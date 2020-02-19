Royal Institute of the Blind say "e-scooters ARE dangerous; Driver mows down 5 cyclists in Aus hit-and-run; TDF stage winner Mercado linked with violent burglaries; Man claims son 'doesn't want to ride any more' after hi-vis talk + more on the live blog

A 28-year-old man has been injured following an alleged hit-and-run in which five cyclists were mown down in the suburb of Mount Louisa in Townsville, Queensland.
Police and ambulances were called at around 5:40am on Tuesday morning, with two of the cyclists hit initially described as being in a "serious condition", reports ABC News Australia. An abandoned car was then found dumped at a scrapyard nearby, with police establishing that the car wasn't stolen or linked to any recent crimes.
One female cyclist is reported to have suffered leg and pelvic injuries while another has serious leg injuries. Two men are been treated for back injuries, and another woman was allowed to leave hospital after been treated for minor injuries.
Police have charged the driver from Mount Louisa with four counts of dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm, and one count each of dangerous driving adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, and failing to remain at the scene and render assistance.
The President of Townsville Cycling Club told ABC: "To see what happened to these five people this morning was just deplorable.
"They're very well known in the cycling community, have been involved for a long time in some of the larger charity rides around the place. Just very, very nice people — nobody deserves to get hit by a car."
Police Minister Mark Ryan also commented: "My thoughts are with the victims of this senseless, heartless, cowardly attack.
"I have no doubt that this incident will hit Townsville's cycling community hard."
