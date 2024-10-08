“I don’t have airbags, I need to brake”: Cyclists slam “entitled” driver creeping along at roundabout and forcing cyclist into emergency stop; Bike lane or “cyclist execution chamber”?; ‘brat’ summer but make it cycling edition + more on the live blog

Continuing the theme of poor roundabout layouts in the UK on today’s live blog, here’s another one from Stirling in Scotland, as cyclists are worried about the appalling state of the Cornton Road cycle lane (which, let's be honest, is a strip of red paint) before each junction, which gives motorists the right of way and forcing cyclists to stop in order to allow traffic.

Dr Crispin Bennett, who commutes along the route, said: “It causes confusion and conflict, in addition to being dangerous. It always goes against the Highway Code.”

Kevin Simpson, a local resident and father who also cycles the route with his daughter, said: “The danger is from both sides when cycling, especially with my daughter; it’s a lottery that does not favour the cyclist as to what drivers will do.

“Both drivers exiting onto Cornton Road, but worse from those coming off Cornton Road and into a side street without a pause.”

Dr Matt Kidd, another commuter along the road, said: “They cause danger and uncertainty when I cycle to work. Drivers on the whole are considerate and understand that cycles are going to cross the side roads, giving way to me which is nice, but there’s a good deal of uncertainty which is where the risk of an event increases.

“I’ve cycled in many European cities and applaud that vision the council has.”

Sally Stovell, a local resident and mother who cycles with her children to school. She said: “It prioritises cars instead of bikes and it’s a bike lane. It would also make more people use the bike lanes rather than just going on the road.

“Why would you go on a lane where you have to slow down at every junction when you can go on the road and have right of way? Imagine they made cars give way on a main road at every side street. The need to make active travel appealing and work if they actually want people to use it.”

Daily Record reports that Dunblane and Bridge of Allan Green councillor, Alasdair Tollemache has been calling for action on the route for the last two years and says he has been inundated by emails and messages about the issue from concerned cyclists.

Cllr Tollemache said: “Over the last two years, cyclists have contacted me frustrated by the lack of action on this issue. We’re trying to encourage active travel and simply changing the priority at the junctions along the cycle path alongside Cornton Road would comply with the highway code and make cyclists safer. I have pressed the council again this week for a timescale.”

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of these issues on Cornton Road. Officers are assessing what improvements are required to the road and the wider network following the changes to the Highway Code in relation to bike prioritisation. A decision will be taken on this as soon as possible.”