Hotchillee cancels all events and to enter liquidation due to "ongoing financial challenges following Covid and Brexit referendum"

Hotchillee is the latest cycling brand to be hit by financial troubles, the cycling event organiser today announcing that it will enter liquidation in the coming weeks "due to financial difficulties experienced in recent years".
Apologising for the "abruptness of this announcement and the inconvenience" all upcoming events being cancelled might have, founder Sven Thiele explained that "despite our best efforts, the combination of internal matters, ongoing financial challenges following COVID-19 and the Brexit referendum, without sufficient capital injection to continue trading, the director has sought for advice in dealing with the company's affairs."
Describing the situation as a "devastating blow" for the company that has been organising events such as its popular London to Paris rides for 20 years, Hotchillee said its LONDON-PARIS Gravel 2024, Sri Lanka Gravel 2025, and Cape Rouleur 2025 have all been cancelled.
"After 20 extraordinary years, this is a devastating blow to all of us at Hotchillee," a statement which appeared on the company's website states. "The proposed liquidators will be in touch with creditors shortly to outline options and next steps.
"We greatly value and appreciate our community, and we sincerely apologise for the abruptness of this announcement and the inconvenience it may cause. This is an incredibly difficult situation for everyone and your understanding and patience during this challenging time are greatly appreciated."
The impact of Brexit on the London to Paris rides had already been reported, border issues following the UK's departure from the EU having led to increased costs and a logistical headache that meant this year's iconic event, which covered 520km between the British and French capitals, was going to be Hotchillee's last anyway.
> Brexit blamed as London-Paris organisers say 2024 edition will be the last
Last summer it was revealed that the total value of bikes used by people participating in the event last year was £1.7 million, and due to customs changes following Brexit, a carnet for the entire fleet has to be completed to avoid import duties from being applied to each individual bicycle.
No such paperwork was required while the UK remained within the customs union, and the additional costs – plus the prospect of bikes being held at the border if for whatever reason the documentation was unacceptable to customs officials – meant that it was impossible for the event to continue in its current format.
At the time, founder Thiele said they had enjoyed "so many years of inspirational London to Paris experiences" but were "wanting to offer a more sustainable experience for their riders".
"The increasing challenge of closing roads and securing permissions for race sections, combined with the ever growing complications of Brexit, Hotchillee's 20th anniversary edition will be the last in the current format," a statement said last July, a similar statement 13 months later bringing an end to the events and rides full stop.
Ben Stanyon and Nedim Ailyan, of FRP Advisory Trading Limited, have been formally instructed to place Hotchillee into liquidation "in the coming weeks".
Last month, we reported that participants were left "shocked, saddened, and angry" after £26,000 worth of bikes were stolen from Hotchillee's Enve Stone Circle gravel cycling event in Salisbury.
Add new comment
14 comments
It's been said before and will be said again, but Brexit truly is the gift that keeps on giving.
Thank you, old people!
(I'm not being serious, just in case people are wondering. Brexit was always guaranteed to have a poor outcome, and disastrous in some areas. An idea that deliberately had no planning behind it, that would separate the UK from its nearest and most important trading partner - in favour of the USA and the Pacific area!!! What could possibly go wrong with that?!)
"Brexit" is no more the fault of old people in general than it is of young people or blacks or women or any other group of people who happen to have some chararacteristic in common.
Brexit was delivered by the people that voted for it. The average age of a Brexit voter was significantly higher than the average voter so the original comment makes sense.
Don't have evidence on the other characteristics you mention, but there are plenty of stats on the age of Brexit voters from polls etc.
[Citation needed]
"Brexit" was "delivered" by the then PM Mrs May when she sent notice of the UK's withdrawal from the EU to Brussels, along with Parliament, which agreed to her doing so.
I am old. I didn't "deliver" "Brexit". The same goes for countless other old people.
Blacks? Come on, if you can say old people and young people you can say black people too.
I could have written "female people" too, I suppose. And you could have written "Black" with a capital "B".
Calling female people women isn't offensive. Calling black people "blacks" is. Would you say "there are a lot of blacks in this neighbourhood"? Would you say "a black came up and spoke to me"? Do you really need this to be explained to you? Seriously?
It wasn't meant offensively, and I wasn't aware that it might be taken that way. Your patronising tone is unnecessary and seems rather hypocritical in the context. I've noticed it a couple of times before on this forum. I find it rather unpleasant.
I find racist language rather unpleasant, so there we go. How is it hypocritical to ask you not to use a racist term, even if you were unaware that it's offensive? If I was using racist terms elsewhere that would be hypocritical, pretty certain I haven't been though.
You were being deliberately unpleasant; I was not.
In what way is "Blacks? Come on, if you can say old people and young people you can say black people too" deliberately unpleasant? I was simply asking you not to use terminology that has long been established as racist.
Your use of "blacks" also jarred with me. Its a particular expression that sits neatly with the n word. This is historic but unfortunately the case.
Not all old people. Though a fair number seem to be quite happy that they can spend their days looking for brexit benefits and selling them to the rest of us. I have not been presented with one single brexit benefit (racism aside).