Live blog

MGIF & WTF: Reality of cycling in UK cities; I'm dreaming of a white...Tour of Flanders?; E-bike fire risk?; Icy cobbles; Buy eight chains, get one free (sort of); (Ned) Flanders + more on the live blog

It's Friday the 1st of April, yep, say it again... the 1st of April...Dan Alexander is back from holiday trying to keep his gullible tendencies at bay until midday...
Fri, Apr 01, 2022 09:03
10:46
Trek-Segafredo announce their Ronde line-ups with the help of another famous Flanders

Hi-Diddly-Ho, cycling fans! It's time for another 10/10 team announcement...

10:37
Buy eight chains, get one free (sort of)

Stephen Morrison...

09:26
Ice-cold Kopparberg...sorry, I mean Koppenberg...

The slippy stones of the Koppenberg are hard enough in the rain. In the snow and ice? Forget about it...

The snow continues to fall in Flanders, but is not sticking to the roads, so all should be well for Sunday's races (especially considering the weather forecast we shared on the blog earlier).

We wondered if teams would cancel their recon rides, and Bora-Hansgrohe appear to be the first to break rank...

Unless that's their entry for the most underwhelming April Fool's award... 

09:15
Call for e-bike and e-scooter battery safety campaign after London Fire Brigade reports spike in call outs

> Call for e-bike and e-scooter battery safety campaign after London Fire Brigade reports spike in call outs 

In February it was announced that E-bikes had been banned from the Houses of Parliament due to fire risk. Labour peer Lord Berkeley revealed he had been told he could no longer arrive by e-bike, and said it was because "they might set the building on fire".

However, Lord Berkeley added that he believed the advice, possibly from the Department for Transport after Transport for London banned the bikes on all public transport, was "misinterpreted".

08:23
I'm dreaming of a white...Tour of Flanders? (Israel – Premier Tech withdraw due to injury and illness)

The teams in Belgium have woken up to snow on the ground in Flanders...

There's plenty of times (a day) I'm jealous of the pros. Waking up for a recon on cobbles in those conditions is not one of them. Perhaps a forgiving, and slightly nervous sports director, will postpone training until the afternoon?

 Will the snow stick around for the races on Sunday? It doesn't look likely. The forecast is predicting light snow until lunch time, and despite lows of -3 overnight, the cobbles should stay dry until Sunday.

Flanders weather (BBC screenshot)

 One team who won't be on the startline is Israel – Premier Tech, who have withdrawn due to medical reasons. The squad's Flanders line-up suffered a second covid positive yesterday, having already been depleted by illness and injury, and with other riders in Spain for GP Miguel Indurain, the team of Sep Vanmarcke has decided to skip De Ronde.

Manager Kjell Carlström explained the decision is in the best interests of the team and peloton: "This decision has not been taken lightly but we feel this is our only option at this stage. It is no secret we have had covid and other illness and also crash-induced injuries wiping out the majority of our riders at one stage or another in recent weeks.

"Right now, we have very few healthy riders who could take to the start line, but they are now close contacts, and it is out of respect for the race and the rest of the peloton, that we are making this decision. It is our duty of care to the other teams to not be willingly sending riders who have been exposed to covid into a race."

08:09
A sad day for cycling...
07:52
MGIF & WTF: Reality of cycling in UK cities

Cyclegranny is a Twitter account well worth a follow for the chronicles of one person's experience using a bike to get around Sheffield.

"I called this video WTF!" they said...and it's hard to argue with that assessment...this one's WTF meets MGIF...

Approaching a mini roundabout which, presumably, the driver didn't see. I say presumably because the following manoeuvre would be beyond belief otherwise... With that said I'm not sure how they'd miss it, but maybe I'll stick to saying what happened rather than trying to explain the unexplainable.

The WTF MGIF backs out when they see a second cyclist coming around the roundabout, you can almost see the 'oh s*** that's a roundabout' penny drop...

So, what would have been the reward for their speedy pass? Sitting in traffic a couple of seconds sooner, of course...

A tale as old as time...(well, at least as old as motor vehicles)...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

