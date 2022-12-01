No controversy, no Twitter row... just Dutch kids cycling to school; Davide Rebellin tributes + more on the live blog

Compare this...

Dutch children love to cycle to school in groups. In December that is in the dark. pic.twitter.com/moV93jBgjM — Mark Wagenbuur (@BicycleDutch) December 1, 2022

To how this went down...

> Viral video of driver refusing to stop for five-year-old cyclist debated on Jeremy Vine's Channel 5 show

> Sajid Javid blames father of five-year-old cyclist for letting child ride on road

> "Should not be on the public highway riding a bike": Conservative politician weighs in on viral clip of driver refusing to stop for child

All we're seeing here is a group of human beings travelling to school... no cycling kit, no hi-vis, basic lights, no helmets even, just a country with a safe culture and infrastructure for cycling...

I imagine the rest of Europe + US having mild heart attacks now 😅 — Suzanne Beenackers (@SLBeenackers) December 1, 2022

It reminds me of the reader email we shared on yesterday's live blog:

I was born and raised in Holland. Road division is as follows: Main carriageway, grass verge, cycle path and then footpath. I have cycled to school, gone shopping all on my bike. Not once was I involved in an accident or disagreement with a car driver. There it is. Dutch common sense.

Where do we buy this 'common sense' thing you talk of?