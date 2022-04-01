MGIF & WTF: Reality of cycling in UK cities; I'm dreaming of a white...Tour of Flanders?; E-bike fire risk?; Icy cobbles; Buy eight chains, get one free (sort of); (Ned) Flanders + more on the live blog

The teams in Belgium have woken up to snow on the ground in Flanders...

There's plenty of times (a day) I'm jealous of the pros. Waking up for a recon on cobbles in those conditions is not one of them. Perhaps a forgiving, and slightly nervous sports director, will postpone training until the afternoon?

Will the snow stick around for the races on Sunday? It doesn't look likely. The forecast is predicting light snow until lunch time, and despite lows of -3 overnight, the cobbles should stay dry until Sunday.

One team who won't be on the startline is Israel – Premier Tech, who have withdrawn due to medical reasons. The squad's Flanders line-up suffered a second covid positive yesterday, having already been depleted by illness and injury, and with other riders in Spain for GP Miguel Indurain, the team of Sep Vanmarcke has decided to skip De Ronde.

Manager Kjell Carlström explained the decision is in the best interests of the team and peloton: "This decision has not been taken lightly but we feel this is our only option at this stage. It is no secret we have had covid and other illness and also crash-induced injuries wiping out the majority of our riders at one stage or another in recent weeks.

"Right now, we have very few healthy riders who could take to the start line, but they are now close contacts, and it is out of respect for the race and the rest of the peloton, that we are making this decision. It is our duty of care to the other teams to not be willingly sending riders who have been exposed to covid into a race."