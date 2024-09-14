Bike lock weighing you down? Try this folding one that stashes inside your seatpost... plus "the world's greatest bike light", a bike computer with bonus mobile data + more

It's been a pretty busy week for new tech in the cycling world, with Campagnolo's new 'cheaper' Super Record groupset launching, a new unreleased Cannondale road bike appearing under the indefatigable Lachlan Morton and Wattbike revamping its indoor bike line-up. Elsewhere, boutique German bike maker Storck Bicycles has launched some lovely limited edition bikes, and there's even a hidden seatpost bike lock for you to peruse, both things of which we'll be taking a closer look at in this article.

Let's dive into some of the most interesting new products this week in the world of cycling tech...

A bike lock inside your seatpost? Meet the latest version of Uplock

We all know it's quite literally a burden to carry a bike lock around. Whether you wear it, shove it in your rucksack or mount it to the frame, there's not many 'unnoticeable' ways of keeping a lock on you or the bike. That is, until you see this new hidden seatpost lock called Uplock.

Basically, it's a folding lock that is concealed within your seatpost until you need to use it. It's accessed by opening a quick release mechanism and folding the saddle out of the way. You then put a key into the lock to pull it out of the seatpost.

It's 93cm in length and you can order seatposts in 27.2, 30.9 and 31.6mm diameters. Unfortunately it doesn't state what level of security it offers, just that the lock "cannot be picked with standard bolt cutters" and that the rivet connections are "specially hardened to prevent drilling". Without a rating, just be wary if you own an insurance policy that explicitly states you need a Gold level lock or above. In any case, we're guessing Uplock isn't claiming its product is completely impenetrable, and is likely targeted at those leaving their bikes for a short amount of time or in a dedicated workplace bike store.

In total it weighs 1,375g in the 27.2mm diameter and 450mm length version, and will be available to order from 21 September on the Uplock website for an introductory price of €219.

Is this £485 cycling computer that has its own mobile data connection going to shake up the GPS market?

There's another new cycling computer in town. This time, it's from Swiss brand Jespr, and it claims to "put the whole ride at your fingertips". It's priced at 540CHF, which works out at about £485, so it's at a pretty premium price point. Not quite as pricey as the Garmin Edge 1050, but it's up there.

For your money you get a touchscreen, plus specific ride modes for training, racing and more. It even uses mobile data connectivity (which you will need to pay for separately after your free trial ends). This isn't necessarily new, as the older Hammerhead Karoo unit also included a port to use a mobile sim. However, it wasn't fully integrated like the Jespr's is.

It also boasts "live tracking for team members" as well as navigation and performance metrics. We'll hold judgement until we've tried it ourselves, but for the money we're hoping it has some more exciting tricks up its sleeve that haven't been revealed just yet.

Check out the "world's greatest bike light"

You might have already seen more than enough crowdfunding projects claiming to have the formula to change the game for cycling lights forever, but in case you haven't then there's another contender on the scene - Intrinsic Cycles' Light Rail, which the start-up claims is "the greatest bike light in the world".

So, what sets it apart? The Light Rail is made up of 35 LEDs with 19 different pattern combinations, with a maximum output of 950 lumens. Measuring eight inches wide, 1.5 inches tall, and two inches deep, this is a pretty hefty unit, and the brand says the Light Rail offers 180 degrees of visibility. Additionally, it features a bike lane spotlight designed to illuminate your path without blinding traffic.

The battery life is claimed to be up to 80 hours, though this drops to just four hours on maximum brightness.

To access the 'early bird special', you'll need to pledge £99 for one light, saving £30 off the RRP. Delivery is expected in December 2024, but as always be aware that pledging money through crowdfunding sites isn’t the same as buying through a retailer as rewards aren’t guaranteed.

Last time we checked, pledges stood at over £4,396, so the funding target has been surpassed with four weeks remaining. Head over to Indiegogo for more information.

Storck releases four limited edition road and gravel bikes starting at over £6,500

German bicycle manufacturer Storck is celebrating founder Markus Storck's birthday with the release of four limited-edition models: Aerfast.5, Aernario.3, Grix.2 and e:Grix.

Leading the lineup are two road bikes: the Aerfast.5 and Aernario.3. The Aerfast.5 60th Signature is described as "the fastest racing bike in the world," and is Storck's flagship road racing model, with prices starting at €13,064 (~£11,000) and reaching €16,064 (~£13,550). The Aernario.3 60th Signature is described as an all-rounder claiming to have one of the lightest frames in the world.

These bikes come equipped with limited edition Scope Artech wheels and offer the option to upgrade to a limited edition Campagnolo Wireless Super Record Signature groupset, featuring a matte finish and limited to 60 units worldwide.

The range also includes two gravel bikes - the Grix.2 and e:Grix - both costing €7,999 (~£6,750). The Grix.2 60th Signature is equipped with Shimano’s GRX Di2 groupset and Scope Artech wheels, while the e:60th Signature is an e-gravel bike featuring SRAM Force XPLR and Zeitjaeger Platinum wheels.

The limited edition models will be available soon from Storck stores as well as online via the Storck website.

Le Col launches ARC gravel clothing collection

British cycling apparel brand Le Col has released a new gravel collection, ARC, developed by an all-women's team under the product leadership of Jen Cho. The collection is described as being "tailored for performance, durability, and style", specifically for gravel enthusiasts.

The range is made up of ten items, many of which feature Merino wool - a trusted material for its thermal regulation and comfort. The £180 ARC Merino jerseys are available in both short and long-sleeve versions, made from premium Italian Merino, supplied by Biella. An ARC Merino base layer is priced at £75.

If you're after a lightweight rain jacket, the collection offers a jacket weighing 190g for £280. Additionally, the range includes cargo bib shorts with rear and side storage pockets, priced at £210.

Check out the full collection here.

