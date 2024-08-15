Hotchillee cancels all events and to enter liquidation due to "ongoing financial challenges following Covid and Brexit referendum"

Hotchillee is the latest cycling brand to be hit by financial troubles, the cycling event organiser today announcing that it will enter liquidation in the coming weeks "due to financial difficulties experienced in recent years".

Apologising for the "abruptness of this announcement and the inconvenience" all upcoming events being cancelled might have, founder Sven Thiele explained that "despite our best efforts, the combination of internal matters, ongoing financial challenges following COVID-19 and the Brexit referendum, without sufficient capital injection to continue trading, the director has sought for advice in dealing with the company's affairs."

Describing the situation as a "devastating blow" for the company that has been organising events such as its popular London to Paris rides for 20 years, Hotchillee said its LONDON-PARIS Gravel 2024, Sri Lanka Gravel 2025, and Cape Rouleur 2025 have all been cancelled.

"After 20 extraordinary years, this is a devastating blow to all of us at Hotchillee," a statement which appeared on the company's website states. "The proposed liquidators will be in touch with creditors shortly to outline options and next steps.

"We greatly value and appreciate our community, and we sincerely apologise for the abruptness of this announcement and the inconvenience it may cause. This is an incredibly difficult situation for everyone and your understanding and patience during this challenging time are greatly appreciated."

The impact of Brexit on the London to Paris rides had already been reported, border issues following the UK's departure from the EU having led to increased costs and a logistical headache that meant this year's iconic event, which covered 520km between the British and French capitals, was going to be Hotchillee's last anyway.

> Brexit blamed as London-Paris organisers say 2024 edition will be the last

Last summer it was revealed that the total value of bikes used by people participating in the event last year was £1.7 million, and due to customs changes following Brexit, a carnet for the entire fleet has to be completed to avoid import duties from being applied to each individual bicycle.

No such paperwork was required while the UK remained within the customs union, and the additional costs – plus the prospect of bikes being held at the border if for whatever reason the documentation was unacceptable to customs officials – meant that it was impossible for the event to continue in its current format.

At the time, founder Thiele said they had enjoyed "so many years of inspirational London to Paris experiences" but were "wanting to offer a more sustainable experience for their riders".

"The increasing challenge of closing roads and securing permissions for race sections, combined with the ever growing complications of Brexit, Hotchillee's 20th anniversary edition will be the last in the current format," a statement said last July, a similar statement 13 months later bringing an end to the events and rides full stop.

Ben Stanyon and Nedim Ailyan, of FRP Advisory Trading Limited, have been formally instructed to place Hotchillee into liquidation "in the coming weeks".

Last month, we reported that participants were left "shocked, saddened, and angry" after £26,000 worth of bikes were stolen from Hotchillee's Enve Stone Circle gravel cycling event in Salisbury.