Bike hangars are "woke" (apparently) as car parking row rumbles on; From golden toilets to a wet bag of sugar... your reaction to Adam Blythe's gold Genesis (+ that rather strange head tube); If the World Cup was pro cycling + more on the live blog

Plenty of discussion in the comments this lunchtime about The Sun's woke bike hangar story...

Rendel Harris gets us started with some investigative work...

"Laura King's complaint about the hangars being 'too large for parking spaces' presumably refers to the fact that most of the designs have the nearside feet on the kerb to facilitate door opening; I've glanced at the one in our street and it takes about six inches maximum off the pavement.

"Our Laura also made it into the Daily Mail with the same story and complaints (I read it so you don't have to), adding 'They also have no reflective strips on them to make them visible at night making them dangerous for motorists.' If any readers happen to own large shiny metal green cars in Brighton, I suggest you find a private parking space for them because if Laura's driving around at night she won't see them when they are parked."

brooksby questioned the logic of the complaint: "If Brighton has a Green council then doesn't that mean that more people voted for the Greens? So, liked their policies? Isn't that how our democracy (currently) works, so why are people complaining?"

Pub bike: "Bike hangers are a symptom of a failed (and failing) planning system that hasn't ensured buildings have sufficient bike parking since the dawn of time. Bikes and cycling are not new, and predate the motor car, so this is absentmindedness on a stick from our brain-dead local government.

"Sufficient cycle parking provision should have been and should be a planning condition on every S106, just like bin storage, fire access etc.

"So bike hangers it is then — a sticking plaster."

hawkinspeter: "Woke hangars? I can totally see how storing your bike in a semi-secure location is hitting back at systemic racism." You and me both, you and me both...