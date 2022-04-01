Near Miss of the Day 741: Good driver, bad driver ...

We’ve got quite the juxtaposition for you in our Near Miss of the Day series today – it’s not the first time we’ve featured a motorist overtaking a cyclist with plenty of room to spare, immediately followed by a driver who makes a close pass, but due to the width of the road in this example and the absence of other vehicles, the difference is particularly stark.

Doric Cycling, who filmed the video, told us: “I only cycle this small stretch of the A92, as it links Stonehaven with the back roads of the National Cycle Network Route 1.

“These poorly thought out links are typical of my area of Scotland.

“Close passes are pretty regular on this stretch, but this one on Tuesday the 29th, seemed closer than normal.

“It did not seem to matter to the motorist that they had the full width of the road to overtake, or the car in front of them gave me plenty of room.

“Pointless reporting, as from past experiences, South Aberdeenshire Police are not interested in this sort of thing,” Doric Cycling added.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling