehicle at the start of April.

He had been down to ride the Giro d'Italia a race appearance that was cancelled after the 27-year-old suffered numerous injuries "especially to his chest" and underwent successful surgery last week.

"Thank you for all the support over the past few weeks," Kämna said. "I would especially like to thank my girlfriend and my family who have done everything to make me feel as comfortable as possible. It has not been an easy time at the University Hospital in Tenerife, but I am very grateful to the medical team and nurses for what they have done for me over the past few weeks.

"I am overjoyed that the first step of my recovery has been completed today and that I can now move on to Hamburg. I will start my rehab there and I am highly motivated to get back on the bike as soon as possible. But the most important thing is to get healthy again."

09:32
British rider Natalie Grinczer stable in hospital after Vuelta Femenina crash
Natalie Grinczer involved in serious crash at Vuelta Femenina (Eurosport)

Roland Cycling Team has this morning updated us on the condition of British rider Natalie Grinczer who suffered a horrible crash on yesterday's Vuelta Femenina stage.

"After the fall, Natalie is hospitalised, is stable and will remain under observation to recover from the heavy blow of the fall," the team confirmed.

Today's stage is a 113km medium mountain test, finishing with the punishing ascent to Jaca, averaging eight per cent for three kilometres and surely forcing the GC favourites into playing their hand. An interesting day ahead...

09:29
Why don't cyclists use the cycle lane? Because there's a brilliant bowler taking wickets and why would anyone want to interrupt that?

By far my favourite bike lane blockage to have ever made the live blog, splendid stuff...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

09:17
"Proof that stories about vaccine dangers are overinflated": We all have a bit of fun with the internet's strangest cycling-related conspiracy theory
Covid conspiracy theory about bike inner tube valve (Twitter/Bad Medical Takes)

> Cyclists dumbfounded by bizarre online conspiracy theory claiming bike inner tube valve is a "5G antenna tracking device" inserted under skin after Covid jab

We knew the comments wouldn't disappoint...

Rendel Harris: "Proof that stories about vaccine dangers are overinflated."

Revchips: "They are also hidden in car tyres to track usage for pay per mile. Drivers should consider removing them."

Simon Mills: "The ultimate tubeless set-up."

Andy King: "If this gets out, it's going to blow up."

09:04
"If what he does saves one life then I say 'crack on, fella'," CyclingMikey hatred picked apart in much-shared video

Stick with this one before you turn it off and comment your disagreement...

As Shaun concludes: "If what he does saves one life then I say 'crack on, fella'."

