Cycling safety app developer teams up with UCI World Tour team

The company behind an app that detects when you have had an accident and sends a message to nearby emergency services has partnered up with Africa's only UCI World Tour cycling team.

Busby, the UK’s leading 'micro-mobility' safety app, today announced its partnership with Team Qhubeka ASSOS.

Busby, launched in November 2019 by Liverpool-born friends Barry Green, James Duffy and Kirk Ryan, aims to make bike riding, safer.

If a rider is involved in an incident the app will begin a 30 second countdown to see if the injured person moves or responds and if there is no movement or response their exact location is sent to emergency contacts so help can arrive quickly.

In order to prevent incidents the app also has a feature that alerts other nearby road users a cyclist is in the area to help raise awareness.

In the year since it launched, Busby’s app has been downloaded by tens of thousands of people in over 85 countries.

Team Qhubeka ASSOS has long-standing partnership with the Qhubeka Charity and embraces the philosophy that 'bicycles change lives'.

The collaboration between Team Qhubeka ASSOS and Busby will see not only the cyclists, but the team behind them get a free premium Busby subscription.

Douglas Ryder, team founder and principal, said: “Running a cycling team is like where business is today, a hybrid working environment where you don’t physically see people every single day.

"And then when your team or business is built with people and is about high performing individuals; knowing where they are and if they are safe is paramount to them doing their job and us doing ours.

“This is the reason Team Qhubeka ASSOS is partnering with Busby, the best cycling app for road safety, for both our staff and riders.

"It gives us peace of mind, our families peace of mind and makes us more responsive for medical or mechanical assistance. You’re never alone with Busby.”

James Duffy, Co-Founder of Busby, said: “This is certainly a milestone for Busby, our first World Tour Team and we’re absolutely thrilled to help further protect Team Qhubeka Assos and their staff members whilst they are on and off the road.

"We are excited to announce a number of new features in the next month or so such as GroupSafe – keeping users together in a group safely, SmartStart – Busby automatically turns on if you are active, even if you forget to turn it on and the ability for us to pay users for being safe with a digital currency."

Team Qhubeka Assos is a UCI WorldTeam cycling team based in South Africa.

The team achieved its first major win in 2013 when Gerald Ciolek won Milan-San Remo.

The team have competed in six Tour de France’s and notched up 7 stage wins, with Mark Cavendish wearing the Yellow Jersey at the 2016 Tour de France.

Busby is available to download for free on iOS and Google Play.