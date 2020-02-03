Video – Casey Neistat back with world’s first ‘Tesla’ Cyberbike; Jakob Fuglsang denies Michele Ferrari link, while doctor claims he’s never been convicted of doping; André Greipel in ALS awareness Zwift ride; Poole shared infra woes vid +more on live blog

Remember New York Cit-based videographer Casey Neistat, first featured here on road.cc with his Bike Lanes video back in 2011, which has now amassed more than 25 million views on YouTube?

Well, he’s back with a new video in which he showcases the world’s first ‘Tesla’ cyberbike and talks through how it was put together.

Okay, it’s not actually a Tesla, but with an outer body styled to resemble that of the Tesla cybertruck memorably unveiled by Elon Musk in November, it certainly turned heads when Neistat took it out on the streets, and the T-word was the one that sprung to many people’s lips when they saw it.

There was method in Neistat’s madness, however – beneath all that carboard, aluminium and plastic lurks a forthcoming model from e-bike brand Super 73 that he was asked to test, but which the company asked him to keep under wraps.

So, in the same vein that car manufacturers will often modify the bodies of new models during road testing to throw photographers trying to get spy shots for automotive publications off the scent, the ‘Tesla’ body here is designed to camouflage what’s really underneath.

It's a pity, though, that in so doing, it means that the bike is left with the turning circle of an oil tanker, but you can’t have everything.