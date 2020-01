Spoormakers' half apology for “She knows exactly what she's wearing - or not wearing” as journalist calls him a "Brontosaurus"; Government look to 'double cycling + walking' (with no plan for how) + more on the live blog

Y este brontosaurus dice que no es lo que me pongo si no lo que muestro. Váyase a dormir señora. Repito me pongo lo que quiero y siento adecuado. Vaya a escribir algo sobre un tema más relevante e interesante. https://t.co/8Cj0X6roeR — Belén Mendiguren (@lelumendy) January 30, 2020

The comment was originally made by Spoormakers himself in an apology to Belén Mendiguren, where he said she was welcome to meet him and discover he's "not the brontosaurus you think I am."

It appears the apology wasn't exactly accepted, with Mendiguren saying to a critic: "And this brontosaurus says that it is not what I wear if not what I show. Go to sleep, ma'am.

"I repeat, I wear what I want and feel great. Go write something about a more relevant and interesting topic."

If you're only just catching up on the live blog today... former cyclist-turned journalist Sven Spoormakers appeared to claim that Argentinian journalist Belén Mendiguren was dressed inappropriately during an interview at the Vuelta a San Juan (see main pic) and said she "knows exactly what she's wearing". He's since deleted the offending tweets.