MyCyclingWeekend with Decathlon - Self-isolation

With pretty much every sporting fixture cancelled and governments banning large public gatherings, it's the perfect weekend for a relaxing solo bike ride.

There have been many jokes about how us cyclists have been self-isolating for years, but there really is nothing better than a relaxing ride with your own thoughts.

That's what we'll be doing this weekend and if you're out for a ride too, then make sure you enter our #MyCyclingWeekend competition.

decathlon is giving away a pair of their lovely cycling socks and all you need to do to enter is to snap a photo on your ride and upload it to Instagram, using #MyCyclingWeekend in the caption.

We'll pick a winner on Monday and if you need a little inspiration, check out the great examples below.