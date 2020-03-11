Bonanza Budget for cycling … sorry, just kidding, nothing as usual; Cargo bikes FTW; Paris-Nice TT highlights; Paris-Roubaix Challenge 'not responding' to coronavirus concerns; ‘Road zombie’ close pass + more on the live blog

The German sprinter - who retired in summer - has teamed up with Endura to assist with product development... we think, as the info we've received is rather vague: "We are really looking forward to harnessing that enthusiasm for exploring novel areas and concept together as a fascinating rider with a wealth of insight and incredibly interesting projects ahead", say Endura.

Kittel commented: "I didn’t want to leave pro cycling behind and just do something completely different, to not have any relationship with the sport at all. You need to know that I´m proud of my career and still love riding my bike.

"I was looking to stay involved to reignite my passion for the sport and to also refocus on what I love about riding my bike. That´s being outside in nature, having fun with friends and forgetting about what else is going on in the world for a few hours. No pressure, just fun. I wasn´t pushing to be involved with any cycling company because it was important that the choice of brand should be a ‘natural fit’ and based on shared values and ideas. So, when I met Pam and Jim and got a good look at the company, I realised that this possible partnership felt very good and authentic. It´s great to be part of Endura now and I´m looking forward to being with them to focus on good, innovative products while having fun on the bike.”

Work it out for yourself, but good for you anyway Mr Kittel!