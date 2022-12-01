Support road.cc

No controversy, no Twitter row... just Dutch kids cycling to school; Davide Rebellin tributes + more on the live blog

Pinch, punch first day of the month. The countdown is on... just 17 live blogs 'til Christmas. Dan Alexander is opening the first door on the live blog advent calendar as we speak, taking you through Thursday with the usual mish-mash of cycling content...
Thu, Dec 01, 2022 09:01
09:16
Davide Rebellin tributes

The tributes to Davide Rebellin from across the cycling world continued last night...

08:52
No controversy, no Twitter row... just Dutch kids cycling to school

Compare this...

 To how this went down...

Viral video debated on Jeremy Vine show (screenshot Twitter video/ @azb2019)

> Viral video of driver refusing to stop for five-year-old cyclist debated on Jeremy Vine's Channel 5 show

> Sajid Javid blames father of five-year-old cyclist for letting child ride on road

> "Should not be on the public highway riding a bike": Conservative politician weighs in on viral clip of driver refusing to stop for child

Dutch kids cycling to school (Twitter/ @BicycleDutch)

All we're seeing here is a group of human beings travelling to school... no cycling kit, no hi-vis, basic lights, no helmets even, just a country with a safe culture and infrastructure for cycling...

It reminds me of the reader email we shared on yesterday's live blog:

I was born and raised in Holland. Road division is as follows: Main carriageway, grass verge, cycle path and then footpath. I have cycled to school, gone shopping all on my bike. Not once was I involved in an accident or disagreement with a car driver. There it is. Dutch common sense.

Where do we buy this 'common sense' thing you talk of? 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

