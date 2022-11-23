Support road.cc

Live blog

Bike hangars are "woke" (apparently) as car parking row rumbles on; From golden toilets to a wet bag of sugar... your reaction to Adam Blythe's gold Genesis (+ that rather strange head tube); If the World Cup was pro cycling + more on the live blog

Dan Alexander is back on the live blog for the rest of the week, trying hard to keep you distracted from work and the World Cup... (it's a tough ask).....
Wed, Nov 23, 2022 09:13
Bike hangars are "woke" (apparently) as car parking row rumbles on; From golden toilets to a wet bag of sugar... your reaction to Adam Blythe's gold Genesis (+ that rather strange head tube); If the World Cup was pro cycling + more on the live blogCycle hangar in Norfolk Square, Brighton (credit - Laura King, Facebook)
10:30
Bike hangars are "woke" (apparently) as car parking row rumbles on

Someone told The Sun about the Brighton bike hangar row...

The Sun bike hangar coverage

It's an 'exclusive' don't you know... I think that must mean a week later than road.cc and local press' coverage, with a couple of new quotes from locals. Sorry, I'll play nicely from now on...

> NIMBY locals "concerned and distressed" by "giant ugly" bike hangar

Anyway, the newspaper spoke to a couple of locals, one of whom called the bike storage hangars a "cynical ploy" by the "woke Green council".

"These hangars are a cynical ploy to raise more cash for council coffers. It is a perfect example of yet another pet project by our woke Green council that doesn’t make sense," Ellie Reid suggested.

Laura King added: "This seems to be another weapon in the Greens' aim to push motorists out of the city. These hangars are too large for the parking spaces, making them unsafe for pedestrians, especially wheelchair users and the visually impaired."

Interesting take there, Laura. If correct then presumably parked cars and larger vehicles would also be unsafe for pedestrians? 

12:29
Inside knowledge and wider issues about bike hangars... your thoughts on that "woke" bike storage

Plenty of discussion in the comments this lunchtime about The Sun's woke bike hangar story...

The Sun bike hangar coverage

Rendel Harris gets us started with some investigative work...

"Laura King's complaint about the hangars being 'too large for parking spaces' presumably refers to the fact that most of the designs have the nearside feet on the kerb to facilitate door opening; I've glanced at the one in our street and it takes about six inches maximum off the pavement.

"Our Laura also made it into the Daily Mail with the same story and complaints (I read it so you don't have to), adding 'They also have no reflective strips on them to make them visible at night making them dangerous for motorists.' If any readers happen to own large shiny metal green cars in Brighton, I suggest you find a private parking space for them because if Laura's driving around at night she won't see them when they are parked."

brooksby questioned the logic of the complaint: "If Brighton has a Green council then doesn't that mean that more people voted for the Greens? So, liked their policies? Isn't that how our democracy (currently) works, so why are people complaining?"

Pub bike: "Bike hangers are a symptom of a failed (and failing) planning system that hasn't ensured buildings have sufficient bike parking since the dawn of time.  Bikes and cycling are not new, and predate the motor car, so this is absentmindedness on a stick from our brain-dead local government.

"Sufficient cycle parking provision should have been and should be a planning condition on every S106, just like bin storage, fire access etc.

"So bike hangers it is then — a sticking plaster."

hawkinspeter: "Woke hangars? I can totally see how storing your bike in a semi-secure location is hitting back at systemic racism." You and me both, you and me both...

12:24
Comment of the day...
Live blog comment 23/11/2022

Looks like they've nabbed the drivetrain and finishing kit, but left the rest...

Bike at Bedtime Genesis Adam Blythe Photo_ Adam Blythe_Instagram (1)

> Bike at Bedtime: What do you think of the head tube on Adam Blythe’s gold Genesis? 

12:07
10:18
Do not adjust your screens, it's real...
08:59
From golden toilets to a wet bag of sugar... your reaction to Adam Blythe's gold Genesis (+ that rather strange head tube)

Apparently this is what listening to too much Spandau Ballet leads to... a gold leaf-finished frame and what can only be described as an unusual head tube...

Tech editor Mat has taken a proper look at the bike, so I'd recommend starting with his expertise, and then rejoining me for the part where we all laugh about what mean people are saying about it on the internet...

> Bike at Bedtime: What do you think of the head tube on Adam Blythe’s gold Genesis?

Anyway, if you've already seen enough of that head tube for one lifetime, join the party...

Freddy56 compared the head tube to a "wet bag of sugar", while the Twitter talk was even less kind...

IanMSpencer was more concerned about the saddle than anything else, "That seat looks a tad too aero to be comfy to me"...

Not everyone's upset though. bobrayner enjoyed the "slightly marbled" texture and wondered if you "could you achieve the same in your shed with a tin of Hammerite?"

Anyway, I guess all that matters is Adam is happy, which he is...

09:27
Explaining the world cup in cycling terms...

I get it... not everyone wants to watch one, let alone four football matches a day. And while many of you will probably have zero care for how the football World Cup is unfolding, here are the cycling comparisons that might just help you relate to the action...

Oh, and poor Australia...

And for more round ball content...

Footballers who cycle

> Footballers who cycle XI — the World Cup stars who love life on two wheels

09:20
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

